Moody's affirms six and downgrades five classes of JPMCC 2012-LC9

Approximately $326.7 million of structured securities affected

New York, September 30, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on six classes and downgraded the ratings on five classes in J.P. Morgan Chase Commercial Mortgage Securities Trust 2012-LC9 as follows:

Cl. A-5, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jul 8, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-S, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jul 8, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. B, Affirmed Aa2 (sf); previously on Jul 8, 2020 Affirmed Aa2 (sf)

Cl. C, Downgraded to Baa1 (sf); previously on Jul 8, 2020 Affirmed A2 (sf)

Cl. D, Downgraded to Ba1 (sf); previously on Apr 23, 2021 Downgraded to Baa2 (sf)

Cl. E, Downgraded to B3 (sf); previously on Apr 23, 2021 Downgraded to B1 (sf)

Cl. F, Affirmed Caa1 (sf); previously on Apr 23, 2021 Downgraded to Caa1 (sf)

Cl. G, Affirmed Caa3 (sf); previously on Apr 23, 2021 Downgraded to Caa3 (sf)

Cl. X-A*, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jul 8, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. X-B*, Downgraded to A2 (sf); previously on Jul 8, 2020 Affirmed A1 (sf)

Cl. EC, Downgraded to A1 (sf); previously on Jul 8, 2020 Affirmed Aa3 (sf)

* Reflects Interest Only Classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on the P&I classes were affirmed because of their credit support and the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable ranges.

The ratings on three P&I classes were downgraded due to increased risk of losses and interest shortfalls driven primarily by the significant exposure to loans in special servicing. Two loans, representing 38% of the pool are in special servicing.

The ratings on the IO class (Class X-A) was affirmed based on the credit quality of the referenced classes.

The rating on the IO class (Class X-B) was downgraded due to a decline in the credit quality of its referenced classes.

The rating on the exchangeable class (Class EC) was downgraded due to the credit quality of its referenced exchangeable classes.

We regard e-commerce competition as a social risk under our ESG framework. The rise in e-commerce and changing consumer behavior presents challenges to brick-and-mortar discretionary retailers.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 16.3% of the current pooled balance, compared to 11.8% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 5.6% of the original pooled balance, compared to 6.6% at the last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected. Additionally, significant changes in the 5-year rolling average of 10-year US Treasury rates will impact the magnitude of the interest rate adjustment and may lead to future rating actions.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The methodologies used in rating all classes except interest-only classes were "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391056 and "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391055. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391056, "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391055 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/59126. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the September 16, 2022, distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 66% to $365.5 million from $1.071 million at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by 18 mortgage loans ranging in size from less than 1% to 31% of the pool, with the top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 76% of the pool. Six loans, constituting 22.7% of the pool, have defeased and are secured by US government securities.

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 5, compared to 10 at Moody's last review.

As of the September 2022 remittance report, loans representing 69.5% were current or within their grace period on their debt service payments and 30.5% were beyond their grace period but less than 30 days delinquent.

Ten loans, constituting 39% of the pool, are on the master servicer's watchlist. The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that could affect performance.

Two loans, constituting 38% of the pool, are currently in special servicing. No loans have been liquidated from the pool.

The largest specially serviced loan is the West County Center Loan ($111.5 million – 30.5% of the pool), which represents a pari-passu portion of a $166.1 million mortgage loan. The loan is secured by the 744,000 square feet (SF) collateral portion of a 1.2 million SF super-regional mall in Des Peres, Missouri, a suburb of St. Louis. As of the March 2022 rent roll, the mall was 95% leased, compared to 97% leased as of the March 2020 rent roll. Anchor tenants include Macy's (non-collateral), JC Penney (non-collateral), Dick's Sporting Goods, and Nordstrom. Other notable tenants are Barnes & Noble Booksellers, Forever 21, H&M, and Apple. The mall is owned by a joint venture comprised of entities affiliated with CBL, TIAA-CREF, and the Dutch pension fund APG. The loan was transferred to special servicing in April 2020 for imminent monetary default at the borrower's request as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. In November 2020, the parent company of the borrower, CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. filed for bankruptcy. The loan remains less than one month delinquent as of the September 2022 payment date. Property performance has declined since securitization due to lower revenues and the 2021 NOI was approximately 49% below underwritten levels. The mall also faces competition from six regional and super regional malls within the St. Louis MSA. However, the loan has amortized 14% since securitization. The borrower is in discussions with the lender to extend or modify this loan which is set to mature in December 2022.

The second largest specially serviced loan is the Salem Center Loan ($27.9 million – 7.7% of the pool), which is secured by the 212,007 SF collateral portion of a 649,624 SF regional mall, located in Salem, Oregon. At securitization, the mall's non-collateral anchors included Kohl's, Nordstrom, JCPenney, and Macy's. However, Nordstrom closed its location in April 2018, and JCPenney announced it would close its location as part of its Chapter 11 Bankruptcy proceedings. Property performance declined from securitization as a result of declining occupancy and revenue. The loan transferred to special servicing in August 2017 due to imminent default and was foreclosed in August 2018. The mall was temporarily closed as a result of the coronavirus outbreak but re-opened in late May 2020 with limited stores. As of September 2022 remittance, this loan has amortized by 16% since securitization and is presently REO. Moody's estimates an aggregate $55.6 million loss for the specially serviced loans (40% expected loss on average).

As of the September 2022 remittance statement cumulative interest shortfalls were $2.4 million. Moody's anticipates interest shortfalls will continue because of the exposure to specially serviced loans and/or modified loans. Interest shortfalls are caused by special servicing fees, including workout and liquidation fees, appraisal entitlement reductions (ASERs), loan modifications and extraordinary trust expenses.

The credit risk of loans is determined primarily by two factors: 1) Moody's assessment of the probability of default, which is largely driven by each loan's DSCR, and 2) Moody's assessment of the severity of loss upon a default, which is largely driven by each loan's loan-to-value ratio, referred to as the Moody's LTV or MLTV. As described in the CMBS methodology used to rate this transaction, we make various adjustments to the MLTV. We adjust the MLTV for each loan using a value that reflects capitalization (cap) rates that are between our sustainable cap rates and market cap rates. We also use an adjusted loan balance that reflects each loan's amortization profile. The MLTV reported in this publication reflects the MLTV before the adjustments described in the methodology.

Moody's received full year 2021 operating results for 100% of the pool, and full or partial year 2022 operating results for 46% of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans). Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 103%, the same as at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 15% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI). Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 9.3%

Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.74X and 1.10X, respectively, compared to 1.57X and 1.04X at the last review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate the agency applied to the loan balance.

The top three conduit loans represent 28.5% of the pool balance. The largest loan is the BJ's Wholesale Club Portfolio Loan ($48.1 million -13.1% of the pool), which is secured by first mortgage liens on four stand-alone retail properties occupied by BJ's Wholesale Club. BJ's Wholesale Club operates at the improvements subject to a single triple-net, 20-year master lease that is scheduled to expire in September 2032. The lease does not provide for early termination rights outside of the standard condemnation and casualty clauses. The loan is currently on the watchlist due to upcoming Annual Repayment Date (ARD) on November 6, 2022 as well as delinquent financials. The most recent operating statement and rent roll on file is from June 30, 2021. The loan is current as of its September 2022 payment date and is interest only for its entire term. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 89% and 1.16X, respectively, unchanged from Moody's last review.

The second largest loan is the One South Broad Street Loan ($38.5 million – 10.5% of the pool), which is secured by a 25-story, Class B office building with a Walgreens in its street-level retail space located in the Philadelphia CBD, directly south of City Hall. The property was built in 1932 with the most recent significant renovation occurring in 2001 and property benefits from its CBD location just south of Philadelphia City Hall. The loan is currently on the watchlist due to covenant compliance. A cash trap was implemented due to a trigger event when the largest tenant, Wells Fargo (107,433 SF; 23% of the NRA; lease expiration 12/31/20) failed to renew their lease 18 months prior to lease expiration. As of a rent roll dated March 2022, occupancy was at 56% largely in part to Wells Fargo vacating at lease expiration in December 2020. The loan matures in December 2022 and the borrower ordered a payoff quote in May 2022, but never sent funds. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 153% and 0.64X, respectively, compared to 110% and 0.89X at the last review.

The third largest loan is the Walk2Walk Campus Loan ($17.8 million – 4.9% of the pool), which is secured by six multifamily student housing properties located in SC, VA, KY, NY and TN. As of December 2021, the portfolio was 95% leased, same as at last review. The loan is currently on the watchlist due to a poor inspection rating and instances of life safety issues at several of the properties, but the loan remains current. The loan has a maturity date of November 2022, and has ARD date of March 2024. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 88% and 1.14X, respectively, compared to 91% and 1.10X at the last review.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Lacey Morgan

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Romina Padhi

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Structured Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

