Moody's affirms six classes of BBCMS 2017-C1

Approximately $583.6 million of structured securities affected
New York, March 01, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
affirmed the ratings on six classes in BBCMS Mortgage Trust 2017-C1,
Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2017-C1
as follows:
Cl. A-2, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Apr
9, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-3, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Apr
9, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Apr
9, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-SB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Apr
9, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-S, Affirmed Aa3 (sf); previously on Apr
9, 2019 Affirmed Aa3 (sf)
Cl. X-A*, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on
Apr 9, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
* Reflects Interest Only Classes
RATINGS RATIONALE
The ratings on the P&I classes were affirmed because the transaction's
key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV)
ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the
transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable
ranges.
The ratings on the IO class was affirmed based on the credit quality of
the referenced classes.
Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 7.6%
of the current pooled balance, compared to 4.8% at
Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized
losses is now 7.1% of the original pooled balance,
compared to 4.8% at the last review. Moody's
provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion
CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.
.
FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:
The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking
view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance
that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's
credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.
Additionally, significant changes in the 5-year rolling average
of 10-year US Treasury rates will impact the magnitude of the interest
rate adjustment and may lead to future rating actions.
Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant
amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's
share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.
Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline
in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase
in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans
or interest shortfalls.
METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION
The principal methodology used in rating all classes except the interest-only
class was "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed
Securitizations Methodology" published in November 2021 and available
at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1258254.
The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "US
and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations
Methodology" published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1258254
and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only
(IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1111179.
Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify
which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *).
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
DEAL PERFORMANCE
As of the February 15, 2022 distribution date, the transaction's
aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 6.0% to $804.7
million from $855.7 million at securitization. The
certificates are collateralized by 54 mortgage loans ranging in size from
less than 1% to 7.6% of the pool, with the
top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 52.5%
of the pool. Two loans, constituting 0.9% of
the pool, have defeased and are secured by US government securities.
Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan
sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity.
Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility,
including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances.
The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 27,
down from 29 at Moody's last review.
As of the February 2022 remittance report, loans representing 95.9%
were current on their debt service payments, and 4.1%
were over 90 days delinquent or in foreclosure.
Sixteen loans, constituting 32.3% of the pool,
are on the master servicer's watchlist, of which two loans,
representing 4.3% of the pool, indicate the borrower
has received loan modifications in relation to coronavirus impact on the
property. The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio
review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC)
monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring
of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which
loans have material issues that could affect performance.
No loans have been liquidated from the pool, and three loans,
constituting 4.8% of the pool, are currently in special
servicing. Two of the specially serviced loans, representing
4.4% of the pool, have transferred to special servicing
since March 2020.
The largest specially serviced loan is the Anaheim Marriott Suites ($30.0
million -- 3.7% of the pool), which
represents the pari passu portion of a $54.0 million whole
loan. The loan is secured by a 371 key full service hotel located
in Anaheim, CA, near both Disneyland and Knotts Berry Farm
amusement parks. The loan transferred to special servicing in June
2020 in relation to the coronavirus pandemic. While performance
had been stable since securitization, it deteriorated in 2020 as
a result of the pandemic. The loan is interest only for its entire
term. An updated appraisal was reported in May 2021 that represented
a 29% decline from its value at securitization but remained slightly
above the total mortgage loan balance. As of the February 2022
remittance date, the special servicer is dual tracking resolution
discussions with enforcement of lender's rights.
The second largest specially serviced loan is the Holiday Inn Express
& Suites - Jackson ($5.4 million --
0.7% of the pool), which is secured by 108 key limited
service hotel located in Jackson, MS. Occupancy and NOI have
declined since securitization, and the loan transferred to special
servicing in June 2020 as a result of the pandemic. A forbearance
agreement was reached in June 2021, and the loan was made current
in August 2021. An updated appraisal in December 2021 valued the
property at a 21% discount to the appraised value at securitization.
The third largest specially serviced loan is the Washington Place Shopping
Center ($3.3 million -- 0.4%
of the pool), which is secured by a 103,000 square foot (SF)
shopping center located east of Indianapolis, IN. The loan
transferred to the special servicer in June 2019 as a result of a major
tenant vacating the property. The special servicer began dual tracking
foreclosure and modification options in February 2021, which is
still ongoing. In October 2021 the property was re-appraised
at a 44% discount to the original appraised value.
Moody's has also assumed a high default probability for two poorly
performing loans, constituting 2.1% of the pool,
and has estimated an aggregate loss of $15.2 million (a
27.3% expected loss on average) from these troubled and
specially serviced loans. The largest troubled loan is the Wolfchase
Galleria, a regional mall located in Memphis, TN. The
mall has faced challenges including tenant bankruptcies and increased
competition, resulting in declining occupancy and low DSCR.
The loan represents a 6% pari passu portion of a $155.1
million whole loan.
The credit risk of loans is determined primarily by two factors:
1) Moody's assessment of the probability of default, which is largely
driven by each loan's DSCR, and 2) Moody's assessment of the severity
of loss upon a default, which is largely driven by each loan's loan-to-value
ratio, referred to as the Moody's LTV or MLTV. As described
in the CMBS methodology used to rate this transaction, we make various
adjustments to the MLTV. We adjust the MLTV for each loan using
a value that reflects capitalization (cap) rates that are between our
sustainable cap rates and market cap rates. We also use an adjusted
loan balance that reflects each loan's amortization profile.
The MLTV reported in this publication reflects the MLTV before the adjustments
described in the methodology.
Moody's received full year 2020 operating results for 100% of the
pool, and full or partial year 2021 operating results for 78%
of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans).
Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 118%, compared
to 117% at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit
component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased
and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans.
Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut
of 17.8% to the most recently available net operating income
(NOI), excluding hotel properties that had significantly depressed
NOI in 2020/2021. Moody's value reflects a weighted average
capitalization rate of 10.1%.
Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.55X and 0.95X,
respectively, up from 1.54X and 0.94X at the last
review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF
and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed
DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate
the agency applied to the loan balance.
The top three conduit loans represent 21.5% of the pool
balance. The largest loan is the Alhambra Towers Loan ($61.0
million -- 7.6% of the pool), which is secured
by 16 story, 174,000 SF office tower in Coral Gables,
FL. The property features a ground floor bank branch and restaurant,
a 587 space parking garage and 120 luxury automobile parking stalls in
addition to the office space. The rent roll is fairly granular,
with the largest tenant representing 15.7% of the net rentable
area (NRA). The tenant base includes service and financial industry
tenants. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 126% and 0.84X,
respectively, same as at the last review.
The second largest loan is the 1166 Avenue of the Americas Loan ($56.3
million -- 7.0% of the pool), which represents
a pari passu portion of a $85 million whole loan. The property
is also encumbered by a $25 million B-note and $20
million in mezzanine debt. The loan is secured by the borrower's
fee simple condominium interest comprising five floors (195,000
SF) of a 44 floor (1.2 million SF) office property in Midtown Manhattan.
The property was built in 1974 to serve as the headquarters for International
Paper Company. The collateral is fully occupied by four tenants,
with the largest tenant representing 43.8% of NRA.
Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 107% and 0.91X,
respectively, same as at the last review.
The third largest loan is the 1000 Denney Way Loan ($56.0
million -- 6.9% of the pool), which is secured
by an eight story, 262,000 SF mixed-use property in
Seattle, WA. Four of the floors are configured as data center
space, with backup power and cooling systems. The remaining
space serves as office. In 2021, The Seattle Times downsized
at the poperty from 155,000 SF to 47,000 SF, causing
the occupancy to fall to 63% as of June 30, 2021.
Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 134% and 0.84X,
respectively, compared to 124% and 0.88X at the last
review.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and
performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected
collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a
second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash
flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement,
loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected
loss for each rated instrument.
Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
