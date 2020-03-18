Moody's affirms six and downgrades five classes of MSC 2012-C4

Email Research Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed. Recipient's

Terms of One-Time Website Use 1. Unless you have entered into an express written contract with Moody’s to the contrary, you agree that you have no right to use the Information in a commercial or public setting and no right to copy it, save it, print it, sell it, or publish or distribute any portion of it in any form. 2. You acknowledge and agree that Moody’s credit ratings: (i) are current opinions of the future relative creditworthiness of securities and address no other risk; and (ii) are not statements of current or historical fact or recommendations to purchase, hold or sell particular securities. Moody’s credit ratings and publications are not intended for retail investors, and it would be reckless and inappropriate for retail investors to use Moody’s credit ratings and publications when making an investment decision. No warranty, express or implied, as the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, merchantability or fitness for any particular purpose of any Moody’s credit rating is given or made by Moody’s in any form whatsoever. 3. To the extent permitted by law, Moody’s and its directors, officers, employees, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for: (i) any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with use of the Information; and (ii) any direct or compensatory damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud or any other type of liability that by law cannot be excluded) on the part of Moody’s or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with use of the Information. 4. You agree to read [and be bound by] the more detailed disclosures regarding Moody’s ratings and the limitations of Moody’s liability included in the Information. 5. Related Issuers Morgan Stanley Capital I Trust 2012-C4 18 Mar 2020 Approximately $702.9 million of structured securities affected New York, March 18, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on six classes, and downgraded the ratings on five classes in Morgan Stanley Capital I Trust 2012-C4, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2012-C4, as follows: Cl. A-3, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on May 3, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf) Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on May 3, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf) Cl. A-S, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on May 3, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf) Cl. B, Affirmed Aa2 (sf); previously on May 3, 2019 Affirmed Aa2 (sf) Cl. C, Affirmed A2 (sf); previously on May 3, 2019 Affirmed A2 (sf) Cl. D, Downgraded to Baa3 (sf); previously on May 3, 2019 Affirmed Baa1 (sf) Cl. E, Downgraded to B1 (sf); previously on May 3, 2019 Affirmed Ba1 (sf) Cl. F, Downgraded to Caa1 (sf); previously on May 3, 2019 Downgraded to B1 (sf) Cl. G, Downgraded to Caa3 (sf); previously on May 3, 2019 Downgraded to Caa1 (sf) Cl. X-A*, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on May 3, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf) Cl. X-B*, Downgraded to B3 (sf); previously on May 3, 2019 Downgraded to B2 (sf) * Reflects interest-only classes RATINGS RATIONALE The ratings on five P&I classes were affirmed because the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable ranges. The ratings on four P&I classes, Class D, Class E, Class F and Class G, were downgraded primarily due to the decline in performance and upcoming refinance risk of the largest loan in the pool, The Shoppes at Buckland Hills. The rating on one IO class (Class X-A) was affirmed based on the credit quality of the referenced classes. The rating on one IO class (Class X-B) was downgraded due to a decline in the credit quality of its referenced classes. Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 7.4% of the current pooled balance, compared to 4.3% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 5.6% of the original pooled balance, compared to 3.6% at the last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255. FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS: The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected. Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance. Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls. METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION The methodologies used in rating all classes except interest only classes were "Approach to Rating US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion CMBS" published in July 2017 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower CMBS" published in July 2017. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "Approach to Rating US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion CMBS" published in July 2017, Moody's Approach to Rating Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower CMBS" published in July 2017 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies. DEAL PERFORMANCE As of the February 15, 2020 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 34% to $724 million from $1.099 billion at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by thirty mortgage loans ranging in size from less than 1% to 15.6% of the pool, with the top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 64.5% of the pool. One loan, constituting 7.9% of the pool, has an investment-grade structured credit assessment. Seven loans, constituting 17.4% of the pool, have defeased and are secured by US government securities. Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 12, compared to 14 at Moody's last review. Five loans, constituting 23.4% of the pool, are on the master servicer's watchlist. The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that could affect performance. One loan has been liquidated from the pool, resulting in an aggregate realized loss of $7.9 million (for a loss severity of 42%). There are no loans currently in special servicing. Moody's has also assumed a high default probability for two poorly performing loans, constituting 18.6% of the pool. The largest troubled loan is The Shoppes at Buckland Hills Loan, which is further discussed below. The second largest troubled loan is the Hilton Springfield loan (3.0% of the pool), which is secured by 245-room limited service hotel located in Springfield, Virginia. The loan is on the watchlist due to low DSCR primarily as a result of decreased room revenue. There has been an increase in competition since securitization. For the trailing twelve month period ending June 2019, the occupancy and RevPAR were 62% and $84.17, respectively. Moody's received full year 2018 operating results for 95% of the pool, and partial year 2019 operating results for 88% of the pool (excluding defeased loans). Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 80%, compared to 98% at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 16.8% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI). Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 9.6%. Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.54X and 1.35X, respectively, compared to 1.38X and 1.17X at the last review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate the agency applied to the loan balance. The loan with a structured credit assessment is the ELS Portfolio Loan ($57.5 million -- 7.9% of the pool), which is secured by a portfolio of eight manufactured housing communities located in Florida (2), Nevada (2), Virginia (1), Arizona (1), California (1), and Massachusetts (1). The sponsor, Equity Lifestyle Properties, is a Chicago-based, self-administered, self-managed REIT. The portfolio was 90% leased as of September 2019, compared to 85% at the prior review. The portfolio's net operating income (NOI) has continued to improve since securitization. Moody's structured credit assessment and stressed DSCR are aa2 (sca.pd) and 1.88X, respectively, compared to aa2 (scca.pd) and 1.85X at the last review. The top three non-defeased loans represent 30.4% of the pool balance. The largest loan is The Shoppes at Buckland Hills Loan ($113.3 million -- 15.6% of the pool), which is secured by a 535,000 square feet (SF) component of a 1.1 million SF regional mall located in the Buckland Hills section of Manchester, Connecticut, approximately 10 miles north of Hartford. The mall was originally built in 1990 and subsequently renovated and expanded in 2003. The property's anchors include traditional department stores Macy's, Macy's Mens & Home, JCPenney and Sears, as well as Dick's Sporting Goods (only Dick's is included as part of the collateral). The property's trade area covers the northeastern suburbs of Hartford and parts of the north-central part of Connecticut. The property competes with a number of regional malls and power centers, including the Westfarms Mall, the dominant regional mall in the Hartford MSA. As of September 2019, the collateral component of the property was 94.5% leased, with inline occupancy of 77%. Performance of the property has trended down since securitization. The property's 2018 net operating income (NOI) was approximately 14% lower than securitization levels as a result of declining revenue. Inline tenant sales have also declined since securitization. The loan matures in March 2022 and regional mall may face higher refinance risk as compared to other major property types. The loan has amortized approximately 13%, however, due to the declining performance and upcoming refinance risk, Moody's has identified this as a troubled loan. The second largest loan is the GPB Portfolio I Loan ($54.4 million -- 7.5% of the pool), which is secured by an eleven property retail portfolio located across two states: Massachusetts (10) and New Jersey (1). The portfolio was 99% leased as of September 2019, unchanged from the prior review. The loan has amortized 12% since securitization and Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 71% and 1.29X, respectively, compared to 72% and 1.27X at the last review. The third largest loan is the 9 MetroTech Center Loan ($52.1 million -- 7.2% of the pool), which is secured by a leasehold interest in a nine-story, single-tenant office building located in the CBD of Brooklyn, New York. The property was built-to-suit for the New York City Fire Department (FDNY) in 1996 and serves as the department's headquarters and the city emergency command center. In addition to approximately 317,000 SF of office space, the building also contains a two-story, below-grade, 137 space parking garage. The FDNY lease commenced in October 1997 and featured a 20-year term, with one, 10-year extension option exercisable. The FDNY exercised this option and extended their lease through October 2028. Due to the single tenant concentration, Moody's value incorporates a lit/dark analysis due to the single tenant exposure. The loan has amortized 17% securitization and Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 88% and 1.16X, respectively, compared to 90% and 1.13X at the last review. REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions of the disclosure form. The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument. Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis. For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. Rhett Terrell

Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Matthew Halpern

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Structured Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

