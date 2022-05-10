Moody's affirms six and downgrades six classes of UBS 2013-C5

Approximately $1.07 billion of structured securities affected

New York, May 10, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on six classes and downgraded the ratings on six classes in UBS-Barclays Commercial Mortgage Trust 2013-C5, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2013-C5, as follows:

Cl. A-3, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Feb 24, 2021 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Feb 24, 2021 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-AB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Feb 24, 2021 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-S, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Feb 24, 2021 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. B, Downgraded to A2 (sf); previously on Feb 24, 2021 Affirmed Aa3 (sf)

Cl. C, Downgraded to Ba1 (sf); previously on Feb 24, 2021 Downgraded to Baa2 (sf)

Cl. D, Downgraded to Caa1 (sf); previously on Feb 24, 2021 Downgraded to B2 (sf)

Cl. E, Downgraded to Caa3 (sf); previously on Feb 24, 2021 Downgraded to Caa2 (sf)

Cl. F, Affirmed C (sf); previously on Feb 24, 2021 Downgraded to C (sf)

Cl. X-A*, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Feb 24, 2021 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. X-B*, Downgraded to A2 (sf); previously on Feb 24, 2021 Affirmed Aa3 (sf)

Cl. EC**, Downgraded to Baa1 (sf); previously on Feb 24, 2021 Downgraded to A2 (sf)

* Reflects interest-only classes

** Reflects exchangeable classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on four P&I classes, Cl. A-3, Cl A-4, Cl. A-AB and A-S, were affirmed because of their significant credit support, the pool's share of defeasance and the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), being within acceptable ranges. Defeasance now represents nearly 28% of the remaining pool balance. The rating on one P&I class, Cl. F, was affirmed because the rating is consistent with Moody's expected loss.

The ratings on four P&I classes, Cl. B, Cl. C, Cl. D and Cl. E, were downgraded due to a decline in pool performance driven by higher anticipated losses from specially serviced and troubled loans secured primarily by retail properties. Furthermore, there is heightened refinance risk as all the remaining loans mature by February 2023 and there would be an increased risk of interest shortfalls if certain loans are unable to payoff at or before their scheduled maturity dates. The largest specially serviced loan is Harborplace (5.5% of the pool) which has been in special servicing since February 2019 and is last paid through November 2019. Furthermore, the two largest loans in the pool, representing a combined 36% of the pool, are secured by regional malls, which have both experienced year over year declines in revenues and net operating income (NOI) in 2020 and 2021. The two regional malls with performance declines are Santa Anita Mall (19.3% of the pool) and the Valencia Town Center (17.5% of the pool), which are both currently owned by Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (URW). The Valencia Town Center is considered a troubled loan due to its significant decline in revenues and upcoming maturity date in January 2023.

The rating on one IO class, Cl. X-A, was affirmed based on the credit quality of its referenced classes.

The rating on one IO Class, Cl. X-B, was downgraded due to a decline in the credit quality of its referenced class.

The rating on the exchangeable class, Cl. EC, was downgraded due to the credit quality of its referenced exchangeable classes.

Today's action has considered how the coronavirus pandemic has reshaped the US economic environment and the way its aftershocks will continue to reverberate and influence the performance of commercial real estate. We expect the public health situation to improve as vaccinations against COVID-19 increase and societies continue to adapt to new protocols. Still, the exit from the pandemic will likely be bumpy and unpredictable and economic prospects will vary.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 14.1% of the current pooled balance, compared to 8.1% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 10.8% of the original pooled balance, compared to 6.4% at the last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected. Additionally, significant changes in the 5-year rolling average of 10-year US Treasury rates will impact the magnitude of the interest rate adjustment and may lead to future rating actions.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The methodologies used in rating all classes except exchangeable classes and interest-only classes were "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1258254 and "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1250766. The principal methodology used in rating exchangeable classes was "Moody's Approach to Rating Repackaged Securities" published in June 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1230078. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1258254, "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1250766 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1111179. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *) and exchangeable classes (indicated by the **). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the April 12, 2022 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 25% to $1.115 billion from $1.485 billion at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by 75 mortgage loans ranging in size from less than 1% to 19% of the pool, with the top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 55% of the pool. Thirty-three loans, constituting 28% of the pool, have defeased and are secured by US government securities.

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of seven, compared to nine at Moody's last review.

As of the April 2022 remittance report, loans representing 93% were current or within their grace period on their debt service payments, 2% were between 30 – 59 days delinquent and 5% were greater than 90 days delinquent.

Twelve loans, constituting 30% of the pool, are on the master servicer's watchlist, of which one loan, representing less than 1% of the pool, indicate the borrower has received loan modifications in relation to the coronavirus impact on the property. The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that could affect performance.

Two loans have been liquidated from the pool, resulting in an aggregate realized loss of $2.4 million (for an average loss severity of 23%). Three loans, constituting 8% of the pool, are currently in special servicing.

The largest specially serviced loan is the Harborplace Loan ($61.7 million -- 5.5% of the pool), which is secured by a leasehold interest in an approximately 149,000 SF lifestyle retail center in Baltimore, Maryland. The property is located less than 0.5 miles south of the Baltimore Central Business District (CBD), right on the harbor waterfront. Several major tenants have vacated the property since securitization, including H&M, Ripley's, Urban Outfitters, Banana Republic, Five Guys, M&S Grill and Noodles & Co. Furthermore, the Urban Outfitters' departure triggered co-tenancy provisions which resulted in additional tenant departures. The loan's DSCR has been below 1.00X since 2017 due to lower rental revenues and higher expenses and the loan transferred to special servicing in February 2019 due to payment default. The property was 61% leased as of December 2021, compared to 52% in September 2020, 64% in January 2020 and 95% at securitization. Occupancy is expected to decline further due to the recent departure of H&M (13% NRA) in January 2022 and the property faces further rollover risk as approximately 20% of the NRA has lease expirations over the next 12 months. Special servicer commentary indicates the receiver is currently marketing the property for sale. The loan has amortized almost 19% since securitization but has accumulated over $9.5 million in cumulative servicer P&I and other expense advances. Due to the significant decline in performance from securitization, Moody's expects a significant loss on this loan.

The second specially serviced loan is the Chatham Retail Loan ($18.0 million -- 1.6% of the pool), which is secured by a 34,140 SF retail component located on the basement (parking garage), ground and second floors of a 32-story residential condominium located in New York City, New York. The loan was transferred to special servicing in June 2020 due to payment default. The former largest tenant Pier 1 (51% of NRA) vacated the property during 2019 and the borrower subsequently sub-divided the space into five tenant spaces. Three new leases have been recently signed and the borrower is working to lease the remaining spaces. The loan is interest-only for the entire term and is last paid through its February 2022 payment date. A recent appraisal values the collateral above the loan balance and no appraisal reduction has been recognized on the loan. A modification agreement was executed in March 2022 and the loan was brought current. The loan is expected to return to master servicing and has been included in the conduit statistics mentioned further below with a Moody's LTV of 138%.

The remaining specially serviced loan is secured by an office property and adjacent parking garage located in Canton, Ohio which has been impacted by low occupancy.

Moody's has also assumed a high default probability for three poorly performing loans, constituting 21% of the pool, and has estimated an aggregate loss of $137.9 million (a 45% expected loss on average) from two specially serviced loans and the three troubled loans. The two largest troubled loans are the Valencia Town Center loan (17.5% of the pool) and 155 Fifth Avenue (2.1%) which are further discussed below. The third largest troubled loan is The Village of Cross Keys loan (1.7%), which is secured by an approximately 297,000 SF mixed-use property located roughly five miles northwest of the Baltimore CBD. The loan was previously in special servicing loan but was assumed by a new sponsor in July 2020 and was subsequently brought current on its debt service payments and returned to the master servicer. However, the property has continued to underperform expectations at securitization and the property's NOI has been below 1.00X since 2018. The property was 52% leased as of September 2021, compared to 79% at securitization. Due to the low occupancy and DSCR, Moody's identified this as a troubled loan.

As of the April 2022 remittance statement cumulative interest shortfalls were $2.4 million. Moody's anticipates interest shortfalls will continue because of the exposure to specially serviced loans and/or modified loans. Interest shortfalls are caused by special servicing fees, including workout and liquidation fees, appraisal entitlement reductions (ASERs), loan modifications and extraordinary trust expenses.

The credit risk of loans is determined primarily by two factors: 1) Moody's assessment of the probability of default, which is largely driven by each loan's DSCR, and 2) Moody's assessment of the severity of loss upon a default, which is largely driven by each loan's loan-to-value ratio, referred to as the Moody's LTV or MLTV. As described in the CMBS methodology used to rate this transaction, we make various adjustments to the MLTV. We adjust the MLTV for each loan using a value that reflects capitalization (cap) rates that are between our sustainable cap rates and market cap rates. We also use an adjusted loan balance that reflects each loan's amortization profile. The MLTV reported in this publication reflects the MLTV before the adjustments described in the methodology.

Moody's received full year 2020 operating results for 99% of the pool, and full or partial year 2021 operating results for 96% of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans). Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 105%, compared to 100% at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 11% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI), excluding hotel properties that had significantly depressed NOI in 2020 / 2021. Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 9.9%.

Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.89X and 1.07X, respectively, compared to 2.08X and 1.13X at the last review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate the agency applied to the loan balance.

The top three performing loans represent 39% of the pool balance. The two largest loans, Santa Anita Mall Loan ($215 million -- 19.3% of the pool) and Valencia Town Center Loan ($195 million -- 17.5% of the pool) are owned by URW, which has announced plans to sell its US properties by the end of 2023.

The largest loan is the Santa Anita Mall Loan (19.3% of the pool), which represents a pari-passu interest in a $285 million mortgage loan. The loan is secured by a 956,343 SF portion of a 1.47 million SF super-regional mall located in Arcadia, California. The property is adjacent to the Santa Anita Park, a thoroughbred racetrack, which is a demand driver for the mall. The mall is anchored by J.C. Penney, Macy's, and Nordstrom, all of which are owned by their respective tenants and are not contributed as loan collateral. As of December 2021, the collateral was 86% leased compared to 89% at last review, 94% in March 2020 and 98% in December 2018. As of December 2021, inline occupancy was 80% compared to 90% at last review and 97% in December 2018. The property's historical performance generally improved from securitization through 2019, however, the property's performance was impacted by the pandemic and the 2021 revenue was approximately 20% lower than 2020 and 28% lower than in 2019. Due to the decline in revenues the year-end 2021 property NOI was 24% below underwritten levels, however, the loan still had a strong DSCR with a 2021 actual NOI DSCR of 2.43X compared to 3.46X in 2020 and 3.19X at securitization. The loan is interest only for its entire term and matures in February 2023. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 109% and 0.97X, respectively, compared to 86% and 1.13X at the last review.

The second largest loan is the Valencia Town Center Loan (17.5% of the pool), which is secured by a 646,121 SF portion of a 1.1 million SF super-regional mall located in Valencia, California. The mall is currently anchored by Macy's and JC Penney. A former anchor, Sears (122,000 SF), vacated in 2018 and the space remains vacant. The three anchor units are not included as collateral for the loan. Major collateral tenants include a 12-screen Edward's Theater (68,780 SF; lease expiration in May 2024) and Gold's Gym (29,100 SF; lease expiration in November 2027). The property benefits from strong demographics and being the only mall serving the Santa Clarita Valley submarket. The total property was 82% leased as of December 2021, compared to 85% in December 2019 and 96% in September 2017. Inline occupancy was 84% in December 2021, compared to 92% in December 2019 and 95% in December 2018. The property's NOI generally improved from securitization through year-end 2018, but has declined in recent years and performance is now well below expectations at securitization. The 2020 NOI was nearly 10% lower than in 2019 and 20% lower than underwritten levels. During 2021 the property's revenue declined approximately $8 million as compared to 2020, contributing to significant further NOI decline from the prior year. The loan is interest only for its entire term and had an in-place NOI DSCR (reflecting updated tax expense of $6 million) of 1.36X as of December 2021, compared to 2.43X in 2020, 2.69X in 2019 and 3.19X at securitization. The loan matures in January 2023 and due to recent significant declines in performance the loan may face increased refinance risk. Moody's considers this as a troubled loan.

The third largest loan is the 155 Fifth Avenue Loan ($23.9 million -- 2.1% of the pool), which is secured by the fee simple interest in a 35,000 SF pre-war Class B office building located in the Gramercy Park area of the Midtown South submarket of New York, New York. While the property is reported to be 100% leased as of June 2021, actual occupancy may be materially lower due to several tenants which vacated at or prior to lease expiration. The two largest tenants on the most recent roll represent more than 50% of the NRA and over 80% of the base rent and both tenants are either not expected to remain at the property or have permanently closed. Pitchbook Data, Inc (30% NRA) is not expected to renew at its lease expiration and the White Company, Inc. (23% of NRA) has closed its location at this property. Due to the recent significant decline in physical occupancy, Moody's considers this a troubled loan.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

