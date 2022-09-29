Moody's affirms six classes of COMM 2013-LC13

Approximately $438.1 million of structured securities affected

New York, September 29, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on six classes in COMM 2013-LC13 Mortgage Trust, Commercial Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2013-LC13 as follows:

Cl. A-5, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jun 5, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-AB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jun 5, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. AM, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jun 5, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. B, Affirmed Aa3 (sf); previously on Jun 5, 2020 Affirmed Aa3 (sf)

Cl. C, Affirmed Baa2 (sf); previously on Jun 5, 2020 Downgraded to Baa2 (sf)

Cl. X-A*, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jun 5, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

* Reflects interest-only classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on five principal and interest (P&I) classes were affirmed because the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable ranges.

The rating on the interest-only (IO) class, Cl. X-A, was affirmed based on the credit quality of the referenced classes.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 9.5% of the current pooled balance, compared to 12.7% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 7.1% of the original pooled balance, compared to 8.3% at Moody's last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The methodologies used in rating all classes except interest-only classes were "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391055 and "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" publisehd in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391056. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391055, "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" publisehd in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391056 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/59126. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the September 12, 2022 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 51.1% to $527 million from $1.08 billion at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by 43 mortgage loans ranging in size from less than 1% to 12.0% of the pool, with the top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 43.6% of the pool. One loan, constituting 5.7% of the pool, has an investment-grade structured credit assessment. Twenty-one loans, constituting 45.9% of the pool, have defeased and are secured by US government securities.

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 10, compared to 17 at Moody's last review.

Fourteen loans, constituting 41.3% of the pool, are on the master servicer's watchlist. The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that could affect performance.

Three loans have been liquidated from the pool, resulting in an aggregate realized loss of $26.6 million (for an average loss severity of 57%). Four loans, constituting 13.0% of the pool, are currently in special servicing.

The largest specially serviced loan is the Countrywood Crossing loan ($27.0 million – 5.1% of the pool), which is secured by a 233,981 square feet (SF) grocery anchored open air shopping center in Cordova, Tennessee, 22 miles east of downtown Memphis. The anchor tenant at securitization, Gordmans, vacated the property in 2017, and the space has remained vacant since. The loan transferred to special servicing in July 2019 for payment default, and eventually entered foreclosure. In May 2022, an updated appraisal indicated an As-Is market value of $27.1 million, which is a 27% decline in value since securitization. As of September 2022 remittance the loan is in REO status and has amortized by 14.8% since securitization.

The second largest specially serviced loan is the Doubletree Midland Loan ($17.7 million – 3.4% of the pool), which is secured by the borrower's fee simple interest in a 262-room full-service hotel located in Midland, Texas. This loan transferred to special servicing in July 2020 due to payment default in relation to business disruptions due to the pandemic. The loan was modified in November 2021. A March 2022 appraisal values the property at $25.5 million which is a 32% decline in value from securitization. The borrower is delinquent on franchise fees and has agreed to pay monthly payments through October 2022 to bring these fees current. As of September 2022 remittance, the loan was current on P&I payments, and has amortized by 21.4% since securitization.

The third largest specially serviced loan is the Hampton Inn & Suites - Little Rock loan ($12.4 million – 2.3% of the pool), which is secured by the borrower's fee simple interest in a 119-unit limited-service hotel built in 2008. The loan transferred to special servicing due to payment default in April 2020 in relation related to business disruptions due to the pandemic. An updated appraisal in January 2022 indicated a market value of $10.9 million, compared to $22.8 million at securitization. A foreclosure sale concluded in June 2022 and legal title is expected to convey to the lender soon thereafter. A management company has been engaged and a business plan is under development.

The fourth specially serviced loan is the 201 North Charles Street loan ($11.6 million -- 2.2% of the pool), which is secured by an office building located in Baltimore, Maryland. The loan transferred to special servicing in November 2021 and has been in foreclosure since March 2022. As of the September 2022 remittance this loan was over 90+ days delinquent on P&I payments.

Moody's has also assumed a high default probability for one poorly performing loan. The troubled loan is the Dallas Crossed loan ($9.7 million – 1.8% of the deal) which is secured by the borrower's fee interest in a suburban office complex in Dallas, Texas. The loan has concentrated lease turnover over the next few years, and property performance has been deteriorating. Moody's has estimated an aggregate loss of $32.1 million (a 41.1% expected loss on average) from these specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's has estimated an aggregate loss of $32.1 million (a 41% expected loss on average) from these specially serviced and troubled loans.

As of the September 2022 remittance statement cumulative interest shortfalls were $2.3 million. Moody's anticipates interest shortfalls will continue because of the exposure to specially serviced loans and/or modified loans. Interest shortfalls are caused by special servicing fees, including workout and liquidation fees, appraisal entitlement reductions (ASERs), loan modifications and extraordinary trust expenses.

The credit risk of loans is determined primarily by two factors: 1) Moody's assessment of the probability of default, which is largely driven by each loan's DSCR, and 2) Moody's assessment of the severity of loss upon a default, which is largely driven by each loan's loan-to-value ratio, referred to as the Moody's LTV or MLTV. As described in the CMBS methodology used to rate this transaction, we make various adjustments to the MLTV. We adjust the MLTV for each loan using a value that reflects capitalization (cap) rates that are between our sustainable cap rates and market cap rates. We also use an adjusted loan balance that reflects each loan's amortization profile. The MLTV reported in this publication reflects the MLTV before the adjustments described in the methodology.

Moody's received full year 2020 and 2021 operating results for 81% of the pool, and partial year 2022 operating results for 70% of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans). Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 117%, compared to 101% at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 16.9% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI). Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 9.7%.

Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.06X and 0.97X, respectively, compared to 1.28X and 1.05X at the last review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate the agency applied to the loan balance.

The loan with a structured credit assessment is The Ritz Tower Loan ($30.0 million – 5.7% of the pool), which is secured by an apartment-hotel property located at 465 Park Avenue between East 57th Street & East 58th Street in Manhattan, New York. The property is a prominent and luxurious cooperative building in Manhattan, and consists of 110-units, that vary from studios to full-floor units. Since 2010, the borrower has invested nearly $3 million towards the modernization of the property. Moody's structured credit assessment and stressed DSCR are aaa (sca.pd) and 1.90X, respectively.

The top three conduit loans represent 20.2% of the pool balance. The largest loan is the 15 MetroTech Center ($63.1 million – 12.0% of the pool), which represents a pari passu portion of a $134.1 million senior mortgage loan. The 15 MetroTech Center loan is secured by a 19-story, Class A office building containing 649,492 SF of net rentable area located in Brooklyn, NY. The improvements are situated on New York City-owned land and subject to a ground lease that expires in 2100. As of March 2022, the property was 75% occupied, compared to 69% in December 2021, and 100% in December 2019. The loan has amortized by 21.1% since securitization. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 118% and 0.82X, respectively, compared to 90% and 1.08X at Moody's last review.

The second largest loan is the El Paseo I&II Loan ($29.0 million – 5.5% of the pool), which is secured by a 106,777 SF retail center located in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA. The property was built in 2002. The property is anchored by Kohls (shadow), and Bed, Bath & Beyond. As of March 2022, the property was 98% occupied, compared to 93% in December 2021. The loan has amortized by 9.3% since securitization Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 154% and 0.67X, respectively, compared to 149% and 0.67X at Moody's last review.

The third largest loan is the Falls of Birchbrook Loan ($14.4 million – 2.7% of the pool), which is secured by the fee simple interest in a 455-unit midrise apartment complex located in Dallas, Texas. The property is a multi-building low rise apartment complex that was built in 1973, and extensively renovated in 2011. The loan has amortized by 14.4% since securitization. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 71% and 1.53X, respectively, compared to 74% and 1.46X at Moody's last review.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

