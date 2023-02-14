Moody's affirms six and downgrades two classes of JPMBB 2013-C17

Approximately $578 million of structured securities affected

New York, February 14, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on six classes and downgraded the ratings on two classes in JPMBB Commercial Mortgage Securities Trust 2013-C17, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2013-C17, as follows:

Cl. A-3, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Apr 27, 2021 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Apr 27, 2021 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-SB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Apr 27, 2021 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-S, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Apr 27, 2021 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. B, Affirmed Aa3 (sf); previously on Apr 27, 2021 Affirmed Aa3 (sf)

Cl. C, Downgraded to Baa2 (sf); previously on Apr 27, 2021 Affirmed A3 (sf)

Cl. EC, Downgraded to A2 (sf); previously on Apr 27, 2021 Affirmed A1 (sf)

Cl. X-A*, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Apr 27, 2021 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

* Reflects Interest-Only Classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on five principal and interest (P&I) classes were affirmed because of their significant credit support and the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio and Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) are within acceptable ranges. These classes will also benefit from principal paydowns and amortization as the remaining loans approach their maturity dates and defeased loans now represent 22% of the pool.

The rating on Cl. C was downgraded due to higher anticipated losses as well as increased risk of refinance challenges for certain poorly performing loans with upcoming maturity dates. One loan, representing 1.2% of the pool is in special servicing. The three largest non-specially serviced loans, Jordan Creek Town Center (14.2% of the pool), The Aire (11.3% of the pool) and Wildwood Center (9.2% of the pool), all have experienced declines in net operating income (NOI) since securitization and have loan maturity dates in the next 12 months. Additionally, Moody's has identified three troubled loans with high property vacancy rate or upcoming lease rollover risk, the largest being the Chinatown Row loan (4% of the pool). All the remaining loans mature by January 2024 and if certain loans are unable to pay off at their maturity date, the outstanding classes may face increased risk of interest shortfalls.

The rating on the IO Class, Cl. X-A, was affirmed based on the credit quality of its referenced classes.

The rating on the exchangeable class, Cl. EC, was downgraded due to a decline in the credit quality of its referenced exchangeable classes.

We regard e-commerce competition as a social risk under our ESG framework. The rise in e-commerce and changing consumer behavior presents challenges to brick-and-mortar discretionary retailers.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 7.4% of the current pooled balance, compared to 6.7% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 5.6% of the original pooled balance, compared to 5.2% at the last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The methodologies used in rating all classes except interest-only classes were "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391056 and "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391055. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391056, "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391055, and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/59126. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the January 18th 2023 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 35% to $701 million from $1.08 billion at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by 49 mortgage loans ranging in size from less than 1% to 14% of the pool, with the top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 58% of the pool. Eighteen loans, constituting 22% of the pool, have defeased and are secured by US government securities.

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 12, compared to 16 at Moody's last review.

As of the January 2023 remittance report, except for the specially serviced, all loans were current on their debt service payments.

Six loans, constituting 29% of the pool, are on the master servicer's watchlist. The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that could affect performance.

Two loans have been liquidated from the pool, resulting in an aggregate realized loss of $8.5 million (for an average loss severity of 12.8%). One loan, the Deville Plaza loan ($8.4 million – 1.2% of the pool), is currently in special servicing. The loan is secured by a 162,434 square feet (SF) retail center in Jackson, Mississippi. The loan was transferred to special servicing in October 2021 for imminent non-monetary default. The property is currently 44% occupied and a receiver took control of the property in July 2022.

Moody's has also assumed a high default probability for three poorly performing loans, constituting 8.2% of the pool, that have high property vacancy rates or upcoming lease rollover risk. The largest troubled loan is the Chinatown Row loan ($27.9 million –4.0% of the pool). The loan is secured by a 47,562 SF mixed use property located in Washington DC. At securitization, the property was 100% occupied, however, the largest tenant, WeWork, vacated their spaces at the end of 2020 and the property was only 33% leased as of September 2022. The second largest troubled loan is the 801 Travis loan ($25.1 million –3.6% of the pool), which is secured by 220,382 SF Class B+ office building located in the Houston, Texas central business district. The property's occupancy rate has deteriorated significantly since 2016 and was only 53% leased as of December 2022 with rollover risk from 12% and 8% of the net rentable area (NRA), respectively, expiring in 2023 and 2024. The third largest troubled loan is the 170 5th Avenue loan ($4.4 million –0.6% of the pool) which is secured by a single tenant retail property located in in Manhattan, New York that face single tenant rollover risk in May 2023. Moody's has estimated an aggregate loss of $27.1 million (a 41% expected loss) from the specially serviced loan and troubled loans.

The credit risk of loans is determined primarily by two factors: 1) Moody's assessment of the probability of default, which is largely driven by each loan's DSCR, and 2) Moody's assessment of the severity of loss upon a default, which is largely driven by each loan's loan-to-value ratio, referred to as the Moody's LTV or MLTV. As described in the CMBS methodology used to rate this transaction, we make various adjustments to the MLTV. We adjust the MLTV for each loan using a value that reflects capitalization (cap) rates that are between our sustainable cap rates and market cap rates. We also use an adjusted loan balance that reflects each loan's amortization profile. The MLTV reported in this publication reflects the MLTV before the adjustments described in the methodology.

Moody's received full year 2021 operating results for 97% of the pool, and full or partial year 2022 operating results for 100% of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans). Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 102%, compared to 96% at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 17% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI). Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 9.5%.

Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.40X and 1.11X, respectively, compared to 1.48X and 1.14X at the last review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate the agency applied to the loan balance.

The top three conduit loans represent 35% of the pool balance. The largest loan is the Jordan Creek Town Center Loan ($99.4 million -- 14.2% of the pool), which represents a pari-passu portion of a $182.2 million mortgage loan. The loan is secured by a 503,000 SF component of a 1.1 million SF super-regional mall located in West Des Moines, Iowa. At securitization, the mall was anchored by four tenants Dillard's (non-collateral), Younkers (non-collateral), Scheels All Sports, and Century Theatres. Younkers vacated in 2018 but the space was backfilled by Von Maur in November 2022. As of June 2022, the mall's inline space was 96% occupied (including temporary tenants). Property performance had improved from securitization through year-end 2018, however, the NOI has generally declined since 2018. Despite the slight uptick in 2022, the annualized NOI as of September 2022 was still 18% and 16% below that of 2018 and 2013, respectively. The loan has an upcoming maturity in January 2024 and has amortized over 17% since securitization. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 102% and 1.01X, respectively, compared to 89% and 1.03X at Moody's last review.

The second largest loan is The Aire Loan ($79.1 million -- 11.3% of the pool), which represents a pari-passu portion of a $197.7 million mortgage loan. The loan is secured by a 42-story luxury multifamily building located at West 67th and Amsterdam Avenue in Manhattan, New York. The property is also encumbered by a $25 million mezzanine note. The property includes 310 residential units and approximately 36,800 SF of grade level retail. The asset was subject to a 10-year tax abatement that expired in July 2022 and all multifamily units had been "rent stabilized" and governed by New York City housing laws until the 10-year tax abatement expired. Driven partially by the tax abatement burn off (by 20% every two years), the property's operating expenses had increased from $5.6 million in 2013 to $13.1 million in 2021. The property's revenue has also declined from securitization causing the annualized NOI as of September 2022 to be 28% lower than its reported NOI in 2013. The property's occupancy rate dropped to 70% as of December 2020 from 86% as of December 2019 due to the negative impact from the coronavirus pandemic but has bounced back in 2021 and 2022. The loan has an upcoming maturity in November 2023 and has amortized over 12% since securitization. The reported NOI DSCR as of September 2022 was 0.77X. Moody's A note LTV and stressed DSCR are 142% and 0.55X, respectively, compared to 140% and 0.56X at the last review.

The third largest loan is The Wildwood Center Loan ($64.4 million – 9.2% of the pool), which is secured by an 11-story, 692,707 SF office building located in the Cumberland submarket of Atlanta, Georgia. The improvements are of Class-A quality and are Energy Star Rated. As of September 2022, the property was 78% leased, compared to 82% in December 2021 and 83% in December 2020. The property faces near-term rollover risk as the largest tenant, 32% of the NRA, has a scheduled lease expiration in 2025. Additionally, the second largest tenant, 8% of the NRA, has reportedly put its space at the property up for sublease. The loan matures in December 2023 and Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 121% and 0.89X, respectively, compared to 104% and 1.04X at the last review.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

