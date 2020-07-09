Moody's affirms six and downgrades three classes of DBUBS 2011-LC3

Approximately $437.3 million of pooled structured securities affected

New York, July 09, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on six classes and downgraded the ratings on three classes in DBUBS 2011-LC3 Mortgage Trust as follows:

Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Dec 23, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-M, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Dec 23, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. B, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Dec 23, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. C, Affirmed Aa1 (sf); previously on Dec 23, 2019 Upgraded to Aa1 (sf)

Cl. D, Affirmed Baa1 (sf); previously on Dec 23, 2019 Affirmed Baa1 (sf)

Cl. E, Downgraded to B1 (sf); previously on Apr 17, 2020 Ba2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Cl. F, Downgraded to Caa2 (sf); previously on Apr 17, 2020 B3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Cl. X-A*, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Dec 23, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. X-B*, Downgraded to B3 (sf); previously on Apr 17, 2020 B1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

* Reflects interest-only classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on five P&I classes were affirmed due to the pool's share of defeasance and the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), being within acceptable ranges.

The rating on two P&I classes, Cl. E and Cl. F, were downgraded due to a decline in pool performance and higher anticipated losses driven primarily by the declining performance of the Dover Mall and Commons (16.6% of the pooled balance) and the Albany Mall (5.1% of the pool). As of the June remittance statement, The Dover Mall and Commons loan was more than 60 days delinquent and the Albany mall loan was between 30 -- 59 days delinquent. Both loans mature by July 2021 and may face significant refinance risk due to the current retail environment.

The rating on the interest only (IO) class, Cl. X-A, was affirmed based on the credit quality of the referenced classes.

The rating on the interest only (IO) class, Cl. X-B, was downgraded due to the decline in credit quality of its referenced classes.

The actions conclude the review for downgrade initiated on April 17, 2020.

The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to contain it and the deteriorating global economic outlook, have created a severe and extensive credit shock across sectors, regions and markets. Our analysis has considered the effect on the performance of commercial real estate from the collapse in US economic activity in the second quarter and a gradual recovery in the second half of the year. However, that outcome depends on whether governments can reopen their economies while also safeguarding public health and avoiding a further surge in infections. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Stress on commercial real estate properties will be most directly stemming from declines in hotel occupancies (particularly related to conference or other group attendance) and declines in foot traffic and sales for non-essential items at retail properties.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 12.7% of the current pooled balance, compared to 6.5% at the last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 4.4% of the original pooled balance, compared to 2.3% at the last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The methodologies used in rating all classes except interest-only classes were "Approach to Rating US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion CMBS" published in May 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1226187 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower CMBS" published in May 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1227875. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "Approach to Rating US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion CMBS" published in May 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1226187, "Moody's Approach to Rating Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower CMBS" published in May 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1227875, and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1111179. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the June 12, 2020 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate pooled certificate balance has decreased by 65% to $488 million from $1.40 billion at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by 22 mortgage loans ranging in size from less than 1% to 9% of the pool. Twelve loans, constituting 51% of the pool, have defeased and are secured by US government securities.

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 5, compared to 6 at Moody's last review.

As of the June 2020 remittance report, loans representing 71% were current, 4% were beyond their grace period but less than 30 days late, 8% were 30 days delinquent and 17% was delinquent at 60 days.

Five loans, constituting 26.0% of the pool, are on the master servicer's watchlist. The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that could affect performance.

No loans have been liquidated from the pool since securitization, There are three loans, constituting 21% of the pool, are currently in special servicing.

The largest specially serviced loan is the Dover Mall and Commons Loan ($81.0 million -- 16.6% of the pooled balance), which is secured by an approximately 554,000 SF component of an 886,000 SF single-level enclosed super-regional mall located in Dover, Delaware. Mall anchors include Macy's, Boscov's (non-collateral), and JC Penney (non-collateral). The mall has one vacant anchor box, a former Sears (111,000 SF) which vacated this location in August 2018. The total mall and inline space (<10,000 SF) was 67% and 79% leased, respectively, as of December 2019, down from 72% and 79%, respectively, in December 2018. Property performance generally increased through 2017, however, rental revenue has since declined annually and the 2019 NOI was 3% lower than in 2011. The sponsor, Simon Property Group (68% ownership), recently classified this mall under their "Other Properties." The loan has amortized nearly 14% since securitization, however, it is currently more than 60 days delinquent (last paid through its May 2020 payment date) and transferred to special servicing in June 2020. The loan has a maturity date in June 2021 and the special servicer is currently reviewing the asset to determine a resolution strategy.

The remaining two specially serviced loans are secured by one retail and one manufactured housing properties. Both loans transferred to special servicing prior to 2020 and were less than 30 days delinquent as of the June remittance statement.

Moody's has also assumed a high default probability for two poorly performing loans, constituting about 8% of the pool. The troubled loans include the Albany Mall loan, further described below, and the Feasterville Shopping Center secured by a retail property that had a DSCR below 1.00X in 2019.

Moody's received full year 2019 operating results for 100% of the pool, Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 102%, compared to 106% at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 20% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI). Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 9.9%.

Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.43X and 1.06X, respectively, compared to 1.32X and 1.07X at the last review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate the agency applied to the loan balance.

The top three non-specially serviced loans represent 19% of the pool balance. The largest loan the Providence Place Mall Loan ($42.9 million -- 8.8% of the pooled balance), which represents a pari passu portion of a $152.6 million of a senior loan. This loan has non-pooled subordinate debt ($109 million), portions of which are held as non-pooled "rake" bonds in this deal (not rated by Moody's). The loan is secured by a 980,000 SF portion of a 1.2 million SF regional mall in downtown Providence, Rhode Island. The property anchors include Macy's (non-collateral), Boscov's and Providence Place Cinemas. As of March 2020, the collateral was 90% leased, compared to 92% in September 2019. The mall's revenue has declined in recent years, however, the 2019 NOI was 2% higher than in 2011. The senior note has amortized nearly 22% since securitization and Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR on the senior pooled portion are 39% and 2.50X, respectively, compared to 40% and 2.45X at the last review.

The second largest loan is the Albany Mall Loan ($25.1 million -- 5.1% of the pool), which is secured by a 447,900 SF component of a 756,300 SF regional mall in Albany, Georgia. Non-collateral anchor tenants at the property include Dillard's, J.C. Penney and Belk. One former anchor, Sears (95,000 SF), closed its store at this location in March 2017 and the space remains vacant. As of February 2020, the total property was 69% leased, compared to 70% at year-end 2019 and 71% in 2018. Performance has deteriorated since securitization as revenue has declined annually since 2016 and the 2019 NOI was 32% below the NOI in 2011. In addition to the reduce occupancy, renewing tenants have generally signed leases at the similar or lower rents due to a lack of sales growth at the property. The loan matures in July 2021 and due to the declines in financial performance and the upcoming refinance risk, Moody's has identified this as a troubled loan. The loan is last paid through its April 2020 payment date.

The third largest loan is the Montgomery Plaza Loan ($24.7 million -- 5.1% of the pool), which is secured by a 388,000 SF anchored retail power center located in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The property was 71% leased to 29 tenants and servicer commentary notes the borrower has perspective LOIs out to five prospective tenants for approximately 85,000 SF of the vacant space. The loan has amortized 15% since securitization and despite the decline in occupancy since securitization the 2019 NOI DSCR was 1.64X. The loan matures in July 2021 and Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 99% and 1.10X, respectively, compared to 83% and 1.22X at the last review.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

