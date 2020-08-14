Moody's affirms six and downgrades two classes of WFRBS 2012-C6

Approximately $620 million of structured securities affected

New York, August 14, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on six classes and downgraded the ratings on two classes in WFRBS Commercial Mortgage Trust 2012-C6, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2012-C6:

Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Feb 19, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-S, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Feb 19, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. B, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Feb 19, 2020 Upgraded to Aaa (sf)

Cl. C, Affirmed Aa3 (sf); previously on Feb 19, 2020 Upgraded to Aa3 (sf)

Cl. D, Affirmed Baa3 (sf); previously on Feb 19, 2020 Affirmed Baa3 (sf)

Cl. E, Downgraded to Ba3 (sf); previously on Feb 19, 2020 Affirmed Ba2 (sf)

Cl. F, Downgraded to Caa1 (sf); previously on Feb 19, 2020 Affirmed B2 (sf)

Cl. X-A*, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Feb 19, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

* Reflects interest-only classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on five P&I classes were affirmed because the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable ranges.

The ratings on two P&I classes were downgraded primarily due to a decline in pool performance, as well as higher anticipated losses from troubled loans.

The rating on one IO class was affirmed based on the credit quality of the referenced classes.

The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to contain it and the deteriorating global economic outlook, have created a severe and extensive credit shock across sectors, regions and markets. Our analysis has considered the effect on the performance of commercial real estate from the collapse in US economic activity in the second quarter and a gradual recovery in the second half of the year. However, that outcome depends on whether governments can reopen their economies while also safeguarding public health and avoiding a further surge in infections. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Stress on commercial real estate properties will be most directly stemming from declines in hotel occupancies (particularly related to conference or other group attendance) and declines in foot traffic and sales for non-essential items at retail properties.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 4.0% of the current pooled balance, compared to 3.1% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 2.8% of the original pooled balance, compared to 2.2% at the last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The principal methodology used in rating all classes except interest-only classes was "Approach to Rating US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion CMBS" published in May 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/research/Approach-to-Rating-US-and-Canadian-ConduitFusion-CMBS--PBS_1226187. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "Approach to Rating US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion CMBS" published in May 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/research/Approach-to-Rating-US-and-Canadian-ConduitFusion-CMBS--PBS_1226187 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/research/Moodys-Approach-to-Rating-Structured-Finance-Interest-Only-IO-Securities--PBS_1111179. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the July 15, 2020 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 30% to $648 million from $925 million at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by 76 mortgage loans ranging in size from less than 1% to 10.1% of the pool, with the top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 33.6% of the pool. Seventeen loans, constituting 23.2% of the pool, have defeased and are secured by US government securities.

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 27, compared to 29 at Moody's last review.

As of the July 2020 remittance report, loans representing 94% were current or within their grace period on their debt service payments.

Eleven loans, constituting 14.4% of the pool, are on the master servicer's watchlist. The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that could affect performance.

No loans have been liquidated from the pool. Two loans, constituting 4.6% of the pool, are currently in special servicing, one of which transferred to special servicing since March 2020.

The largest specially serviced loan is the Lexington Hotel Portfolio ($16.9 million -- 2.6% of the pool), which is secured by a 100 room Residence Inn extended-stay hotel and a 126 room Courtyard Marriott limited-service hotel, both located in West Chester, Ohio, approximately 20 miles north of CBD Cincinnati. Property performance has been stable since securitization, and both properties have generally performed well compared to their competition. The loan transferred to special servicing in June 2020 due to imminent monetary default in relation to the coronavirus outbreak, and the borrower has requested relief.

The second largest specially serviced loan is the Commerce Park IV & V loan ($13.0 million -- 2.0% of the pool), which is secured by an approximately 229,500 square foot (SF) office park located in Beachwood, Ohio. The loan transferred to special servicing in January 2019, and the lender is evaluating alternative options while dual tracking the foreclosure process. As of December 2018, the property was 69% leased, compared to 93% at securitization. Moody's has estimated a moderate loss from this loan.

Moody's has also assumed a high default probability for two poorly performing loans, constituting 2.7% of the pool, and has estimated an aggregate loss of $14.7 million (a 48% expected loss on average) from these specially serviced and troubled loans. The largest troubled loan is the Hulen Bend Shopping Center loan ($11.4 million -- 1.8% of the pool) is secured by a 172,000 SF retail center located in Fort Worth, Texas. The property is now 84% occupied and anchored by Fitness Connection, which backfilled a space formerly occupied by Kroger. The other troubled loan is the Holiday Inn Express Kendall loan ($6.2 million -- 1.0% of the pool) is secured by a 107 key limited service located in Kendall, Florida. The loan is on the watchlist as of June 2020. Property performance declined in 2019 due to a drop in occupancy, to 79% in 2019, compared to 83% in 2018.

Moody's received full year 2019 operating results for 93% of the pool, and partial year 2020 operating results for 81% of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans). Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 81%, compared to 83% at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 19% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI). Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 10.0%.

Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.59X and 1.44X, respectively, compared to 1.53X and 1.38X at the last review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate the agency applied to the loan balance.

The top three conduit loans represent 16.8% of the pool balance. The largest loan is the National Cancer Research Center Loan ($65.6 million -- 10.1% of the pool), which is secured by a 341,000 SF Class A office and laboratory research facility located in Frederick, Maryland. In 2011, the property was built to suit for the National Cancer Research Center. The property is 100% leased to the private operator of the research center, Leidos Biomedical Research, Inc., through September 2021, shortly after loan maturity. Additionally, the tenant can terminate the lease with 240 days notice if certain conditions are met. However, the tenant must meet certain conditions to avoid onerous fees with respect to a lease termination, including significant tenant improvements installed at the property. Moreover, the loan is structured with a springing cash flow sweep upon notice from tenant of lease termination. Moody's used a lit/dark analysis to account for the single tenant lease rollover risk. The loan benefits from amortization and has amortized 14% since securitization. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 101% and 1.13X, respectively, compared to 102% and 1.12X at the last review.

The second largest loan is the Norwalk Town Square Loan ($23.4 million -- 3.6% of the pool), which is secured by a 233,000 SF anchored retail center in Norwalk, California, located 17 miles southeast of downtown Los Angeles. The property's infill location is in close proximity to major thoroughfares I-5, I-605, I-105, and SR-91. As of March 2020, the property was 90% leased, including three new leases that commenced in the fourth quarter of 2019. The lease for the largest tenant, LA Fitness (30,718 SF), is scheduled to expire in December 2020, and Regency Theaters (26,751 SF) is scheduled to expire in January 2022. The loan benefits from amortization and has amortized 14% since securitization. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 106% and 1.02X, respectively, compared to 82% and 1.28X at the last review.

The third largest loan is the Resort MHC Loan ($19.6 million -- 3.0% of the pool), which is secured by secured by a 791-pad, 55+ age-restricted manufacture housing community located in Mesa, Arizona, approximately 30 miles east of the Phoenix CBD. Approximately 642 pads are improved with occupant-owned model homes while 149 are represented by RV sites. As of March 2020, the property was 100% leased, unchanged from prior reviews. The loan benefits from amortization and has amortized 14% since securitization. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 62% and 1.52X, respectively, compared to 63% and 1.51X at the last review.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Rhett Terrell

Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Romina Padhi

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Structured Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

