Moody's affirms six and downgrades two classes of MSBAM 2012-C5

Approximately $162 million of structured securities affected

New York, October 13, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on six classes and downgraded the ratings on two classes in Morgan Stanley Bank of America Merrill Lynch Trust 2012-C5 ("MSBAM 2012-C5"), Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2012-C5 as follows:

Cl. C, Affirmed A1 (sf); previously on Dec 8, 2020 Affirmed A1 (sf)

Cl. D, Affirmed A3 (sf); previously on Dec 8, 2020 Affirmed A3 (sf)

Cl. E, Affirmed Baa3 (sf); previously on Dec 8, 2020 Affirmed Baa3 (sf)

Cl. F, Affirmed Ba2 (sf); previously on Dec 8, 2020 Affirmed Ba2 (sf)

Cl. G, Affirmed B1 (sf); previously on Dec 8, 2020 Downgraded to B1 (sf)

Cl. H, Affirmed B3 (sf); previously on Dec 8, 2020 Downgraded to B3 (sf)

Cl. PST, Downgraded to A1 (sf); previously on Dec 8, 2020 Affirmed Aa2 (sf)

Cl. X-C*, Downgraded to Caa1 (sf); previously on Dec 8, 2020 Affirmed B2 (sf)

*Reflects Interest-Only Classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on six P&I classes, Cl. C through Cl. H were affirmed because of their credit support and the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio and Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR).

The rating on one IO class, Cl. X-C, was downgraded due to the decline in the credit quality of its reference classes resulting from principal paydowns of higher quality reference classes. The IO class references all P&I classes including Cl. J, which is not rated by Moody's.

The rating on the exchangeable class (Cl. PST) was downgraded due to principal paydowns of higher quality reference classes.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 17.8% of the current pooled balance, compared to 6.0% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 2.8% of the original pooled balance, compared to 4.2% at the last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected. Additionally, significant changes in the 5-year rolling average of 10-year US Treasury rates will impact the magnitude of the interest rate adjustment and may lead to future rating actions.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or a significant improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The principal methodology used in rating all classes except interest-only classes was "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391055. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391055 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/59126. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the September 16, 2022 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 85% to $206 million from $1.35 billion at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by five mortgage loans. As of the September 2022 remittance report, loans representing 69% were current or within their grace period on their debt service payments, and 31% were in special servicing and classified as in foreclosure.

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of two, compared to 13 at Moody's last review.

One loan has been liquidated from the pool, resulting in an aggregate realized loss of $1.5 million (for an average loss severity of 19%). Three loans, constituting 31% of the pool, are currently in special servicing.

The largest specially serviced loan is the Distrikt Loan ($33.0 million -- 16.0% of the pooled balance), which is secured by the leasehold interest in a 32 story, full-service hotel located in the Times Square neighborhood of New York, New York. The property operates under a Hilton flag as part of their "Tapestry Collection." The collateral is subject to a ground lease with an expiration in April 2111 with a current ground lease payment of $825,000, increasing to 907,500 in years 11 through 15 with subsequent increases thereafter. Property performance has generally declined since 2013, due to lower room revenue. The August 2022 trailing twelve month (TTM) occupancy, ADR and RevPAR were 66.1%, $180.10 and $119.00, respectively, compared to 93.9%, $192.85 and $181.03 in March 2020. The loan transferred to special servicing in April 2020 due to imminent monetary default in relation to the coronavirus outbreak and is last paid through the September 2020 payment date. The special servicer commentary indicates a receiver is in-place and they are currently pursuing legal remedies. The most recently reported appraisal value in March 2022 was 33% above the outstanding loan balance, however, the loan has accrued over $7 million in outstanding loan advances. As of the September 2022 remittance statement, the loan has been deemed non-recoverable by the master servicer.

The second largest specially serviced loan is the Chatham Village Loan ($22.3 million -- 10.8% of the pool), which is secured by a retail property on the south side of Chicago, Illinois. The loan transferred to special servicing in June 2021 due to payment default and is last paid through August 2021. The property had faced declining net operating income (NOI) since 2014 and the property was 77% leased as of September 2021, compared to 79% in March 2020 and 92% at securitization. Approximately 24% of the property's NRA expires through 2023. Special servicer commentary indicates that foreclosure was initiated, however, the borrower filed bankruptcy. As of the September 2022 remittance statement, the loan has been deemed non-recoverable by the master servicer.

The third largest specially serviced loan is the Ocean East Mall Loan ($9.0 million -- 4.4% of the pooled balance), which is secured by a 112,260 SF grocery anchored strip retail property located in Stuart, Florida, approximately 12 miles southeast of Port St. Lucie. The property was 43% leased as of December 2021, compared to 44% in February 2020, 80% in September 2019 and 91% at securitization. The former largest tenant (37% of NRA) vacated the subject property at lease expiration in November 2019. The loan has been cash managed since November 2018. The loan transferred to special servicing in February 2020 due to imminent default and is last paid through its June 2022 payment date. The loan is passed its original maturity date in April 2022 and the special servicer is pursuing legal remedies.

Moody's estimates an aggregate $36.8 million loss for the specially serviced loans (57% expected loss on average).

As of the September 2022 remittance statement cumulative interest shortfalls were $1.9 million and impact up to Cl. H. Moody's anticipates interest shortfalls will continue because of the exposure to specially serviced loans and/or modified loans. Interest shortfalls are caused by special servicing fees, including workout and liquidation fees, appraisal entitlement reductions (ASERs), loan modifications and extraordinary trust expenses.

The two performing loans represent 69% of the pool balance.

The largest loan is the Legg Mason Tower Loan ($138.9 million -- 67.4% of the pool), which is secured by a 24-story, 612,613 SF, Class A multi-tenant office building located in the Harbor East waterfront of Baltimore, Maryland. The property is part of a three unit condominium structure that includes office space, 18,988 SF of ground and second floor retail space, and a 1,145 space subterranean parking garage shared with the adjacent Four Seasons Hotel Baltimore. The property was 99% leased as of June 2022 compared to 100% in September 2020 and 85% at securitization. The largest tenant, Legg Mason, has downsized its space from 374,598 SF to 269,2756 SF (currently 44% of NRA expiring in August 2024). Legg Mason also subleases at least an additional 46,981 SF to another tenant. Legg Mason began subletting their space in 2009 to various tenants such as Johns Hopkins University (still subleasing) and One Main Financial (signed a direct lease for 18% of NRA). Franklin Templeton, which acquired Legg Mason during 2020, announced that it will lease office space at the Wills Wharf development along the Baltimore waterfront. The loan benefits from amortization and has amortized nearly 23% since securitization. The loan has passed its anticipated repayment date (ARD) date of July 2022 and is now in its hyper-amortization period with a final maturity in July 2027. The property faces significant rollover risk stemming from the largest tenant, however, the loan reported a 1.77X DSCR in June 2022 (based on its 25-year amortization period prior to the ARD) and is expected to amortize further based on the property's current net cash flow. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 97% and 1.03X, respectively.

The other performing loan is the CVS – Charlotte, NC Loan ($2.9 million -- 1.4% of the pool), which is secured by a single tenant retail building 100% occupied by CVS (expiring January 2030) and located in Charlotte, North Carolina. The loan has amortized 15% since securitization and Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 84% and 1.19X, respectively, compared to 101% and 0.99X at the last review.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Fred Kasimov

Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Matthew Halpern

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Structured Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

