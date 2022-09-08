Moody's affirms six classes of BANK 2017-BNK5

Approximately $818 million of structured securities affected

New York, September 08, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on six classes in BANK 2017-BNK5 Mortgage Trust, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2017-BNK5, as follows:

Cl. A-3, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Oct 11, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Oct 11, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-5, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Oct 11, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-SB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Oct 11, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-S, Affirmed Aa2 (sf); previously on Oct 11, 2019 Affirmed Aa2 (sf)

Cl. X-A* Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Oct 11, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

* Reflects Interest-Only Classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on the P&I class were affirmed because of their credit support and the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable ranges.

The rating on the IO class was affirmed based on the credit quality of its referenced classes.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 4.3% of the current pooled balance, compared to 3.6% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 3.7% of the original pooled balance, compared to 3.5% at the last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected. Additionally, significant changes in the 5-year rolling average of 10-year US Treasury rates will impact the magnitude of the interest rate adjustment and may lead to future rating actions.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The principal methodology used in rating all classes except the interest-only classes was "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391056. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391056 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/59126. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the August 17, 2022 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 12% to $1.08 billion from $1.2 billion at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by 80 mortgage loans ranging in size from less than 1% to 8% of the pool, with the top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 53% of the pool. Four loans, constituting 17.7% of the pool, have investment-grade structured credit assessments. Four loans, constituting 1.6% of the pool, have defeased and are secured by US government securities. The pool contains 25 low leverage cooperative loans, constituting 6.1% of the pool balance, that were too small to credit assess; however, have Moody's leverage that is consistent with other loans previously assigned an investment grade Structured Credit Assessments.

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 27, compared to 32 at Moody's last review.

As of the August 2022 remittance report, all loans were current on their debt service payments.

Seventeen loans, constituting 18.2% of the pool, are on the master servicer's watchlist, of which three loans, representing 10.7% of the pool, indicate the borrower has received loan modifications in relation to the coronavirus impact on the property. The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that could affect performance.

No loans have been liquidated from the pool and no loans are currently in special servicing.

Moody's has assumed a high default probability for one poorly performing loan, constituting 2% of the pool. The troubled loan is Capital Bank Plaza Loan ($21.8 million -- 2.0% of the pool), which is secured by an office building in Raleigh, North Carolina which has been impacted by low occupancy and DSCR as well as significant upcoming lease expirations.

The credit risk of loans is determined primarily by two factors: 1) Moody's assessment of the probability of default, which is largely driven by each loan's DSCR, and 2) Moody's assessment of the severity of loss upon a default, which is largely driven by each loan's loan-to-value ratio, referred to as the Moody's LTV or MLTV. As described in the CMBS methodology used to rate this transaction, we make various adjustments to the MLTV. We adjust the MLTV for each loan using a value that reflects capitalization (cap) rates that are between our sustainable cap rates and market cap rates. We also use an adjusted loan balance that reflects each loan's amortization profile. The MLTV reported in this publication reflects the MLTV before the adjustments described in the methodology.

Moody's received full year 2021 operating results for 91% of the pool, and partial year 2022 operating results for 75% of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans). Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 117%, compared to 114% at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 16% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI), excluding hotel properties that had significantly depressed NOI in 2021. Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 9.8%.

Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.74X and 0.95X, respectively, compared to 1.77X and 0.98X at the last review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate the agency applied to the loan balance.

The largest loan with a structured credit assessment is the Del Amo Fashion Center Loan ($90.0 million -- 8.3% of the pool), which represents a pari passu portion of multiple A-Notes in the aggregate original amount of $375.8 million and B-Notes in the aggregate original amount of $83.5 million (together with the A-Notes, the "Senior Loan"). The loan's capital structure includes twelve subordinate pari passu promissory notes in the aggregate original amount of $125,700,000. The loan is secured by 1.8 million square feet (SF) of rentable area as part of a 2.5 million SF enclosed super-regional mall located in Torrance, California. The mall has undergone extensive renovations and additions across three separate yet interconnected property components. JC Penney and Nordstrom's ground leased parcels are part of the loan's collateral while Macy's and Sears are excluded. As of December 2021, collateral, inline and total mall occupancy were 80%, 70% and 86%, respectively, compared to 82%, 72% and 87% in June 2020. December 2021 NOI was approximately 8% lower than at securitization due to lower revenues combined with higher operating expenses. The loan is interest only throughout the entire 10-year loan term. Moody's structured credit assessment and stressed DSCR is baa3 (sca.pd) and 1.13X, respectively.

The second largest loan with a structured credit assessment is the Olympic Tower Loan ($56 million -- 5.2% of the pool), which represents a pari passu portion of a $611.0 million senior mortgage loan. The property is also encumbered with $149.0 million of B-notes and $240.0 million of subordinated and non-pooled mezzanine debt. The loan is secured by the leasehold interest in 525,372 SF of rentable area contained within four office and retail buildings and sub-leasehold in an approximately 2,211 SF parcel of land located in New York, NY. The property is situated on Fifth Avenue between East 51st Street and East 52nd Street in midtown Manhattan, adjacent to St. Patrick's Cathedral and across from Rockefeller Center. The ground leases have expirations dates in September 2074 and January 2067. The property was 97% leased as of December 2021 compared to 99% at last review. Retail tenant Versace (3.8% of the NRA and $14.5 million in annual rent) announced that they will be relocating their store to another location and has a current lease expiration in December 2023. The loan is interest-only throughout the entire 10-year loan term. Moody's analysis factored in the upcoming rollover of the Versace retail tenant and Moody's structured credit assessment and stressed DSCR is baa2 (sca.pd) and 1.00X, respectively.

The third largest loan with a structured credit assessment is the Stor-It Southern California Loan ($33.2 million -- 3.1% of the pool), which is secured by five self-storage facilities with 1,211 units across southern California. The portfolio was 89% occupied as of March 2022 compared to 92% in December 2018. Portfolio occupancy has ranged from 89% to 90% since 2014. The loan is interest-only throughout the entire 10-year loan term. The portfolio's NOI has remained stable since securitization. Moody's structured credit assessment and stressed DSCR is aaa (sca.pd) and 1.90X, respectively.

The fourth loan with a structured credit assessment was the Armory Owners Inc. Loan ($12.1 million - 1.1% of the pool). The loan is secured by a multifamily-coop in New York City, located on West 42nd Street between 10th and 11th Avenues. The building is a nine-story, 24 hour doorman, elevator, co-operative apartment building built in 1912. Moody's structured credit assessment and stressed DSCR is aaa (sca.pd) and 2.93X, respectively.

The top three conduit loans make up 18.7% of the pool. The largest conduit loan is the Starwood Capital Group Hotel Portfolio Loan ($72.5 million -- 6.7% of the pool), which represents a pari-passu interest in a $577.3 million first mortgage loan. The Starwood Hotel Portfolio loan is secured by the borrower's fee and leasehold interests in 65 limited-service, full-service, and extended-stay hotels located across 21 states. The two largest state concentrations are California (10 hotels) and Texas (22 hotels). Six major franchises are represented in the portfolio including Marriott International, Hilton Worldwide, Larkspur Landing, InterContinental Hotels Group, Choice Hotels International and Carlson. The loan is in cash trap effective September 2020 due to a DSCR trigger event. The loan was placed on the watchlist in October 2020 for relief request due to the coronavirus pandemic and the borrower was subsequently granted deferred reserve payments and use of reserves to fund debt service payments. The loan has remained current on its debt service payments but remains on the watchlist and the cash trap currently remains as the applicable cure has not occurred. The loan is interest-only throughout the entire 10-year loan term and had an NOI DSCR of 1.62X for the year-end 2021. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 132% and 0.94X, respectively.

The second largest conduit loan is the Westchester One Loan ($65.1 million -- 6.0% of the pool), which represents a pari-passu portion of a $106.1 million first mortgage. The loan is secured by a 20-story Class A office building totaling 907,436 SF a well as adjacent and nearby parking garages with 2,550 parking spaces. The property is located within the CBD of White Plains, New York. The property was 85% leased as of March 2022 compared to 84% in June 2019 and 89% in December 2017. The loan began to amortize in July 2020 following an initial interest-only period and has now amortized nearly 4% since securitization. The property's NOI remains in line with expectations at securitization. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 133% and 0.83X, respectively, compared to 138% and 0.80X at the last review.

The third largest conduit loan is the Market Street - The Woodlands Loan ($65.0 million – 6.0% of the pool), which represents a pari-passu interest in a $175.0 million mortgage loan. The loan is secured by a 492,082 SF, grocery-anchored outdoor lifestyle center having second and third floor office space. The property is located in The Woodlands, Texas, which is a master-planned community approximately 35 miles north of downtown Houston. As of December 2021, the property was 91% leased, compared to 96% in December 2018. The retail component includes a Cinemark Theater (4% of total NRA) which has been impacted by the pandemic and the tenant's lease is currently month-to-month. The property's year-over-year cash flow declined in 2020, however, rebounded to close to securitization levels in 2021. The loan is interest-only for its entire term and Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 121% and 0.80X, respectively, compared to 114% and 0.86X at last review.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

