Moody's affirms six DBJPM 2016-C3

Approximately $681.5 million of structured securities affected

New York, February 28, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on six classes in DBJPM 2016-C3 Mortgage Trust, Commercial Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2016-C3 as follows:

Cl. A-3, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jun 1, 2021 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jun 1, 2021 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-5, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jun 1, 2021 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-M, Affirmed Aa3 (sf); previously on Jun 1, 2021 Affirmed Aa3 (sf)

Cl. A-SB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jun 1, 2021 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. B, Affirmed A2 (sf); previously on Jun 1, 2021 Affirmed A2 (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on the P&I classes were affirmed because of their credit support and the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable ranges.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 7.6% of the current pooled balance, compared to 4.4% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 7.1% of the original pooled balance, compared to 4.3% at the last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The methodologies used in these ratings were "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391056, and "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391055. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the February 10, 2023 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 7% to $829.9 million from $893.7 million at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by 29 mortgage loans ranging in size from less than 1% to 10% of the pool, with the top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 58% of the pool. One loan, constituting 6.0% of the pool, has an investment-grade structured credit assessment. Four loans, constituting 17% of the pool, have defeased and are secured by US government securities.

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 16, compared to 17 at Moody's last review.

As of the February 2023 remittance report, all loans were current on their debt service payments.

Nine loans, constituting 33% of the pool, are on the master servicer's watchlist. The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that could affect performance.

One loan has been liquidated from the pool, resulting in a minimal loss to the trust. One loan, constituting 6.7% of the pool, is currently in special servicing. The specially serviced loan is the 693 Fifth Avenue Loan ($55.3 million – 6.7% of the pool), which represents a pari passu portion of a $221.7 million first-mortgage loan secured by a 96,514 square feet (SF), 20-story, mixed-use building located in New York, New York. The property is located along Manhattan's Fifth Avenue retail corridor and contains 14,527 SF of retail space and 82,089 SF of office space. The property was 47% leased as of September 2022 compared to 52% in December 2021 and 57% at securitization. While the retail portion of the property only accounts for 15% of the net rentable area ( NRA), it represented 84% of the in-place rental revenue at securitization. At securitization the retail space was fully leased to Valentino which vacated the building prior to the July 2029 lease expiration. Valentino filed a lawsuit against the property's landlord to end their lease, however, the tenant lost the lawsuit and a settlement was subsequently reached between the landlord and tenant. The loan is currently in a cash sweep and the borrower continues to fund shortfalls. The borrower and the servicer were able to reach a pre negotiation agreement and the borrower is actively in discussions to cure outstanding defaults. The loan remains current on its debt service payments as of the February 2023 payment date and the loan has amortized by 11.5% since securitization.

Moody's has also assumed a high default probability for four poorly performing loans, constituting 12.4% of the pool, and has estimated an aggregate loss of $45.5 million (a 29% expected loss on average) from these specially serviced and troubled loans. The first troubled loan is the Staybridge Suites Times Square Loan ($37.6 million – 4.5% of the pool), which represents a pari passu portion of a $65.8 million first-mortgage loan secured by a 310-key extended-stay hotel located in the Times Square neighborhood of New York City. Since 2019, the NOI has declined by 73% and occupancy continues to be low. The second troubled loan is the Intercontinental Kansas City Hotel Loan ($29 million – 3.5% of the pool), which represents a pari passu portion of a $72.3 million first-mortgage loan secured by 366-key full-service hotel located in Kansas City, Missouri. The loan initially transferred to special servicing in September 2020 for imminent default but was modified and returned to the master servicer in July 2021. Per the servicer, the loan continues to be impacted by the decline in group travel. The other two troubled loans are secured by an office and hotel property that have had a decline in performance.

The credit risk of loans is determined primarily by two factors: 1) Moody's assessment of the probability of default, which is largely driven by each loan's DSCR, and 2) Moody's assessment of the severity of loss upon a default, which is largely driven by each loan's loan-to-value ratio, referred to as the Moody's LTV or MLTV. As described in the CMBS methodology used to rate this transaction, we make various adjustments to the MLTV. We adjust the MLTV for each loan using a value that reflects capitalization (cap) rates that are between our sustainable cap rates and market cap rates. We also use an adjusted loan balance that reflects each loan's amortization profile. The MLTV reported in this publication reflects the MLTV before the adjustments described in the methodology.

Moody's received full year 2021 operating results for 95% of the pool, and full or partial year 2022 operating results for 95% of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans). Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 108%, compared to 119% at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 16.8% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI), excluding a regional mall property that had significantly depressed NOI in 2021. Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 9.6%.

Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.77X and 0.97X, respectively, compared to 1.49X and 0.93X at the last review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate the agency applied to the loan balance.

The loan with a structured credit assessment is The Shops at Crystals Loan ($50 million – 6.0% of the pool), which represents the pari passu portion of a $382.7 million senior loan. The property is also encumbered with a $167.3 million B-note. The loan is secured by a 262,600 SF luxury shopping center located on the Las Vegas strip in Las Vegas, NV and attached to the Aria resort and Casino. The tenant base is exclusively luxury retailers, including Louis Vuitton, Prada, Hermes, Gucci, and Fendi. As of September 2022, the property was 86% leased, compared to 83% at year-end 2021. The average occupancy pre-pandemic since securitization was 89%. Despite the lower occupancy, the property's 2021 NOI was the highest since securitization due to lower expenses as well as a major increase in percentage rents. Moody's structured credit assessment and stressed DSCR are a2 (sca.pd) and 1.26X, respectively.

The top three conduit loans represent 25% of the pool balance. The largest loan is the Westfield San Francisco Centre Loan ($84 million -- 10% of the pool), which represents a pari passu portion of a $433 million first mortgage loan. The total mortgage debt also includes subordinate B-notes with an aggregate balance of $125 million, which is held outside the trust. The loan is secured by a 794,521 SF component of a 1,445,449 SF, nine-story super regional mall and office development located in the Union Square district of San Francisco, California. The mall is anchored by Bloomingdale's, Nordstrom, and a 9-screen Century Theatre. As of September 2022, the collateral was 52% occupied, compared to collateral occupancy of 90% in December 2019, 92% in December 2018 and 96% at securitization. Multiple large tenants have vacated since securitization including the former largest tenant at securitization (16% of the total collateral NRA and 52% of the office NRA) as well as Crunchyroll (71,614 SF) and Trustarc (28,217 SF). As a result of the lower occupancy, the property's NOI has declined significantly since securitization. Westfield America, the borrower, a subsidiary of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, has indicated intentions to sell the property, as part of greater plans to divest US holdings. The loan is interest only for its entire term and Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 95% and 0.94X, respectively.

The second largest loan is the Opry Mills Loan ($65 million – 7.8% of the pool), which represents a pari-passu portion of a $375 million senior mortgage loan. The loan is secured by a 1.2 million SF super-regional mall located in Nashville, Tennessee. Simon Property Group, L.P. is the loan sponsor. The property is part of Opryland, which includes the Grand Ole Opry and the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center. The mall is anchored by Bass Pro Shops, Regal Cinemas, Dave & Buster's, and Forever 21. The property was 90% leased as of September 2022 and has maintained strong occupancy since securitization. Furthermore, the property's NOI has generally increased from securitization. The loan is interest only for its entire term and Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 92% and 1.00X, respectively, the same as at last review.

The third largest loan is the Yuma Palms Loan ($55.6 million – 6.7% of the pool), which is secured by 399,083 SF component of an 802,049 SF open-air shopping center in Yuma, Arizona. Collateral anchors include a movie theatre, Ross Dress for Less and Marshalls. Non-collateral anchors within the larger shopping center include Target, JC Penney, Dillard's, Kohl's, and Sam's Club. As of the September 2022 rent roll, the property was 90% leased, compared to 86% at securitization. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 114% and 0.88X, respectively, compared to 118% and 0.85X at the last review.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

