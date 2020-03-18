Moody's affirms six and downgrades five classes of MSC 2012-C4

Approximately $702.9 million of structured securities affected
New York, March 18, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
affirmed the ratings on six classes, and downgraded the ratings
on five classes in Morgan Stanley Capital I Trust 2012-C4,
Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2012-C4,
as follows:
Cl. A-3, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on May
3, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on May
3, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-S, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on May
3, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. B, Affirmed Aa2 (sf); previously on May 3,
2019 Affirmed Aa2 (sf)
Cl. C, Affirmed A2 (sf); previously on May 3,
2019 Affirmed A2 (sf)
Cl. D, Downgraded to Baa3 (sf); previously on May 3,
2019 Affirmed Baa1 (sf)
Cl. E, Downgraded to B1 (sf); previously on May 3,
2019 Affirmed Ba1 (sf)
Cl. F, Downgraded to Caa1 (sf); previously on May 3,
2019 Downgraded to B1 (sf)
Cl. G, Downgraded to Caa3 (sf); previously on May 3,
2019 Downgraded to Caa1 (sf)
Cl. X-A*, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on
May 3, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. X-B*, Downgraded to B3 (sf); previously
on May 3, 2019 Downgraded to B2 (sf)
* Reflects interest-only classes
RATINGS RATIONALE
The ratings on five P&I classes were affirmed because the transaction's
key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV)
ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the
transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable
ranges.
The ratings on four P&I classes, Class D, Class E,
Class F and Class G, were downgraded primarily due to the decline
in performance and upcoming refinance risk of the largest loan in the
pool, The Shoppes at Buckland Hills.
The rating on one IO class (Class X-A) was affirmed based on the
credit quality of the referenced classes.
The rating on one IO class (Class X-B) was downgraded due to a
decline in the credit quality of its referenced classes.
Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 7.4%
of the current pooled balance, compared to 4.3% at
Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized
losses is now 5.6% of the original pooled balance,
compared to 3.6% at the last review. Moody's
provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion
CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.
FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:
The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking
view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance
that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's
credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.
Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant
amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's
share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.
Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline
in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase
in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans
or interest shortfalls.
METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION
The methodologies used in rating all classes except interest only classes
were "Approach to Rating US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion CMBS" published
in July 2017 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Large Loan and
Single Asset/Single Borrower CMBS" published in July 2017.
The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "Approach
to Rating US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion CMBS" published in July 2017,
Moody's Approach to Rating Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower
CMBS" published in July 2017 and "Moody's Approach to
Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities"
published in February 2019. Please see the list of ratings at the
top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only
(indicated by the *). Please see the Rating Methodologies page
on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.
DEAL PERFORMANCE
As of the February 15, 2020 distribution date, the transaction's
aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 34% to $724
million from $1.099 billion at securitization. The
certificates are collateralized by thirty mortgage loans ranging in size
from less than 1% to 15.6% of the pool, with
the top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 64.5%
of the pool. One loan, constituting 7.9% of
the pool, has an investment-grade structured credit assessment.
Seven loans, constituting 17.4% of the pool,
have defeased and are secured by US government securities.
Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan
sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity.
Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility,
including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances.
The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 12,
compared to 14 at Moody's last review.
Five loans, constituting 23.4% of the pool,
are on the master servicer's watchlist. The watchlist includes
loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part
of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As
part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency
reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that
could affect performance.
One loan has been liquidated from the pool, resulting in an aggregate
realized loss of $7.9 million (for a loss severity of 42%).
There are no loans currently in special servicing.
Moody's has also assumed a high default probability for two poorly
performing loans, constituting 18.6% of the pool.
The largest troubled loan is The Shoppes at Buckland Hills Loan,
which is further discussed below. The second largest troubled loan
is the Hilton Springfield loan (3.0% of the pool),
which is secured by 245-room limited service hotel located in Springfield,
Virginia. The loan is on the watchlist due to low DSCR primarily
as a result of decreased room revenue. There has been an increase
in competition since securitization. For the trailing twelve month
period ending June 2019, the occupancy and RevPAR were 62%
and $84.17, respectively.
Moody's received full year 2018 operating results for 95% of the
pool, and partial year 2019 operating results for 88% of
the pool (excluding defeased loans). Moody's weighted average
conduit LTV is 80%, compared to 98% at Moody's
last review. Moody's conduit component excludes loans with
structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans, and
specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash flow
(NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 16.8% to the
most recently available net operating income (NOI). Moody's
value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 9.6%.
Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.54X and 1.35X,
respectively, compared to 1.38X and 1.17X at the last
review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF
and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed
DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate
the agency applied to the loan balance.
The loan with a structured credit assessment is the ELS Portfolio Loan
($57.5 million -- 7.9% of the
pool), which is secured by a portfolio of eight manufactured housing
communities located in Florida (2), Nevada (2), Virginia (1),
Arizona (1), California (1), and Massachusetts (1).
The sponsor, Equity Lifestyle Properties, is a Chicago-based,
self-administered, self-managed REIT. The portfolio
was 90% leased as of September 2019, compared to 85%
at the prior review. The portfolio's net operating income (NOI)
has continued to improve since securitization. Moody's structured
credit assessment and stressed DSCR are aa2 (sca.pd) and 1.88X,
respectively, compared to aa2 (scca.pd) and 1.85X
at the last review.
The top three non-defeased loans represent 30.4%
of the pool balance. The largest loan is The Shoppes at Buckland
Hills Loan ($113.3 million -- 15.6%
of the pool), which is secured by a 535,000 square feet (SF)
component of a 1.1 million SF regional mall located in the Buckland
Hills section of Manchester, Connecticut, approximately 10
miles north of Hartford. The mall was originally built in 1990
and subsequently renovated and expanded in 2003. The property's
anchors include traditional department stores Macy's, Macy's Mens
& Home, JCPenney and Sears, as well as Dick's Sporting
Goods (only Dick's is included as part of the collateral). The
property's trade area covers the northeastern suburbs of Hartford and
parts of the north-central part of Connecticut. The property
competes with a number of regional malls and power centers, including
the Westfarms Mall, the dominant regional mall in the Hartford MSA.
As of September 2019, the collateral component of the property was
94.5% leased, with inline occupancy of 77%.
Performance of the property has trended down since securitization.
The property's 2018 net operating income (NOI) was approximately
14% lower than securitization levels as a result of declining revenue.
Inline tenant sales have also declined since securitization. The
loan matures in March 2022 and regional mall may face higher refinance
risk as compared to other major property types. The loan has amortized
approximately 13%, however, due to the declining performance
and upcoming refinance risk, Moody's has identified this as a troubled
loan.
The second largest loan is the GPB Portfolio I Loan ($54.4
million -- 7.5% of the pool), which
is secured by an eleven property retail portfolio located across two states:
Massachusetts (10) and New Jersey (1). The portfolio was 99%
leased as of September 2019, unchanged from the prior review.
The loan has amortized 12% since securitization and Moody's LTV
and stressed DSCR are 71% and 1.29X, respectively,
compared to 72% and 1.27X at the last review.
The third largest loan is the 9 MetroTech Center Loan ($52.1
million -- 7.2% of the pool), which
is secured by a leasehold interest in a nine-story, single-tenant
office building located in the CBD of Brooklyn, New York.
The property was built-to-suit for the New York City Fire
Department (FDNY) in 1996 and serves as the department's headquarters
and the city emergency command center. In addition to approximately
317,000 SF of office space, the building also contains a two-story,
below-grade, 137 space parking garage. The FDNY lease
commenced in October 1997 and featured a 20-year term, with
one, 10-year extension option exercisable. The FDNY
exercised this option and extended their lease through October 2028.
Due to the single tenant concentration, Moody's value incorporates
a lit/dark analysis due to the single tenant exposure. The loan
has amortized 17% securitization and Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR
are 88% and 1.16X, respectively, compared to
90% and 1.13X at the last review.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity
analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity
to Assumptions of the disclosure form.
The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and
performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected
collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a
second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash
flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement,
loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected
loss for each rated instrument.
Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
