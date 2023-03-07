Moody's affirms six and downgrades four classes of WFCM 2013-LC12

Approximately $656 million of structured securities affected

New York, March 07, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on six classes and downgraded the ratings on four classes in Wells Fargo Commercial Mortgage Trust 2013-LC12 ("WFCM 2013-LC12"), Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2013-LC12 as follows:

Cl. A-3, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jun 28, 2022 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-3FL, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jun 28, 2022 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-3FX, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jun 28, 2022 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jun 28, 2022 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-S, Downgraded to A3 (sf); previously on Jun 28, 2022 Downgraded to A1 (sf)

Cl. A-SB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jun 28, 2022 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. B, Downgraded to B2 (sf); previously on Jun 28, 2022 Downgraded to Ba3 (sf)

Cl. C, Downgraded to Caa3 (sf); previously on Jun 28, 2022 Downgraded to Caa2 (sf)

Cl. PEX, Downgraded to B3 (sf); previously on Jun 28, 2022 Downgraded to B2 (sf)

Cl. X-A*, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jun 28, 2022 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

* Reflects Interest-Only Classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on five P&I classes were affirmed because of their credit support and the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable ranges. Furthermore, defeasance now represents 22% of the remaining pool balance.

The ratings on three P&I classes, Cl. A-S, Cl. B and Cl. C, were downgraded due to higher anticipated losses and increased interest shortfall risk driven by the significant exposure to poorly performing regional mall loans, two of which are already in special servicing. Three loans secured by regional malls (28.3% of the pool) have seen significant declines in net cash flow from securitization. The two specially serviced mall loans include the White Marsh Mall (9.8% of the pool) and Rimrock Mall (8.8% of the pool), which have both experienced significant declines in performance and value in recent years. Appraisal reductions of 46% or higher have already been recognized on each of the two specially serviced regional mall loans. Furthermore, Moody's identified one troubled loan secured by a regional mall, Carolina Place (9.7% of the pool), with an upcoming maturity in June 2023 that may be at heightened refinance risk due to its declining net operating income (NOI). Furthermore, all of the remaining mortgage loans mature by July 2023 and interest shortfalls may increase if the performance of the specially serviced or troubled loans decline further or other loans are unable to pay off at their scheduled maturity dates.

The rating on the IO class was affirmed based on the credit quality of its referenced classes.

The rating on the exchangeable class, Cl. PEX, was downgraded due to the credit quality of its referenced exchangeable classes.

We regard e-commerce competition as a social risk under our ESG framework. The rise in e-commerce and changing consumer behavior presents challenges to brick-and-mortar discretionary retailers.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 22.5% of the current pooled balance, compared to 16.6% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 13.8% of the original pooled balance, compared to 12.9% at the last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected. Additionally, significant changes in the 5-year rolling average of 10-year US Treasury rates will impact the magnitude of the interest rate adjustment and may lead to future rating actions.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The methodologies used in rating all classes except the interest-only classes were "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391056, and "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391055. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391056, "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391055 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/59126. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the February 17, 2023 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 43% to $804.8 million from $1.41 billion at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by 58 mortgage loans ranging in size from less than 1% to 11.2% of the pool, with the top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 59.2% of the pool. Nineteen loans, constituting 21.6% of the pool, have defeased and are secured by US government securities.

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 12, compared to 17 at Moody's last review.

As of the February 2023 remittance report, loans representing 80% were current or within their grace period on their debt service payments, 1% were beyond their grace period but less than 30 days delinquent and 19% were in foreclosure, real estate owned (REO) or past maturity.

Thirty-three loans, constituting 57% of the pool, are on the master servicer's watchlist. The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that could affect performance.

Three loans have been liquidated from the pool, resulting in an aggregate realized loss of $13.4 million (for an average loss severity of 56%). Five loans, constituting 21% of the pool, are currently in special servicing. All of the specially serviced loans have transferred to special servicing since May 2020.

The largest specially serviced loan is the White Marsh Mall Loan ($78.7 million -- 9.8% of the pool), which represents which represents a pari-passu portion of a $187.0 million mortgage loan. The loan is secured by an approximately 700,000 square foot (SF) component of a 1.2 million SF super-regional mall located in Baltimore, Maryland. The mall is anchored by Macy's, JC Penney, Boscov's, and Macy's Home Store. Macy's and JC Penny are not part of the loan collateral and there is another vacant non-collateral anchor, a former Sears that closed in April 2020. As of September 2022, inline and collateral occupancy were 80% and 88%, respectively, compared to 81% and 89% in December 2021 and 89% and 93% in June 2020. Property performance has declined annually since 2018 primarily due to lower rental revenues and the 2021 net operating income (NOI) was approximately 45% lower than underwritten levels. The loan transferred to special servicing in August 2020 and the loan failed to pay off at its May 2021 maturity date. The most recent appraisal from January 2023 valued the property 67% below the value at securitization and as of the February 2023 remittance statement, the master servicer has recognized a 46% appraisal reduction based on the current loan balance. The special servicer indicated they continue to hold discussions with the borrower while dual tracking foreclosure.

The second largest specially serviced loan is the Rimrock Mall Loan ($70.8 million -- 8.8% of the pool) which is secured by an approximately 430,000 SF portion of a 586,000 SF regional mall located in Billings, Montana. The Rimrock Mall is the only dominant mall within a 150-mile radius and is currently anchored by Dillard's, Dillard's Men & Children (both Dillard's spaces are non-collateral) and JCPenney. A former anchor, Herberger's, vacated in 2018 and accounted for approximately 14% of net rentable area (NRA). There is a new lease pending for the former Herbergers space to Urban Air Adventure Park. As of June 2022, collateral and inline occupancy were 81% and 88%, respectively, compared to 79% and 82% in April 2022, 85% and 92% in September 2020 and 95% and 91% in September 2019. Property performance has declined significantly since securitization due to declining revenue and increased vacancy. The 2019 year-end NOI was already approximately 42% lower than underwritten levels and the 2020 NOI DSCR declined below 1.00X. The loan began amortizing in August 2018 after its five-year interest-only period ended and has since amortized 8.0% since securitization. The loan transferred to special servicing in May 2020 due to imminent monetary default and is last paid through its April 2022 payment date. A receiver was previously appointed and the property became REO in January 2022. The most recent appraisal from May 2022 valued the property approximately 44% below the outstanding loan balance and as of the February 2023 remittance statement, the master servicer has recognized a 54% appraisal reduction based on the loan balance.

The remaining three specially serviced loans (2.7% of the pool) are secured by two hotel properties and one retail property. Moody's has also assumed a high default probability for two poorly performing loans, constituting 10.8% of the pool, and has estimated an aggregate loss of $162.6 million (a 62.9% expected loss based on average) from these specially serviced and troubled loans. The largest troubled loan is the Carolina Place loan which is discussed in detail further below.

As of the February 2023 remittance statement cumulative interest shortfalls were $6.9 million. Moody's anticipates interest shortfalls will continue because of the exposure to specially serviced loans and/or modified loans. Interest shortfalls are caused by special servicing fees, including workout and liquidation fees, appraisal entitlement reductions (ASERs), loan modifications and extraordinary trust expenses.

The credit risk of loans is determined primarily by two factors: 1) Moody's assessment of the probability of default, which is largely driven by each loan's DSCR, and 2) Moody's assessment of the severity of loss upon a default, which is largely driven by each loan's loan-to-value ratio, referred to as the Moody's LTV or MLTV. As described in the CMBS methodology used to rate this transaction, we make various adjustments to the MLTV. We adjust the MLTV for each loan using a value that reflects capitalization (cap) rates that are between our sustainable cap rates and market cap rates. We also use an adjusted loan balance that reflects each loan's amortization profile. The MLTV reported in this publication reflects the MLTV before the adjustments described in the methodology.

Moody's received full year 2021 operating results for 85% of the pool, and full or partial year 2022 operating results for 95% of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans). Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 100%, compared to 97% at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 28% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI). Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 10.0%.

Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.63X and 1.17X, respectively, compared to 1.71X and 1.18X at the last review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate the agency applied to the loan balance.

The top three non-specially serviced loans represent 27.5% of the pool balance. The largest loan is the Cumberland Mall Loan ($90.0 million -- 11.2% of the pool), which represents a pari passu portion of a $160.0 million mortgage loan. The loan is secured by an approximately 540,000 SF component of a one million SF super-regional mall located in Atlanta, Georgia. The mall is anchored by a Macy's (non-collateral) and a Costco Warehouse. A former non-collateral anchor, Sears, had vacated the property at the end of 2018. However, 70,000 SF of the former Sears space has been backfilled by Dick's Sporting Goods, Golf Galaxy and Planet Fitness and another 84,000 SF has been backfilled by Round 1 Bowling & Entertainment. As of September 2022, collateral and inline occupancy were 95% and 95%, respectively, compared to 93% and 93% in March 2022, 95% and 96% in June 2020 and 97% and 96% in September 2019. Brookfield, the loan sponsor, announced plans to redevelop the area surrounding the mall into a town center with office space, multifamily residences, retail and restaurant space. The property's NOI has been significantly above securitization levels in recent years. The loan is interest-only throughout its entire term and had a NOI DSCR of 3.15X as of September 2022. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 108% and 0.97X, respectively, unchanged from last review.

The second largest performing loan is the Carolina Place Loan ($78.2 million -- 9.7% of the pool), which represents a pari passu portion of a $152.1 million mortgage loan. The loan is secured by a 693,000 SF component of a 1.2 million SF super-regional mall located in Pineville, North Carolina. The mall is anchored by Dillard's, Belk, Dick's Sporting Goods, and JCPenney. JCPenney is the only current anchor that is part of the collateral. A former collateral anchor, Sears, had vacated the property in early 2019. As of November 2022, collateral and inline occupancy were 71% and 89%, respectively, compared to 67% and 85% in September 2021. Total mall occupancy declined to 83% largely due to the departure of Sears in January 2019. The loan is on the master servicer's watchlist due to lower occupancy. After an initial three-year IO period, the loan has amortized 13% since securitization, however, the property's revenue and NOI have declined significantly since 2019. The 2021 NOI was 22% lower than in 2013 and the September 2022 NOI DSCR was 1.38X compared to 1.48X in 2020 and 1.84X in 2019. Additionally, the property faces significant lease rollover over the next two years including JCPenney in May 2023. Due to significant declines in performance and the upcoming refinance risk in approximately four months, Moody's considers this as a troubled loan.

The third largest loan is the Grace Lake Corporate Center Loan ($52.8 million -- 6.6% of the pool), which is secured by an 882,949 SF office property built in 2004 and located in Van Buren Township, Michigan. The property was 82% leased as of October 2022 compared to 100% at securitization. The loan has amortized 30% since securitization and NOI performance has also improved with a NOI DSCR of 2.62X as of September 2022 compared to 1.71X at securitization. The loan is on the watchlist due to scheduled maturity date of in April 2023. The borrower has requested a final demand statement to pay off the loan during March 2023. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 67% and 1.76X, respectively, compared to 69% and 1.69X at the last review.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

