Moody's affirms six and downgrades four classes of CFCRE 2011-C2

Approximately $302 million of structured securities affected

New York, June 26, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on six classes and downgraded the ratings on four classes in CFCRE Commercial Mortgage Trust 2011-C2, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates Series 2011-C2, as follows:

Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jan 28, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-J, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jan 28, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. B, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jan 28, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. C, Affirmed Aa2 (sf); previously on Jan 28, 2020 Upgraded to Aa2 (sf)

Cl. D, Affirmed A2 (sf); previously on Jan 28, 2020 Affirmed A2 (sf)

Cl. E, Downgraded to Ba1 (sf); previously on Apr 17, 2020 Baa3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Cl. F, Downgraded to B1 (sf); previously on Apr 17, 2020 Ba2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Cl. G, Downgraded to B3 (sf); previously on Apr 17, 2020 B2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Cl. X-A*, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jan 28, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. X-B*, Downgraded to B2 (sf); previously on Apr 17, 2020 B1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

* Reflects interest-only classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on five principal and interest (P&I) classes were affirmed due to the pool's significant exposure to defeased loans and the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio and Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR), are within acceptable ranges.

The ratings on three P&I classes were downgraded due to a decline in pool performance and higher anticipated losses driven primarily by the decline in performance and refinance concerns of the RiverTown Crossings Mall loan, representing 26% of the pool. The loan has a scheduled maturity date within the next 12 months and may face significant refinance risk due to the current retail environment.

The rating on the interest-only (IO) Class X-A was affirmed based on the credit quality of the referenced classes.

The rating on the IO Class X-B was downgraded due to a decline in the credit quality of its referenced classes.

Our analysis has considered the effect of the coronavirus outbreak on the US economy as well as the effects that the announced government measures, put in place to contain the virus, will have on the performance of commercial real estate. Stress on commercial real estate properties will be most directly stemming from declines in hotel occupancies (particularly related to conference or other group attendance) and declines in foot traffic and sales for non-essential items at retail properties.

The contraction in economic activity in the second quarter will be severe and the overall recovery in the second half of the year will be gradual. However, there are significant downside risks to our forecasts in the event that the pandemic is not contained and lockdowns have to be reinstated. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 3.8% of the current pooled balance, compared to 3.4% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 1.9% of the original pooled balance, compared to 1.8% at the last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The methodologies used in rating all classes except interest-only classes were "Approach to Rating US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion CMBS" published in May 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/research/Approach-to-Rating-US-and-Canadian-ConduitFusion-CMBS--PBS_1226187 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower CMBS" published in May 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1227875 . The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "Approach to Rating US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion CMBS" published in May 2020 available at https://www.moodys.com/research/Approach-to-Rating-US-and-Canadian-ConduitFusion-CMBS--PBS_1226187, "Moody's Approach to Rating Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower CMBS" published in May 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1227875, and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/research/Moodys-Approach-to-Rating-Structured-Finance-Interest-Only-IO-Securities--PBS_1111179. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the June 17, 2020 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 57.8% to $326.9 million from $774.1 million at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by 28 mortgage loans ranging in size from less than 1% to 26.2% of the pool, with the top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 49% of the pool. Fourteen loans, constituting 46.3% of the pool, have defeased and are secured by US government securities.

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 4, compared to 5 at Moody's last review.

As of the June 2020 remittance report, all loans were reported as current on their debt service payments.

Six loans, constituting 15.7% of the pool, are on the master servicer's watchlist, of which three loan, representing 8.2% of the pool, indicate the borrower has requested relief in relation to coronavirus impact on the property. The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that could affect performance.

Two loans have been liquidated from the pool, contributing to an aggregate realized loss of $2.3 million (for an average loss severity of 30%). No loans are currently in special servicing.

Moody's has also assumed a high default probability for one poorly performing loan, constituting 1.1% of the pool. The troubled loan is secured by a mixed use (retail/multifamily) property in Dearborn, Michigan. The loan has been on the watchlist due to a low debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) which triggered the cash management period. As of September 2019, the multifamily portion was 58% occupied and the commercial portion was 58% occupied. The DSCR has been below 1.00X since 2017.

Moody's received full year 2019 operating results for 95% of the pool, and partial year 2020 operating results for 59% of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans). Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 102%, compared to 84% at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 26.9% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI). Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 10.7%.

Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.32X and 1.18X, respectively, compared to 1.50X and 1.33X at the last review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate the agency applied to the loan balance.

The top three conduit loans represent 34.8% of the pool balance. The largest loan is the RiverTown Crossings Mall Loan ($85.6 million -- 26.2% of the pool), which represents a pari-passu portion of a $133.5 million mortgage loan. The loan is secured by an approximately 635,800 SF portion of a 1.2 million SF regional mall located in Grandville, Michigan. The property was built in 2000 and is anchored by Macy's, Sears, Kohl's, J.C. Penney, Dick's Sporting Goods and Celebration Cinemas. The sponsor purchased a vacant, former Younkers, anchor box (150,081 SF) in 2019 for $4.4 million. The only collateral anchors are Dick's Sporting Goods and Celebration Cinemas, and both tenants have renewed their leases in early 2020 for an additional five years. Excluding the former Younkers space, the total property was 94% leased as of March 2020 and the in-line occupancy was 88%, compared to 87% in March 2019. For the trailing twelve-month (TTM) period ending March 2020, comparable in-line sales (less than 10,000 SF) were $361 PSF, compared to $382 PSF for the year ending December 2019. The Celebration Cinemas has shown strong historical sales of above $500,000 per screen. While property performance generally improved through 2016, it has since declined due primarily to lower rental revenues. The property's 2019 NOI was 12% lower than in 2018 but remained 3% higher than underwritten levels. The mall re-opened in June 2020 after a temporary closure from the coronavirus outbreak. The loan has amortized 13.4% since securitization and has an upcoming maturity in June 2021. The loan is current through its June 2020 payment Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 112% and 1.14X, respectively,

The second largest loan is the Marketplace at Santee Loan ($19.6 million -- 6.0% of the pool), which is secured by an approximately 71,000 SF retail property located in Santee, California. The area is in a busy retail corridor and is surrounded by several non-collateral anchors in the area including Lowe's, Costco, and Walmart. The property is anchored by Sprouts (41% of NRA) with a lease expiration in January 2024. As of December 2019, the property was 95% occupied compared to 100% in 2018 and 90% at securitization. The loan has amortized 13.7% since securitization and has an upcoming maturity date in July 2021. The loan was placed on the watchlist in April 2020 due to hardship caused by the coronavirus outbreak. The servicer indicated they are processing the borrower's forbearance request. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 104% and 0.94X, respectively, compared to 100% and 0.97X at the last review.

The third largest loan is the River Street Inn Loan ($8.7 million -- 2.7% of the pool), which is secured by an 86-key limited service hotel located in the historic downtown district of Savannah, Georgia. The collateral also includes approximately 16,000 SF of retail space. The primary demand driver comes from tourism due to its proximity to the Savannah River Walk. For the trailing twelve-month period ending March 2018 the property's NOI was 82% higher than securitization and the actual NOI DSCR was 2.89X. The DSCR for the loan has been above 2.00X since 2013 and the loan has amortized nearly 18% since securitization. The loan matures in August 2021 and Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 77% and 1.41X, respectively.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

