Moody's affirms six classes in CSAIL 2019-C15

Approximately $625.4 million of structured securities affected

New York, May 03, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on six classes in CSAIL 2019-C15 Commercial Mortgage Trust Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2019-C15 as follows:

Cl. A-2, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Mar 7, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-3, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Mar 7, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Mar 7, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-SB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Mar 7, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-S, Affirmed Aa3 (sf); previously on Mar 7, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Aa3 (sf)

Cl. X-A*, Affirmed Aa1 (sf); previously on Mar 7, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Aa1 (sf)

* Reflects interest-only classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on the five P&I classes were affirmed due to the credit support and because the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable ranges.

The rating on the IO class was affirmed based on the credit quality of the referenced classes.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 7.3% of the current pooled balance. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 7.1% of the original pooled balance. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected. Additionally, significant changes in the 5-year rolling average of 10-year US Treasury rates will impact the magnitude of the interest rate adjustment and may lead to future rating actions.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The principal methodology used in rating all classes except interest-only classes was "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1258254. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1258254 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1111179. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the April 15, 2022 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 2.1% to $812.0 million from $829.3 million at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by 35 mortgage loans ranging in size from less than 1% to 9.9% of the pool, with the top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 55.4% of the pool. Three loans, constituting 15.9% of the pool, have investment-grade structured credit assessments. One loan, constituting 0.6% of the pool, has defeased and is secured by US government securities.

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 23, the same as at securitization.

As of the April 2022 remittance report, loans representing 98.3% were current or within their grace period on their debt service payments and 1.7% were more than 90 days delinquent.

Seven loans, constituting 27.9% of the pool, are on the master servicer's watchlist. The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that could affect performance.

No loans have been liquidated from the pool, and two loans, constituting 4.6% of the pool, are currently in special servicing, both of which have transferred to special servicing since March 2020.

The largest specially serviced loan is the Nebraska Crossing loan ($23.5 million ? 2.9% of the pool), which represents a pari passu portion of a $71.5 million whole loan. The loan is secured by a 367,000 square foot (SF) outlet center located in Gretna, NE, 20 miles from Omaha. Major tenants at the property include H&M, Under Armour and Old Navy. The loan transferred to special servicing due to imminent monetary default at the borrower's request in May 2020, as a result of the business disruptions related to the pandemic. In November 2021, the property was re-appraised at a 40% discount to the original value, but remains above the loan balance. The special servicer is working with borrower to implement cash management due to low DSCR. The loan was previously 90+ days delinquent, but has been current since February 2022.

The second largest specially serviced loan is the Brooklyn Multifamily Portfolio loan ($14 million ? 1.7% of the pool), which is secured by a portfolio of three multifamily properties, totaling 22 units in Brooklyn, NY. The loan transferred to special servicing in October 2020, due to payment delinquency. The loan was last paid through July 2020. In March 2022, the borrower filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy. The special servicer is working on revising their business plan.

Moody's has also assumed a high default probability for one poorly performing loan, constituting 2.8% of the pool, and has estimated an aggregate loss of $12.0 million (a 20.1% expected loss on average) from the specially serviced and troubled loans. The troubled loan is the One Lincoln Center loan, an office property in Syracuse, NY. In 2021, the NOI declined by 24% from 2020, and the occupancy declined by 3% for the same time period, and the loan is on the watchlist due to low DSCR.

The credit risk of loans is determined primarily by two factors: 1) Moody's assessment of the probability of default, which is largely driven by each loan's DSCR, and 2) Moody's assessment of the severity of loss upon a default, which is largely driven by each loan's loan-to-value ratio, referred to as the Moody's LTV or MLTV. As described in the CMBS methodology used to rate this transaction, we make various adjustments to the MLTV. We adjust the MLTV for each loan using a value that reflects capitalization (cap) rates that are between our sustainable cap rates and market cap rates. We also use an adjusted loan balance that reflects each loan's amortization profile. The MLTV reported in this publication reflects the MLTV before the adjustments described in the methodology.

Moody's received full year 2020 operating results for 100% of the pool, and full or partial year 2021 operating results for 97% of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans). Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 124%, essentially unchanged from securitization. Moody's conduit component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 9.4%% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI), excluding hotel properties that had significantly depressed NOI in 2020 / 2021. Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 10.1%.

Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.43X and 0.91X, respectively, compared to 1.43 and 0.90X at securitization. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25 % stress rate the agency applied to the loan balance.

The largest loan with a structured credit assessment is the SITE JV Portfolio Loan ($50 million ? 6.2% of the pool), which represents a pari passu portion of a $220 million A-note. The portfolio is also encumbered with a $144.3 million B-note. The loan is secured by a portfolio of ten anchored shopping centers across nine states, totaling 3.4 million SF. The centers are anchored by national retailers, including AMC Theatres, Lowe's, Kohl's, Publix and Dick's Sporting Goods. As of year-end 2021, the portfolio was 95% occupied, up from 88% at year-end 2020. Moody's structured credit assessment is aa1 (sca.pd).

The second largest loan with a structured credit assessment is the 787 Eleventh Avenue loan ($45 million ? 5.5% of the pool) which represents a pari passu portion of a $175 million A-note. The property is also encumbered with a $235 million B-note. The loan is secured by a ten-story, 513,600 SF mixed-use property located on Eleventh Avenue in New York City. The first five floors (52% of NRA) are leased to Automotive tenants, who utilize the space as a showroom and auto service shop. These floors are served by an automotive elevator and a helix ramp that provides access to the upper floors. The upper five floors (48% of NRA) are utilized as traditional office space. The Mount Sinai Ichann School of Medicine recently signed a lease for approximately 32% of the property, through 2054, making the property 100% leased as of year-end 2021. Moody's structured credit assessment is aa3 (sca.pd).

The third largest loan with a structured credit assessment is the 2 North 6th Place Loan ($34 million ? 4.2% of the pool) which represents a pari passu portion of a $160.6 million A-note. The property is also encumbered with a $219.4 million B-note. The loan is secured by a 40-story, 554 unit apartment complex along the East River in the Williamsburg neighborhood of Brooklyn, NY. The property was built in 2018. Building amenities include a 7,600 SF terrace with unobstructed city views, a pool, fitness center and resident lounge. The property is subject to a 25 year, 421-A tax abatement, which expires in 2043. The property was 99% occupied as of September 2021, up from 84% at year-end 2020. Moody's structured credit assessment is a2 (sca.pd).

The top three conduit loans represent 22.3% of the pool balance. The largest loan is the Darden Headquarters Loan ($80- million ? 9.9% of the pool), which represents a pari passu portion of a $110 million A-note. The loan is secured by a 525,000 SF office property located in Orlando, FL. The property is fully occupied by Darden Corporation on a lease through October 2035. The property serves as the headquarters for Darden Corporation, which operates over 1,750 restaurants across a wide range of brands including Olive Garden, Longhorn Steakhouse and Bahama Breeze. The property was built to suit for the tenant in 2009 and includes a data center, fitness center and a 30,000 SF restaurant-grade test kitchen. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 146% and 0.76X, respectively, the same as at securitization.

The second largest loan is the Embassy Suites Portland Washington Square Loan ($56.3 million ? 6.9% of the pool), which is secured by a nine-story, 356 room full service hotel located in Tigard, OR, 7 miles south of Portland. The property was built in 1987 and renovated in 2016. Amenities include a fitness center, indoor pool and 24,500 SF of meeting space. As of year-end 2021, the hotel had an occupancy of 35%, compared to 25% at year-end 2020. The year end 2021 NOI was positive, after being negative in 2020, but is still below the NOI at securitization. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 141% and 0.83X, respectively, compared to 127% and 0.92X at securitization.

The third largest loan is the Causeway Square Loan ($45 million ? 5.5% of the pool), which is secured by a 168,700 SF mixed-use property in Miami, FL. The property includes an LA Fitness gym, traditional office space, medical office space, ground floor retail and retail outparcels. As of year-end 2021, the property was 95% occupied, up from 93% at year-end 2020. The property is also encumbered with $1.5 million of mezzanine debt. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 135% and 0.77X, respectively, same as at securitization.

