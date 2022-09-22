Moody's affirms six and downgrades four classes of COMM 2012-CCRE2

Approximately $214 million of structured securities affected

New York, September 22, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on six classes and downgraded the ratings on four classes in COMM 2012-CCRE2 Mortgage Trust ("COMM 2012-CCRE2"), Commercial Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2012-CCRE2 as follows:

Cl. B, Affirmed Aa2 (sf); previously on Jun 29, 2020 Affirmed Aa2 (sf)

Cl. B-PEZ, Affirmed Aa2 (sf); previously on Jun 29, 2020 Affirmed Aa2 (sf)

Cl. C, Affirmed A2 (sf); previously on Jun 29, 2020 Affirmed A2 (sf)

Cl. C-PEZ, Affirmed A2 (sf); previously on Jun 29, 2020 Affirmed A2 (sf)

Cl. D, Downgraded to Baa2 (sf); previously on Jun 29, 2020 Affirmed Baa1 (sf)

Cl. E, Downgraded to Ba2 (sf); previously on Jun 29, 2020 Downgraded to Ba1 (sf)

Cl. F, Downgraded to B2 (sf); previously on Jun 29, 2020 Downgraded to B1 (sf)

Cl. G, Affirmed Caa1 (sf); previously on Jun 29, 2020 Downgraded to Caa1 (sf)

Cl. PEZ, Downgraded to A2 (sf); previously on Jun 29, 2020 Affirmed A1 (sf)

Cl. X-B*, Affirmed B1 (sf); previously on Jun 29, 2020 Downgraded to B1 (sf)

* Reflects Interest-Only Classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on the P&I classes were affirmed because of their credit support and the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio and Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR), are within acceptable ranges. The rating on one P&I class was affirmed because the ratings are consistent with Moody's expected loss.

The ratings on the P&I classes were downgraded due to the increased risk of potential interest shortfalls driven primarily by the significant exposure to loans in special servicing and previously modified loans. As of the September 2022 remittance data, two loans (35% of the pool) were in special servicing. The largest loan in the pool, 260 and 261 Madison Avenue (41% of the pool) failed to pay off at its scheduled maturity date and has already been granted two 60-day maturity extensions. Furthermore, the Crossgates Mall loan (23% of the pool) has been previously modified and may face elevated refinance risks at its maturity date in May 2023.

The rating on the IO class was affirmed based on the credit quality of the referenced classes.

The rating on the exchangeable class was downgraded based on the credit quality of the exchangeable classes.

We regard e-commerce competition as a social risk under our ESG framework. The rise in e-commerce and changing consumer behavior presents challenges to brick-and-mortar discretionary retailers.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 6.5% of the current pooled balance, compared to 4.2% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 1.3% of the original pooled balance, compared to 3.4% at the last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The principal methodology used in rating all classes except the interest-only classes was "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391055. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391055 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/59126. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the September 16, 2022 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 81% to $253 million from $1.32 billion at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by five mortgage loans ranging in size from 4% to 41% of the pool.

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of three, compared to a Herf of 13 at Moody's last review.

The largest loan in the pool is on the master servicer's watchlist. The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that could affect performance.

Two loans, constituting 35% of the pool, are currently in special servicing. Both of the specially serviced loans have transferred to special servicing since March 2020.

The largest specially serviced loan is the Chicago Ridge Mall Loan ($79.0 million – 31.2% of the pool), which is secured by a 569,000 square foot (SF) portion of an 868,000 SF super-regional mall located approximately 15 miles southwest of the Chicago central business district (CBD). At securitization, the mall was anchored by a Sears, Kohl's, Carson Pirie Scott and an AMC Theatres. The Sears and Kohl's are non-collateral and Sears has since vacated. The Carson Pirie Scott has also vacated but its first floor has been replaced with a Dick's Sporting Goods. The collateral was 82% leased as of December 2021, compared to 72% as of December 2019 and 95% at securitization. The loan has amortized by 1.2% since securitization and the 2021 NOI has declined by 25% since 2018. This loan was modified, and the agreement closed July 6, 2022, and the special servicer indicates they are monitoring for return to the master servicer.

The other specially serviced loan is secured by a retail property located in Houston, Texas that has passed its maturity and was 80% leased as of March 2022.

Moody's has also assumed a high default probability for one poorly performing loan, Crossgates Mall ($59.4 million – 23.5% of the pool), which represents a pari-passu portion of a $247.7 million first mortgage. The loan is secured by a two-story, 1.3 million square foot (SF) super regional mall located in Albany, New York. The mall is anchored by Macy's (non-collateral), J.C. Penney, Dick's Sporting Goods, Burlington Coat Factory, Best Buy, and Regal Crossgates 18. A non-collateral anchor, Lord & Taylor, has closed its store at the property due to its recent filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization. The property performance had been stable through year-end 2021 and the 2021 net operating income (NOI) was 2% higher than securitization levels. The mall represents a dominant super-regional mall with over 10 anchors and junior anchors and benefits from its location at the junction of Interstate 87 and Interstate 90. An updated appraisal in August 2020 valued the property at $281.0 million compared to $470.0 million at securitization. The loan has been extended through May 2023.

Moody's has estimated an aggregate loss of $9.8 million from these specially serviced and troubled loans.

The largest loan not in special servicing is the 260 and 261 Madison Avenue Loan ($105.0 million – 41.5% of the pool), which represents a pari passu portion of a $231.0 million first mortgage. The loan is secured by two Class-B office towers located in midtown Manhattan on Madison Avenue between East 36th and East 37th Street. The properties total approximately 840,000 SF of office space, 37,000 SF of retail space, and a 46,000 SF parking garage. As of March 2022, the properties had a combined occupancy of 81%, compared to 92% as of December 2020, 87% as of December 2018 and 90% at securitization. The loan failed to refinance by its scheduled maturity in June 2022 and has received two 60 day maturity extensions through August 2022 and now October 2022. The loan is interest only throughout its entire term and Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 120% and 0.81X, respectively, the same as at the last review.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Christopher Bergman

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Romina Padhi

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Structured Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

