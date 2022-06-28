Moody's affirms six and downgrades four classes of WFCM 2013-LC12

Approximately $864 million of structured securities affected

New York, June 28, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on six classes and downgraded the ratings on four classes in Wells Fargo Commercial Mortgage Trust 2013-LC12 ("WFCM 2013-LC12"), Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2013-LC12 as follows:

Cl. A-3, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Dec 17, 2021 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-3FL, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Dec 17, 2021 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-3FX, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Dec 17, 2021 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Dec 17, 2021 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-SB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Dec 17, 2021 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-S, Downgraded to A1 (sf); previously on Dec 17, 2021 Affirmed Aa2 (sf)

Cl. B, Downgraded to Ba3 (sf); previously on Dec 17, 2021 Downgraded to Ba1 (sf)

Cl. C, Downgraded to Caa2 (sf); previously on Dec 17, 2021 Downgraded to B3 (sf)

Cl. X-A*, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Dec 17, 2021 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. PEX**, Downgraded to B2 (sf); previously on Dec 17, 2021 Downgraded to Ba3 (sf)

* Reflects Interest-Only Classes

** Reflects Exchangeable Classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on five P&I classes were affirmed because of their significant credit support and the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable ranges.

The ratings on three P&I classes, Cl. A-S, Cl. B and Cl. C, were downgraded due to anticipated losses and increased interest shortfall risk driven by the significant exposure to poorly performing regional mall loans, two of which are already in special servicing. Three loans secured by regional mall (22.9% of the pool) have seen significant declines in net cash flow from securitization. The two specially serviced mall loans include the White Marsh Mall (7.9% of the pool) and Rimrock Mall (7.1% of the pool), which have both experienced significant declines in performance and value in recent years. Appraisal reductions of over 38% have already been recognized on each of the two specially serviced regional mall loans. Furthermore, Moody's identified one troubled loan secured by a regional mall, Carolina Place (7.9% of the pool), which has also experienced recent declines in cash flow and DSCR. Furthermore, all of the remaining mortgage loans mature within the next thirteen months and interest shortfalls may increase if the performance of the specially serviced or troubled loans decline further or other loans are unable to pay off at their scheduled maturity dates.

The rating on the IO class, Cl. X-A, was affirmed based on the credit quality of its referenced classes.

The rating on the exchangeable class, Cl. PEX, was downgraded due to the credit quality of its referenced exchangeable classes.

Today's action has considered how the coronavirus pandemic has reshaped the US economic environment and the way its aftershocks will continue to reverberate and influence the performance of commercial real estate. We expect the public health situation to improve as vaccinations against COVID-19 increase and societies continue to adapt to new protocols. Still, the exit from the pandemic will likely be bumpy and unpredictable and economic prospects will vary.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 16.6% of the current pooled balance, compared to 14.0% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 12.9% of the original pooled balance, compared to 11.3% at the last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected. Additionally, significant changes in the 5-year rolling average of 10-year US Treasury rates will impact the magnitude of the interest rate adjustment and may lead to future rating actions.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The principal methodology used in rating all classes except the exchangeable classes and interest-only was "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74473. The principal methodology used in rating the exchangeable class was "Moody's Approach to Rating Repackaged Securities" published in June 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/68357. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74473 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/59126. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *) and exchangeable classes (indicated by the **). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the June 17, 2022 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 28% to $1.01 billion from $1.41 billion at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by 74 mortgage loans ranging in size from less than 1% to 9% of the pool, with the top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 58% of the pool. Nineteen loans, constituting 16% of the pool, have defeased and are secured by US government securities.

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 17, compared to 19 at Moody's last review.

As of the June 2022 remittance report, loans representing 83% were current or within their grace period on their debt service payments, 1% was less than 30 days delinquent and 16% were past maturity, in foreclosure or REO.

Thirteen loans, constituting 20% of the pool, are on the master servicer's watchlist. The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that could affect performance.

Two loans have been liquidated from the pool, resulting in an aggregate realized loss of $14.1 million (for an average loss severity of 71%). Five loans, constituting 16.7% of the pool, are currently in special servicing. Four of the specially serviced loans, representing 16.2% of the pool, have transferred to special servicing since May 2020.

The largest specially serviced loan is the White Marsh Mall Loan ($80.0 million -- 7.9% of the pool), which represents which represents a pari-passu portion of a $190.0 million mortgage loan. The loan is secured by an approximately 700,000 square feet (SF) component of a 1.2 million SF super-regional mall located in Baltimore, Maryland. The mall is anchored by Macy's, JC Penney, Boscov's, and Macy's Home Store. Macy's and JC Penny are not part of the loan collateral and there is another vacant non-collateral anchor, a former Sears that closed in April 2020. As of December 2021, inline and collateral occupancy were 81% and 89%, respectively, compared to 89% and 93% in June 2020. Property performance has declined annually since 2018 primarily due to lower rental revenues and the 2019 net operating income (NOI) was approximately 8% lower than underwritten levels. Property performance further declined through 2021 and the loan transferred to special servicing in August 2020 due to imminent monetary default. The loan failed to payoff at its May 2021 maturity date and is last paid through its April 2021 payment date. The loan was interest-only throughout its entire term and therefore did not benefit from any paydowns or amortization. The most recent appraisal from March 2022 valued the property at nearly 62% below the value at securitization and 40% below the outstanding loan balance. As of the May 2022 remittance statement, the master servicer has recognized a 38% appraisal reduction based on the loan balance. The special servicer indicated they continue to hold discussions with the borrower and evaluate litigation timing.

The second largest specially serviced loan is the Rimrock Mall Loan ($71.8 million -- 7.1% of the pool) which is secured by an approximately 430,000 SF portion of a 586,000 SF regional mall located in Billings, Montana. The Rimrock Mall is the only dominant mall within a 150-mile radius and is currently anchored by Dillard's, Dillard's Men & Children (both Dillard's spaces are non-collateral) and JCPenney. A former anchor, Herberger's, vacated in 2018 and accounted for approximately 14% of net rentable area (NRA). As of April 2022, the collateral and inline occupancy were 79% and 82%, respectively, compared to 85% and 92% in September 2020 and 95% and 91% in September 2019. Property performance has declined significantly since securitization due to declining revenue and increased vacancy. The 2019 year-end NOI was already approximately 42% lower than underwritten levels and the 2020 NOI DSCR declined below 1.00X. The loan began amortizing in August 2018 after its five-year interest-only period ended and has since amortized 6.6% since securitization. The loan transferred to special servicing in May 2020 due to imminent monetary default and is last paid through its October 2021 payment date. A receiver was previously appointed and the property became REO in January 2022. The most recent appraisal from May 2022 valued the property at approximately 44% below the outstanding loan balance and as of the June 2022 remittance statement, the master servicer has recognized a 53% appraisal reduction based on the loan balance.

The remaining three specially serviced loans are all secured by hotel properties which have been impacted by business disruptions stemming from the coronavirus pandemic. One specially serviced loan, Hyatt Place Germantown (0.6% of the pool), has experienced improving performance and the special servicer is working to return the loan back to master servicing. The other two special serviced loans were either in foreclosure or already REO. Moody's has also assumed a high default probability for one poorly performing loan, constituting 7.9% of the pool, and has estimated an aggregate loss of $149.4 million (a 61.8% expected loss based on average) from these troubled and four non-performing specially serviced loans. The troubled loan is the Carolina Place loan which is discussed in detail further below.

As of the June 2022 remittance statement cumulative interest shortfalls were $5.2 million. Moody's anticipates interest shortfalls will continue because of the exposure to specially serviced loans and/or modified loans. Interest shortfalls are caused by special servicing fees, including workout and liquidation fees, appraisal entitlement reductions (ASERs), loan modifications and extraordinary trust expenses.

The credit risk of loans is determined primarily by two factors: 1) Moody's assessment of the probability of default, which is largely driven by each loan's DSCR, and 2) Moody's assessment of the severity of loss upon a default, which is largely driven by each loan's loan-to-value ratio, referred to as the Moody's LTV or MLTV. As described in the CMBS methodology used to rate this transaction, we make various adjustments to the MLTV. We adjust the MLTV for each loan using a value that reflects capitalization (cap) rates that are between our sustainable cap rates and market cap rates. We also use an adjusted loan balance that reflects each loan's amortization profile. The MLTV reported in this publication reflects the MLTV before the adjustments described in the methodology.

Moody's received full year 2020 operating results for 100% of the pool, and full or partial year 2021 operating results for 95% of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans). Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 97%, unchanged from Moody's last review. Moody's conduit component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 25% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI), excluding hotel properties that had significantly depressed NOI in 2020 / 2021. Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 9.9%.

Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.71X and 1.18X, respectively, compared to 1.66X and 1.15X at the last review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate the agency applied to the loan balance.

The top three performing loans represent 23% of the pool balance. The largest loan is the Cumberland Mall Loan ($90.0 million -- 8.9% of the pool), which represents a pari passu portion of a $160.0 million mortgage loan. The loan is secured by an approximately 540,000 SF component of a one million SF super-regional mall located in Atlanta, Georgia. The mall is anchored by a Macy's (non-collateral) and a Costco Warehouse. A former non-collateral anchor, Sears, had vacated the property at the end of 2018. However, 70,000 SF of the former Sears space has been backfilled by Dick's Sporting Goods, Golf Galaxy and Planet Fitness and another 80,000 SF is expected to be backfilled by Round 1 Bowling & Amusement. As of March 2022, collateral and inline occupancy were 93% and 93%, respectively, compared to 95% and 96% in June 2020 and 97% and 96% in September 2019. Brookfield, the loan sponsor, announced plans to redevelop the area surrounding the mall into a town center with office space, multifamily residences, retail and restaurant space. The property's NOI has been significantly above securitization levels in recent years. The loan is interest-only throughout its entire term and had a NOI DSCR of 3.47X as of March 2022. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 108% and 0.97X, respectively, unchanged from last review.

The second largest performing loan is the Carolina Place Loan ($79.5 million -- 7.9% of the pool), which represents a pari passu portion of a $154.6 million mortgage loan. The loan is secured by a 647,511 SF component of a 1.2 million SF super-regional mall located in Pineville, North Carolina. The mall is anchored by Dillard's, Belk, Dick's Sporting Goods, and JCPenney. JCPenney is the only current anchor that is part of the collateral. A former collateral anchor, Sears, had vacated the property in early 2019. As of March 2022, collateral and inline occupancy were 69% and 88%, compared to 67% and 85% in September 2021, 73% and 92% in June 2020 and 75% and 95% in September 2019. Total mall occupancy declined to 82% from 99% largely due to the departure of Sears in January 2019. The loan was put on the watchlist in September 2019 due to the occupancy dropping below 80%. After an initial three-year IO period, the loan has amortized over 11% since securitization. However, the property's revenue and NOI has declined significantly since 2019 and both the year-end 2020 and 2021 NOI were below underwritten levels. The property's NOI in 2021 was 26% lower than in 2019 and the December 2021 NOI DSCR was 1.36X, compared to 1.48X in 2020 and 1.84X in 2019. The loan matures in June 2023 and due to declining occupancy, revenue and NOI, this loan may face heightened maturity default risk and Moody's considers this as a troubled loan.

The third largest loan is the Innsbrook Office Portfolio Loan ($65.9 million -- 6.5% of the pool), which is secured by a portfolio of ten office properties located in and around Richmond, Virginia. The portfolio originally comprised of 13 properties. Since securitization, one property has been paid off and two others have been released from the portfolio and assumed by new borrowers but remain in the pool. The portfolio was collectively 82% leased as of September 2021, compared to 90% in June 2020 and 89% in 2019. The property faces near term rollover risk with approximately 40% of the total leased square footage expiring over the next eighteen months. The loan matures in July 2023 and Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 124% and 0.86X, respectively, compared to 126% and 0.85X at the last review.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

