Moody's affirms six classes of CGCMT 2016-GC36

Approximately $757 million of structured securities affected

New York, December 27, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on six classes in Citigroup Commercial Mortgage Trust 2016-GC36, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2016-GC36 as follows:

Cl. A-3, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Dec 14, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Dec 14, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-5, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Dec 14, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-AB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Dec 14, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-S, Affirmed Aa2 (sf); previously on Dec 14, 2020 Affirmed Aa2 (sf)

Cl. X-A*, Affirmed Aa1 (sf); previously on Dec 14, 2020 Affirmed Aa1 (sf)

* Reflects Interest-Only Classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on the P&I classes were affirmed because of their credit support and the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable ranges.

The rating on the IO class was affirmed based on the credit quality of the referenced classes.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 12.6% of the current pooled balance, compared to 9.9% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 11.4% of the original pooled balance, compared to 9.5% at the last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The principal methodology used in rating all classes except interest-only classes was "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391056. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391056 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/59126. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the December 12, 2022 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 5.0% to $1.05 billion from $1.16 billion at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by 55 mortgage loans ranging in size from less than 1% to 10.9% of the pool, with the top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 61.6% of the pool. Nine loans, constituting 6.1% of the pool, have defeased and are secured by US government securities.

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 17, compared to 19 at Moody's last review.

As of the December 2022 remittance report, loans representing 96.4% were current or within their grace period on their debt service payments and 3.6% were over 90+ days delinquent.

Nine loans, constituting 25.8% of the pool, are on the master servicer's watchlist. The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that could affect performance.

No loans have been liquidated from the pool. Two loans, constituting 12.0% of the pool, are currently in special servicing. The largest specially serviced loan is the Glenbrook Square Loan ($92.8 million – 8.8% of the pool), which represents a pari passu portion of a $147.4 million mortgage loan. The loan is secured by a 1.0 million square foot (SF) portion of a 1.2 million SF regional mall located in Fort Wayne, Indiana. At securitization, the mall included four anchor tenants, Macy's, Sears (non-collateral), JC Penney, and Carson's. However, Sears and Carson's vacated their space in 2018. The Sear's space is currently being redeveloped into a multi-tenant structure, and approximately 50% of the former Carson's space, approximately 61,000 SF, has been leased to Round 1 on a 10-year term. The property's historical performance has generally declined since 2016, driven primarily by lower rental revenue, and the performance was further stressed in 2020. The loan transferred to special servicing in July 2020 due to the business disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The 2021 NOI was 41% lower than the property's underwritten NOI. As of June 2022, in-line occupancy at the property was 82%, or 69% if excluding temporary tenants. Excluding the dark Sears space, the total mall occupancy was 78%. Comparable in-line sales (<10,00 SF) for the trailing twelve-month (TTM) period ending June 2022 were $521 PSF compared to $271 PSF as of TTM June 2020 and $436 PSF in 2019. The property is the only major enclosed mall within the market, with the closest regional mall located 64 miles away. The loan has now amortized 9.0% since securitization after an initial 2-year interest-only period. The loan is last paid through July 2022. Per the servicer commentary, the borrower is no longer willing to support the asset.

The second largest specially serviced loan is the King of Prussia Hotel Portfolio loan ($33.5 million -- 3.2% of the pool), which is secured by the borrower's fee simple interest in a 226-room, full-service Crown Plaza hotel and an 80-room limited-service Fairfield Inn located in King of Prussia, PA. The collateral for the loan also includes the borrower's fee interest in an adjacent 13,735 SF retail parcel currently ground leased to LA Fitness. The two hotels are managed as one hotel with shared personnel and other expenses. The loan transferred to special servicing in August 2022. Property performance had deteriorated since securitization through 2019 and was further impacted due to the business disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The property is not generating sufficient cash flow to cover debt service. The loan has amortized 12.3% since securitization. The loan has a maturity date in December 2022, and the borrower has requested an extension along with a partial release of collateral that is not contemplated in the loan documents. The extension is currently under review.

Moody's estimates an aggregate $58.5 million loss for the specially serviced loans (46.3% expected loss on average).

The credit risk of loans is determined primarily by two factors: 1) Moody's assessment of the probability of default, which is largely driven by each loan's DSCR, and 2) Moody's assessment of the severity of loss upon a default, which is largely driven by each loan's loan-to-value ratio, referred to as the Moody's LTV or MLTV. As described in the CMBS methodology used to rate this transaction, we make various adjustments to the MLTV. We adjust the MLTV for each loan using a value that reflects capitalization (cap) rates that are between our sustainable cap rates and market cap rates. We also use an adjusted loan balance that reflects each loan's amortization profile. The MLTV reported in this publication reflects the MLTV before the adjustments described in the methodology.

Moody's received full year 2021 operating results for 99% of the pool, and full or partial year 2022 operating results for 88% of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans). Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 119%, compared to 120% at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 14.8% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI). Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 9.5%.

Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.35X and 0.88X, respectively, compared to 1.35X and 0.86X at the last review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate the agency applied to the loan balance.

The top three conduit loans represent 30.8% of the pool balance. The largest loan is the 5 Penn Plaza Loan ($115 million – 10.9% of the pool), which represents a pari passu portion of a $260 million mortgage loan. The property is also encumbered by $40 million of mezzanine debt. The collateral consists of a 26-story, Class A- office building located on 8th Avenue between West 33rd and West 34th Streets in New York, New York. The building is LEED Gold Certified and measures 650,329 SF, of which 17,180 SF is comprised of ground floor retail space, and 11,198 SF is comprised of miscellaneous non-revenue concourse and sub-concourse space. The remaining 621,951 SF is comprised of office space. Per the September 2022 rent roll, the property was 84% leased compared to 93% in December 2021, 94% in December 2020, and 97% at securitization. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 125% and 0.77X, respectively, compared to 115% and 0.82X from Moody's last review.

The second largest loan is the Sheraton Denver Downtown Fee Loan ($110 million – 10.5% of the pool), which represents a pari passu portion of a $180 million mortgage loan. The collateral for the loan is the leased fee interest associated with a 4.38-acre parcel of land located at 1550 Court Place in Denver, Colorado. The subject parcel generates revenue through a 99-year ground lease dated December 9, 2015. The non-collateral improvements are represented by the Sheraton Denver Downtown, a 1,231-key, full-service hotel that was constructed in 1959 and renovated in 2008-2010. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 109% and 0.64X, respectively, unchanged from Moody's last review.

The third largest loan is the Austin Block 21 Loan ($98.7 million – 9.4% of the pool), which represents a pari passu portion of a $134.6 million mortgage loan. The collateral consists of a 37-story, 369,842 SF mixed-use development located in Austin, Texas, directly across the street from City Hall. The property consists of (i) a 251-room W Austin Hotel, (ii) a 2,750-seat, 86,757 SF, live music, entertainment, and private event venue space, and (iii) 56,643 SF of retail and office space. The property was 73% leased as of June 2022 compared to 97% in December 2019 and 100% at securitization. Property performance declined from 2016 to 2017 due to an increase in expenses and was stable from 2017 through 2019. Performance was further impacted due to business disruptions from the coronavirus pandemic and a decline in occupancy. The property was to be sold in December 2019, but the sale did not close due to the onset of the pandemic. The property was sold in June 2022 to Ryman Hospitality for $260 million, and the loan was assumed by the new borrower. The loan has remained current and has amortized 10.2% since securitization. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 140 % and 0.88X, respectively, compared to 145% and 0.85X at the last review.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

