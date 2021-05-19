Moody's affirms six classes of BACM 2015-UBS7

Approximately $531 million of structured securities affected

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on the P&I classes were affirmed because the credit support and the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable ranges.

The ratings on the IO classes were affirmed based on the credit quality of their referenced classes.

The coronavirus pandemic has had a significant impact on economic activity. Although global economies have shown a remarkable degree of resilience to date and are returning to growth, the uneven effects on individual businesses, sectors and regions will continue throughout 2021 and will endure as a challenge to the world's economies well beyond the end of the year. While persistent virus fears remain the main risk for a recovery in demand, the economy will recover faster if vaccines and further fiscal and monetary policy responses bring forward a normalization of activity. As a result, there is a heightened degree of uncertainty around our forecasts. Our analysis has considered the effect on the performance of commercial real estate from a gradual and unbalanced recovery in US economic activity. Stress on commercial real estate properties will be most directly stemming from declines in hotel occupancies (particularly related to conference or other group attendance) and declines in foot traffic and sales for non-essential items at retail properties.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 9.9% of the current pooled balance, compared to 7.1% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 9.3% of the original pooled balance, compared to 6.8% at the last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The methodologies used in rating all classes except interest-only classes were "Approach to Rating US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion CMBS" published in September 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1244778 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower CMBS" published in September 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1190579. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "Approach to Rating US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion CMBS" published in September 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1244778, "Moody's Approach to Rating Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower CMBS" published in September 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1190579, and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1111179. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the April 2021 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 6.4% to $708 million from $757 million at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by 41 mortgage loans ranging in size from less than 1% to 9.9% of the pool, with the top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 65% of the pool. Three loans, constituting 1.2% of the pool, have defeased and are secured by US government securities.

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 19, the same as at Moody's last review.

As of the April 2021 remittance report, loans representing 95% were current or within their grace period on their debt service payments and 2.0% were beyond their grace period but less than 30 days delinquent.

Eleven loans, constituting 34% of the pool, are on the master servicer's watchlist. The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that could affect performance.

No loans have been liquidated from the pool and three loans, constituting 12% of the pool, are currently in special servicing. Two of the specially serviced loans, representing 9.0% of the pool, have transferred to special servicing since May 2020.

The largest specially serviced loan is The Mall of New Hampshire ($50.0 million -- 7.1% of the pool), which represents a pari passu portion of a $150 million mortgage loan. The loan collateral includes the borrower's fee interest in 392,493 square feet (SF) and leasehold interest in a 13,230 SF portion of an 811,573 SF regional mall located in Manchester, New Hampshire. Anchor tenants at the property include Macy's and J.C. Penney, which are not part of the collateral. Sears, owned by Seritage Growth Properties, vacated in November 2018, however, plans were announced to backfill the space with a Dick's Sporting Goods and Dave & Busters. The property draws shoppers from New Hampshire as well as Vermont since the state of New Hampshire does not have any state sales tax. The property benefits from being the dominant shopping destination within its immediate trade area. As of September 2020, inline and collateral occupancy were 83% and 85%, respectively, compared to 88% and 90% in March 2019 and the property contains an Apple store. Property performance has declined over the past four years due to declining revenues. The loan transferred to special servicing in May 2020 due to the borrower's request as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and was more than 90 days delinquent for portions of 2020. A forbearance agreement was executed in December 2020 and the loan is current as of the April 2020 remittance date. The loan is interest only and had an NOI DSCR of 1.93X in 2020, compared to 2.11X in 2019 and 2.59X in 2015. The loan matures in July 2025.

The second largest specially serviced loan is the WPC Department Store Portfolio ($19.9 million -- 2.8% of the pool), which represents a pari passu portion of a $56.5 million loan, originally secured by a portfolio of six big box stores previously leased to Bon-Ton or a subsidiary of the company. The loan transferred to special servicing in August 2018 for imminent default as a result of Bon Ton filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and all six properties were vacated as a result of Bon-ton approved liquidation process. The stores ranged in size from 108,000 SF to 211,000 SF and anchored six different shopping malls located within three states; Wisconsin, Illinois, and North Dakota. All the properties were included in a recent general auction, however only one of the properties (Bay Park) sold. As of the April 2020 remittance report, the master servicer has recognized an appraisal reduction of 86% of the current loan balance. Moody's anticipates a significant loss on this loan.

The third largest specially serviced loan is the Southeast Retail Portfolio ($13.9 million -- 2.0% of the pool), which is secured by a portfolio of eight anchored, unanchored and shadow-anchored retail properties in Florida, Mississippi and Louisiana. The loan transferred to special servicing in June 2020 for delinquent payments and the loan was more than 90 days delinquent for portions of 2020. Property performance was stable prior to 2020 and the 2019 NOI DSCR was 2.04X. The loan has amortized 2.5% since securitization, however, the loan transferred to special servicing as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The loan became current in February 2021 and as of the April 2021 remittance report, the loan was less than 30 days delinquent.

Moody's has also assumed a high default probability for two poorly performing loans, constituting 1.6% of the pool. The troubled loans are secured by an unanchored retail property in Pleasant Hill, CA (1.2% of the pool) and a medical office in Pinellas Park, FL (0.4%), which have both exhibited recent declines in revenue. Moody's has estimated an aggregate loss of $39.2 million (a 41% expected loss) from these specially serviced and troubled loans.

The credit risk of loans is determined primarily by two factors: 1) Moody's assessment of the probability of default, which is largely driven by each loan's DSCR, and 2) Moody's assessment of the severity of loss upon a default, which is largely driven by each loan's loan-to-value ratio, referred to as the Moody's LTV or MLTV. As described in the CMBS methodology used to rate this transaction, we make various adjustments to the MLTV. We adjust the MLTV for each loan using a value that reflects capitalization (cap) rates that are between our sustainable cap rates and market cap rates. We also use an adjusted loan balance that reflects each loan's amortization profile. The MLTV reported in this publication reflects the MLTV before the adjustments described in the methodology.

Moody's received full year 2019 operating results for 99% of the pool, and full or partial year 2020 operating results for 38% of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans). Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 107%, compared to 110% at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 20% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI). Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 9.6%.

Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.61X and 1.04X, respectively, compared to 1.70X and 1.00X at the last review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate the agency applied to the loan balance.

The top three conduit loans represent 28% of the pool balance. The largest loan is the 261 Fifth Avenue Loan ($70 million -- 9.9% of the pool), which represents a pari passu portion of a $180.0 million loan. The loan is secured by an office property located at the intersection of 29th Street and Fifth Avenue in New York, New York. The building was constructed in 1928 and is a designated New York City landmark. The property was 96% leased as of September 2020, compared to 85% in 2019 and nearly 100% at securitization. The property benefits from its location in the Midtown South submarket and proximity to several mass transit options. The loan is interest only for its entire term and Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 141% and 0.67X, respectively, compared to 138% and 0.68X at the last review.

The second largest loan is the Charles River Plaza North Loan ($63.4 million -- 8.9% of the pool), which represents a pari passu portion of a $183.0 million senior mortgage loan. The loan is secured by the fee simple interest in an 8-story, 354,594 SF medical office condominium unit that comprises part of Charles River Plaza, a 640,000 SF mixed-use complex. The property is located at the Beacon Hill junction within the West End of Boston, Massachusetts and Massachusetts General Hospital leases the entire rentable area, using the property as their primary research facility. The loan's capital structure includes a $34 million B-note and $100 million of mezzanine financing, both held outside the trust. Moody's value incorporated a lit/dark analysis as a result of the single tenant concentration. The loan has amortized just over 13% since securitization and Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR on the pooled senior loan are 79% and 1.19X, respectively, compared to 84% and 1.13X at the last review.

The third largest loan is the Westin Hotel at the Domain Loan ($63.1 million -- 8.9% of the pool), which is secured by a 341 room, full-service hotel in Austin, Texas. The property is in the city's Northwest/Arboretum submarket along a high-tech corridor approximately 10 miles northwest of the Austin central business district. In June 2020, the loan transferred to the special servicer imminent monetary default and a forbearance agreement was executed including three months of interest-only payments. The loan subsequently transferred back to the master servicer in December 2020 . The loan has amortized nearly 10% since securitization and prior to 2020 had exhibited annual improvements in revenue. The 2019 NOI DSCR was 3.15X compared to 2.54X in 2015. As a result of the pandemic the 2020 NOI DSCR declined to below 0.50X, however, after the previously executed forbearance period the loan remains current as of the April 2021 remittance report. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 111% and 1.03X, respectively, compared to 114% and 0.99X at the last review.

