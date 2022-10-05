Moody's affirms six and downgrades three classes of JPMBB 2015-C32

Approximately $550 million of structured securities affected

New York, October 05, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on six classes and downgraded the ratings on three classes in JPMBB Commercial Mortgage Securities Trust 2015-C32, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2015-C32 as follows:

Cl. A-2, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on May 28, 2021 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-3, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on May 28, 2021 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on May 28, 2021 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-5, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on May 28, 2021 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-SB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on May 28, 2021 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-S, Downgraded to A1 (sf); previously on May 28, 2021 Downgraded to Aa3 (sf)

Cl. B, Downgraded to Baa2 (sf); previously on May 28, 2021 Downgraded to Baa1 (sf)

Cl. X-A*, Affirmed Aa1 (sf); previously on May 28, 2021 Downgraded to Aa1 (sf)

Cl. X-B*, Downgraded to Baa2 (sf); previously on May 28, 2021 Downgraded to Baa1 (sf)

* Reflects Interest Only Classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on five principal and interest (P&I) classes were affirmed due to their credit support and because the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable ranges.

The ratings on two P&I classes, Cl. A-S and Cl B, were downgraded due to higher anticipated losses and the increased risk of potential interest shortfalls from the pool's exposure to specially serviced and troubled loans. Seven specially serviced loans, including four of the five largest loans in the pool, represent 35% of the pool. Furthermore, six of the specially serviced loans, approximately 30% of the pool, are either more than 90 days delinquent, in foreclosure or have already become real estate owned (REO). Appraisal reductions have also been recognized on six of the specially serviced loans causing increased interest shortfall risk to the trust. Moody's anticipates interest shortfalls will continue and may increase from their current levels due the performance of the specially serviced loans.

The rating on one interest only (IO) class, Cl. X-A, was affirmed based on the credit quality of its respective referenced classes.

The rating on one IO class, Cl. X-B, was downgraded due to the decline in credit quality of its respective referenced class.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 19.9% of the current pooled balance, compared to 18.1% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 14.5% of the original pooled balance, compared to 14.0% at the last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected. Additionally, significant changes in the 5-year rolling average of 10-year US Treasury rates will impact the magnitude of the interest rate adjustment and may lead to future rating actions.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The principal methodology used in rating all classes except interest-only classes was "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391056. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391056 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/59126. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the September 16, 2022 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 33% to $774 million from $1.15 billion at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by 74 mortgage loans ranging in size from less than 1% to 9% of the pool, with the top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 54% of the pool. One loan, constituting 2% of the pool, has an investment-grade structured credit assessment. Five loans, constituting 4% of the pool, have defeased and are secured by US government securities.

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 24, compared to 27 at Moody's last review.

As of the September remittance report, all loans (excluding specially serviced loans) were either current on their debt service payments or beyond their grace period but less than 30 days delinquent.

Ten loans, constituting 14% of the pool, are on the master servicer's watchlist. The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that could affect performance.

Two loans have been liquidated from the pool, resulting in an aggregate realized loss of $12 million (for an average loss severity of 48%). Seven loans (35% of the pool), including four of the five largest loans in the pool, are currently in special servicing. Furthermore, six of the specially serviced loans, approximately 30% of the pool, are either more than 90 days delinquent, in foreclosure or have already become REO.

The largest specially serviced loan is the Civic Opera Building ($70.1 million – 9.1% of the pool), which represents a pari-passu portion of a $153 million mortgage loan. The loan is secured by a 44-story office building located within the West Loop submarket of Chicago, Illinois. The property, which was constructed in 1929, was fully restored in 1998 and most recently renovated in 2015 with approximately 915,000 SF of rentable office and storage. Additionally, the property contains the Civic Opera House (non-collateral), a 3,563-seat theater and the second-largest opera auditorium in North America. The property's occupancy has declined since securitization and the property was 71% leased in March 2021, compared to 80% in December 2019 and 89% in December 2017. The loan transferred to special servicing in July 2020 due to imminent default and the property's performance further declined in both 2020 and 2021 with a 2020 NOI of $8.2 million and an annualized September 2021 NOI of $7.3 million, which is 12% and 22%, respectively, lower than in 2019. As of the September 2022 remittance statement, the loan was more than 90 days delinquent and last paid through its May 2021 payment date. The special servicer is working on a receivership sale.

The second largest specially serviced loan is the Hilton Suites Chicago Magnificent Mile ($68.2 million -- 8.8% of the pool), which is secured by a 30-story, 345-key, full-service Hilton Suites hotel located in Chicago, Illinois. The property operates under a Hilton franchise agreement which expires in 2025. Prior to 2020 the property had already faced declining revenue per available room (RevPAR) due to new hotel supply in the submarket since securitization. The loan transferred to special servicing in May 2020 as the property's performance had been further negatively impacted by the coronavirus pandemic and the loan was due to mature in October 2020. The borrower was unable to refinance, and the loan is last paid through its October 2020 payment date. An updated appraised value in April 2022 was 39% lower than the securitization value and slightly below the outstanding loan amount. As a result an appraisal reduction of $18.3 million has been recognized on this loan as of the September 2022 remittance statement. The special servicer has filed a foreclosure action on this loan.

The third largest specially serviced loan is the Palmer House Retail Shops ($58.2 million – 7.5% of the pool), which is secured by an approximately 134,500 SF mixed-use property located in downtown Chicago below the non-collateral Palmer House Hilton Hotel. The property includes a parking garage (49% of NRA), retail space (40%) and office space (11%). The property's performance has been significantly impacted by the pandemic as the access to the collateral's retail portion is provided through the non-collateral Palmer House Hilton Hotel, which was closed between April 2020 and June 2021. The parking operator (49% of the collateral NRA) exercised their one-time termination option and vacated the property in July 2020. The loan was transferred to special servicing in July 2020 and as of the September 2022 remittance date the loan is last paid through its April 2020 payment date. As of June 2022, the property was 55% occupied, compared to 66% in December 2021 and 98% in 2019. An updated appraised value from July 2022 represented a 60% decline from its value at securitization and was 37% below the outstanding loan amount. An appraisal reduction of $35.2 million has been recognized on this loan as of the September 2022 remittance statement. Special servicer commentary indicates their discussions with the borrower are ongoing.

The fourth largest specially serviced loan is The Outlet Shoppes at Gettysburg ($35.3 million -- 4.6% of the pool), which is secured by a 249,937 SF, open-air outlet center located approximately one mile east of Gettysburg National Military Park in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. The property is sponsored by a joint venture between CBL & Associates Limited Partnership and Horizon Group Properties Inc. The property's NOI had deteriorated annually before the outbreak of the pandemic and the 2019 NOI was approximately 23% below the NOI in 2015. The property's performance further declined over the past two years and the property was 70% leased as of March 2022, compared to 79% leased as of December 2020 and 91% leased as of December 2019. The loan originally transferred to special servicing in July 2020 and returned to the master servicer in late 2020. However, the loan transferred back to special servicing in April 2021 due to imminent default. An updated appraisal was reported in May 2022 that represented a 72% decline from its value at securitization and was 49% below the outstanding loan amount. No appraisal reduction has been recognized on this loan as of the September 2022 remittance statement as the loan remained current on its debt service payments.

The remaining three specially serviced loans are each already REO and are secured by retail and hotel properties. Moody's has also assumed high default probabilities for two poorly performing loan, constituting 0.8% of the pool. Moody's estimates an aggregate $145.5 million loss for the specially serviced and troubled loans (53% expected loss on average).

As of the September 2022 remittance statement cumulative interest shortfalls were $8.1 million and impacted up to Cl. D. Moody's anticipates interest shortfalls will continue because of the exposure to specially serviced loans and/or modified loans. Interest shortfalls are caused by special servicing fees, including workout and liquidation fees, appraisal entitlement reductions (ASERs), loan modifications and extraordinary trust expenses.

The credit risk of loans is determined primarily by two factors: 1) Moody's assessment of the probability of default, which is largely driven by each loan's DSCR, and 2) Moody's assessment of the severity of loss upon a default, which is largely driven by each loan's loan-to-value ratio, referred to as the Moody's LTV or MLTV. As described in the CMBS methodology used to rate this transaction, we make various adjustments to the MLTV. We adjust the MLTV for each loan using a value that reflects capitalization (cap) rates that are between our sustainable cap rates and market cap rates. We also use an adjusted loan balance that reflects each loan's amortization profile. The MLTV reported in this publication reflects the MLTV before the adjustments described in the methodology.

Moody's received full year 2021 operating results for 97% of the pool, and partial year 2022 operating results for 98% of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans). Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 104%, compared to 109% at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 17% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI). Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 10.0%.

Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.42X and 1.06X, respectively, compared to 1.40X and 1.02X at the last review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate the agency applied to the loan balance.

The loan with a structured credit assessment is the U-Haul Portfolio Loan ($17.4 million -- 2.3% of the pool), which represents a pari-passu portion of a $93.8 million senior mortgage loan. The whole loan has an additional $111 million of subordinate debt. This loan is secured by 105 self-storage properties located across 35 states. As of March 2022, the portfolio was 93% leased, compared to 88% leased in December 2020 and 84% in December 2019. The portfolio's financial performance has improved significantly since securitization. Moody's structured credit assessment and stressed DSCR are aaa (sca.pd) and 3.12X, respectively.

The top three conduit loans represent 15% of the pool balance. The largest loan is the Gateway Business Park Loan ($49.4 million – 6.4% of the pool), which is secured by a fee simple interest in a 514,047 SF, eight building office complexes located in Mount Laurel, New Jersey. The largest tenant is Canon Financial Services, Inc. (9.7% of NRA), which utilizes the space as their US headquarters on a lease expiring in June 2023. As of December 2021, the property was 81% leased, compared to 79% as of December 2020 and 74% as of December 2019. The loan benefits from amortization and has amortized nearly 12% since securitization. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 127% and 0.85X, respectively, compared to 131% and 0.83X at the last review.

The second largest loan is the Frandor Shopping Center Loan ($35.2 million -- 4.6% of the pool), which is secured by a 455,152 SF, grocery-anchored retail shopping center located in Lansing, Michigan, approximately one mile from Michigan State University. As of June 2022, the property was 97% leased, compared to 96% as of December 2021 and 96% as of December 2020. The largest tenant is Kroger, which occupies 8% of the NRA with a lease expiration in June 2026. The loan benefits from amortization and has amortized nearly 13% since securitization. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 100% and 1.03X, respectively, essentially unchanged from the last review.

The third largest loan is the One Shell Square Loan ($32.0 million – 4.1% of the pool), which represents a pari-passu portion of a $111.8 million mortgage loan. The property was also encumbered with a $20.0 million mezzanine debt. The loan is secured by a 51-story, LEED Gold certified, Class-A office tower as well as an adjoining 10-level parking garage located within the Central Business District (CBD) of New Orleans, Louisiana. The property was constructed in 1972 and offers approximately 1.24 million SF of leasable office space, several retail spaces in the interior lobby and an adjoining parking garage. The largest tenant, Shell Oil Company, reduced its presence at the property since securitization and currently accounts for 29% of NRA. The building was renamed to Hancock Whitney Center when the second largest tenant, Hancock Whitney (17% of NRA), moved their regional headquarters to the property in 2018. As of June 2022, the property was 83% leased, compared to 86% in December 2021 and 87% in December 2020. The loan benefits from amortization and has amortized 11% since securitization. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 110% and 0.97X, respectively, compared to 114% and 0.95X at the last review.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Kevin Li

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Matthew Halpern

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Structured Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

