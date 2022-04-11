Moody's affirms six classes of BANK 2017-BNK4

Approximately $653 million of structured securities affected

New York, April 11, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on six classes in BANK 2017-BNK4, Commercial Mortgage Pass Through Certificates, Series 2017-BNK4 as follows:

Cl. A-2, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Apr 12, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-3, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Apr 12, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Apr 12, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-SB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Apr 12, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-S, Affirmed Aa3 (sf); previously on Apr 12, 2019 Affirmed Aa3 (sf)

Cl. X-A*, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Apr 12, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

* Reflects Interest Only Classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on the five P&I classes were affirmed because the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable ranges.

The ratings on the IO class, Cl. X-A, was affirmed based on the credit quality of its referenced classes.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 6.8% of the current pooled balance, compared to 5.9% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 6.2% of the original pooled balance, compared to 5.8% at the last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The principal methodology used in rating all classes except the interest-only class was "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1258254. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1258254 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1111179. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the March 11, 2022 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 9% to $919 million from $1.01 billion at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by 47 mortgage loans ranging in size from less than 1% to 7.5% of the pool, with the top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 55% of the pool. One loan, constituting 0.2% of the pool, has defeased and is secured by US government securities.

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 24, compared to 26 at Moody's last review.

As of the March 2022 remittance report, all loans except one specially serviced loan (4% of the pool) were current on their debt service payments.

Eleven loans, constituting 29% of the pool, are on the master servicer's watchlist. The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that could affect performance.

No loans have been liquidated from the pool. Two loans, constituting 8% of the pool, are currently in special servicing. Both have transferred to special servicing since June 2020.

The largest specially serviced loan is the Key Center Cleveland ($37.5 million – 4.1% of the pool), which represents a pari passu portion of a $206.3 million mortgage loan. The asset is also encumbered with $42.5 million of mezzanine debt. The loan is secured by an office tower and attached hotel located in downtown Cleveland, Ohio. The loan transferred to the special servicer in October 2020, due to imminent monetary default as a result of the pandemic's effect on the hotel component. The special servicer indicated a management change at the hotel was finalized as well as temporary deferral of FF&E reserves. The loan has remained current or less than one month delinquent over the last twelve months and was current as of the March 2022 remittance statement. The loan's year-end 2020 net operating income (NOI) DSCR and annualized September 2021 NOI DSCR was 1.32X and 1.66X, respectively, and the loan has amortized over 6% from securitization after its initial interest only period. Due to the performing nature this loan was included in the conduit statistics with a Moody's LTV of 115%.

The other specially serviced loan is the DoubleTree Greenway Houston ($35.9 million – 3.9% of the pool), which is secured by a 21-story, 388-room full service hotel located in Houston, Texas, approximately 6 miles southwest of the Houston central business district. The loan transferred to special servicing in June 2020 for imminent monetary default at the borrower's request as a result of the pandemic. Special servicer commentary indicated settlement terms were reached for the borrower to bring the loan current, however, due to a delay by the borrower the loan is being dual tracked with foreclosure and sale. An updated appraisal was reported in June 2021 that represented a 10% decline from its value at securitization but remained above the loan balance. As of the March 2022 remittance statement no appraisal reduction has been recognized on this loan. Moody's estimates a moderate loss for this specially serviced loan.

Moody's has also assumed a high default probability for two poorly performing loans, constituting 7% of the pool. The larger troubled loan is the One West 34th Street loan ($60.0 million – 6.5% of the pool), which represents a pari passu portion of a $150 million mortgage loan. The loan is secured by is secured by the borrower's fee interest in three adjoining mixed-use (retail and office) buildings located at the northwest corner of Fifth Avenue and 34th Street in New York, New York. Collectively, the buildings contain 189,063 square feet (SF) of office and 21,275 SF of retail space. Prior to 2020, the property had already faced declining NOI as a result of lower revenues and increased expenses. The property's performance had been further negatively impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. The borrower indicated that there was a significant amount of rent not collected due to the coronavirus pandemic. The borrower is still working with tenants, while others have vacated. The property was 73% occupied as of September 2021, compared to 83% as of December 2020 and 95% at securitization.

The other troubled loan is secured by a limited service hotel located in Cincinnati, Ohio, which had already seen declining NOI prior to 2020 and was further negatively impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. Moody's has estimated a combined loss of $25.1 million (a 25% expected loss on average) from these troubled and specially serviced loans.

The credit risk of loans is determined primarily by two factors: 1) Moody's assessment of the probability of default, which is largely driven by each loan's DSCR, and 2) Moody's assessment of the severity of loss upon a default, which is largely driven by each loan's loan-to-value ratio, referred to as the Moody's LTV or MLTV. As described in the CMBS methodology used to rate this transaction, we make various adjustments to the MLTV. We adjust the MLTV for each loan using a value that reflects capitalization (cap) rates that are between our sustainable cap rates and market cap rates. We also use an adjusted loan balance that reflects each loan's amortization profile. The MLTV reported in this publication reflects the MLTV before the adjustments described in the methodology.

Moody's received full or partial year 2020 and 2021 operating results for 97% and 95%, respectively, of the pool. Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 118%, compared to 121% at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 17% to the most recently available NOI. Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 10.2%.

Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.57X and 0.95X, respectively, compared to 1.54X and 0.92X at the last review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate the agency applied to the loan balance.

The top three conduit loans represent 20% of the pool balance. The largest loan is the D.C. Office Portfolio Loan ($68.7 million -- 7.5% of the pool), which represents a pari-passu portion of a $103 million mortgage loan. It is also encumbered by $25 million of mezzanine debt. The loan is secured by the borrower's fee simple interest in three Class B office buildings located in the Northwest quadrant of Washington, D.C. The properties are located approximately 0.5 miles northeast of the George Washington University Hospital, and situated between DuPont Circle to the north and the White House to the south. As of December 2021, the portfolio was 73% occupied, unchanged from December 2020 and compared to 89% at securitization. The property's performance has been negatively impacted by the coronavirus pandemic and the borrower indicated that they had an early lease termination from a full floor tenant in at one building in April 2020. The annualized September 2021 NOI was nearly 27% lower than in 2020 and 36% lower than in 2019. The September 2021 NOI DSCR was 1.02X. The loan is interest only for the entire loan term and has remained current as of March 2022 remittance report. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 147% and 0.68X, respectively, compared to 135% and 0.74X at Moody's last review.

The second largest loan is the Summit Birmingham Loan ($61.9 million -- 6.7% of the pool), which represents a pari passu portion of a $208 million mortgage loan. The loan is secured by the fee interest in a 681,245 SF component of a 1,036,240 SF upscale, open-air, retail and office development located in Birmingham, Alabama. The property is anchored by Belk and other major tenants include Barnes & Noble (non-collateral), Gap, Gus Mayer and Trader Joe's (non-collateral). The property was approximately 94% occupied as of year-end 2021, compared to 92% as of year-end 2020. While the property's performance was negatively impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, the property's reported NOI in 2021 saw an 8% improvement as compared to 2020. However, the 2021 performance was still below that at securitization with an NOI DSCR of 1.66X compared to 1.81X in 2017. The loan is interest only for the entire loan term. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 126% and 0.77X, respectively, compared to 110% and 0.86X at Moody's last review.

The third largest loan is the Pentagon Center Loan ($55.0 million – 6.0% of the pool), which represents a pari passu portion of a $210 million mortgage loan. The loan is secured by the borrower's fee simple interest in two office buildings located in the Crystal City submarket of Arlington, Virginia approximately one mile south of the Pentagon. The property's office improvements total 911,818 SF of NRA and consist of two, twelve-to thirteen-story buildings that were originally built between 1970 and 1971. As of September 2021, the property was 100% occupied by the United States Government Services Administration (GSA) on behalf of the Department of Defense (DoD). The GSA has operated at the property since 1993, with the DoD being the sole occupant since 2003 under two non-coterminous leases (one for each building). Moody's analysis incorporated a Lit/Dark analysis to account for the single tenant exposure. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 104% and 1.11X, respectively, the same as at the last review.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

