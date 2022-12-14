Moody's affirms six and downgrades four classes of GSMS 2014-GC22

Approximately $597.1 million of structured securities affected

New York, December 14, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on six classes and downgraded ratings on four classes in GS Mortgage Securities Trust 2014-GC22, Commercial Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2014-GC22 as follows:

Cl. A-3, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Oct 5, 2021 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Oct 5, 2021 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-5, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Oct 5, 2021 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-AB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Oct 5, 2021 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-S, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Oct 5, 2021 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. B, Downgraded to A1 (sf); previously on Oct 5, 2021 Affirmed Aa3 (sf)

Cl. C, Downgraded to Baa2 (sf); previously on Oct 5, 2021 Affirmed A3 (sf)

Cl. PEZ, Downgraded to A2 (sf); previously on Oct 5, 2021 Affirmed A1 (sf)

Cl. X-A*, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Oct 5, 2021 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. X-B*, Downgraded to A1 (sf); previously on Oct 5, 2021 Affirmed Aa3 (sf)

* Reflects interest-only classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on five P&I classes were affirmed due to their credit support and because the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable ranges.

The ratings on two P&I Classes, Cl. B and Cl. C, were downgraded due to higher anticipated losses from the specially serviced and troubled loans.

The rating on the IO class, Cl. X-A, was affirmed based on the credit quality of its referenced classes.

The rating on the IO class, Cl. X-B, was downgraded based on the credit quality of its referenced classes.

The rating on the exchangeable class, Cl. PEZ was downgraded due to the credit quality of the referenced exchangeable classes.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 11.7% of the current pooled balance, compared to 8.3% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 9.1% of the original pooled balance, compared to 6.4% at Moody's last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The methodologies used in rating all classes except interest-only classes were "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391056, and "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391055. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391056, "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391055, and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/59126. Alternatively, please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the November 14, 2022 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 24.5% to $725.5 million from $961.5 million at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by 51 mortgage loans ranging in size from less than 1% to 15.2% of the pool, with the top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 54.8% of the pool. Eleven loans, constituting 22.5% of the pool, have defeased and are secured by US government securities.

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 10, compared to 12 at Moody's last review.

Fifteen loans, constituting 30.3% of the pool, are on the master servicer's watchlist. The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that could affect performance.

One loan has been liquidated from the pool, resulting in a minimal loss to the trust. Two loans, constituting 13.1% of the pool, are currently in special servicing.

The largest specially serviced loan is the EpiCenter loan ($85.0 million -- 11.7% of the pool), which is secured by a 304,772 square feet (SF) mixed-use property located in the commercial business district (CBD) of Charlotte, North Carolina. The property is comprised of 264,323 SF of retail and 40,449 SF of office space. The property was built in 2008 and renovated between 2011 and 2013. In addition to the commercial space at the property, the collateral also consists of a four-story parking garage containing 989 spaces. The loan transferred to special servicing in March 2021 due to imminent monetary default. Further, the borrower indicated that they would not cover any payment shortfalls, and the loan subsequently entered foreclosure in May 2021. Occupancy at the property declined to 31% in September 2022 from 38% in December 2021, compared to 78% in December 2019 and 90% at securitization. As of November remittance, this loan was last paid through December 2021. The loan has been in real estate owned (REO) status since September 2022. An updated appraisal was made in July 2022 indicated a market value of $86.8 million, which is a 33% decline in value since securitization.

The second largest specially serviced loan is the Westwood Plaza loan ($10.1 million -- 1.4% of the pool), which is secured by a 201,712 SF shopping center located in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, approximately 67 miles east of the Pittsburgh CBD. The property was previously anchored by Good Cents Grocery (23% of net rentable area (NRA)) who vacated in December 2016. The largest tenant currently is Memorial Medical Center (30% of NRA) who recently renewed their lease through November 2023. Per the April 2022 rent roll, the property was 50% occupied, compared to 54% December 2021, and 59% December 2018. In March 2021, an updated appraisal indicated a value of $10.5 million, which is a 33% decline in value since securitization. The loan transferred to special servicing in May 2019 due to payment default. The borrower has since indicated that they cannot meet debt obligations and can no longer support the collateral. In June 2021, a receiver was appointed, and the special servicer pursued foreclosure. Since securitization, this loan has amortized by 12.6%. The loan has been in REO status since May 2022. The vacant space is being marketed for lease, and the strategy is to lease up and stabilize the property before disposition.

Moody's has also assumed a high default probability for four poorly performing loans. The largest troubled loan is the Maccabees Center loan ($18.3 million – 2.5% of the deal) which is secured by the borrower's fee simple in a 360,280 SF, Class B office building that was built in 1985 renovated in 2013, located in Southfield, Michigan. Occupancy has declined to 34% in December 2021 from 70% in December 2020, and 93% at securitization. The second largest troubled loan is the College Towers loan ($13.9 million -- 1.9% of the pool), which is secured by a 289-unit student housing property located in Kent, Ohio. The loan has experienced a decline in DSCR due to a significant increase in expenses and a decline in revenue. The remaining two troubled loans are secured by an underperforming office property in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and a hotel property in Pineville, North Carolina. Moody's has estimated an aggregate loss of $53.8 million (a 37% expected loss on average) from these specially serviced and troubled loans.

As of the November 2022 remittance statement cumulative interest shortfalls was $881,093. Moody's anticipates interest shortfalls will continue because of the exposure to specially serviced loans and/or modified loans. Interest shortfalls are caused by special servicing fees, including workout and liquidation fees, appraisal entitlement reductions (ASERs), loan modifications and extraordinary trust expenses.

The credit risk of loans is determined primarily by two factors: 1) Moody's assessment of the probability of default, which is largely driven by each loan's DSCR, and 2) Moody's assessment of the severity of loss upon a default, which is largely driven by each loan's loan-to-value ratio, referred to as the Moody's LTV or MLTV. As described in the CMBS methodology used to rate this transaction, we make various adjustments to the MLTV. We adjust the MLTV for each loan using a value that reflects capitalization (cap) rates that are between our sustainable cap rates and market cap rates. We also use an adjusted loan balance that reflects each loan's amortization profile. The MLTV reported in this publication reflects the MLTV before the adjustments described in the methodology.

Moody's received full year 2021 operating results for 93% of the pool, and partial year 2022 operating results for 81% of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans). Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 122%, compared to 114% at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 10.4% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI). Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 9.7%.

Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.40X and 0.90X, respectively, compared to 1.47X and 0.95X at the last review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate the agency applied to the loan balance.

The top three conduit loans represent 32% of the pool balance. The largest loan is the Maine Mall loan ($110.0 million -- 15.2% of the pool), which is secured by a 730,444 SF component of a 1.0 million SF super-regional mall located in Portland, Maine. The loan represents a pari passu portion of a $235.0 million first-mortgage loan and is interest-only through maturity. The mall contains four anchors, which include Macy's, J.C. Penney, Sears, and Best Buy. Macy's and Sears are not part of the collateral for the loan and J.C. Penney is under a ground lease. A new lease was signed with Jordan's Furniture replacing the Bon-Ton space (17% of NRA), a former collateral anchor that vacated in August 2017. In 2018, Round 1 Bowling & Amusement moved into the prior Sport Authority space (6% of NRA) that went dark in 2017. As of the September 2022 rent roll, the property was 94% occupied compared to 91% in December 2021 and 97% at securitization. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 144% and 0.71X, respectively, compared to 131% and 0.79X, at last review.

The second largest loan is the Selig Portfolio loan ($100.0 million -- 13.8% of the pool), which is secured by a portfolio of seven office properties, totaling 1.1 million SF, located in Seattle, Washington. The total loan represents a pari passu portion of a $238.9 million first-mortgage loan and includes additional pari passu debt ($41.9 million) that was added post securitization and is not part of the trust. Two of the buildings are in the Seattle CBD and five are in the Lower Queen Anne neighborhood. The buildings were built between 1970 and 2009 and have been selectively upgraded over the years. Property performance declined in 2022 as a result of decrease in occupancy. According to CBRE, the Seattle office submarket had a vacancy of 14% as of the third quarter of 2022. The September 2022 rent roll indicated the portfolio was approximately 74% occupied compared to 84% as of December 2021 and 96% in December 2019. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 136% and 0.78X, respectively, compared to 122% and 0.87X, at last review.

The third largest loan is the Corporate Park and Airpark Portfolio Loan ($18.8 million – 2.6% of the pool), which is secured by the borrower's fee simple interest in a 184,811 SF, Class B office building located in Huntsville, Alabama and a 77,140 SF flex building in Tampa, Florida. The AirPark North Business Center was built in 2006, renovated in 2012, it features 77,140 SF of flex space that is 70% leased to One-Touch a medical device company. The Corporate Park Office Center I&II was built in 1986, renovated in 2012, consisting of 184,811 SF that is located in Huntsville, Alabama. Airpark North Business center was fully leased in June 2022, same as at securitization, while the Corporate Park Office Center I&II was 87% in June 22 compared to 90% in December 2019. The loan has amortized by 13.1% since securitization. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 102% and 1.05X, respectively, compared to 104% and 1.03X at last review.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Ashton Khan

Associate Lead Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Romina Padhi

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Structured Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

