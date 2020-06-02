Moody's affirms six classes of COMM 2014-CCRE20

Approximately $791 million of structured securities affected

New York, June 02, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on six classes in COMM 2014-CCRE20 Mortgage Trust, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates

Cl. A-2, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jul 26, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-3, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jul 26, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jul 26, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-M, Affirmed Aa1 (sf); previously on Jul 26, 2018 Affirmed Aa1 (sf)

Cl. A-SB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jul 26, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. B, Affirmed Aa3 (sf); previously on Jul 26, 2018 Affirmed Aa3 (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on the P&I classes were affirmed because the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable ranges.

Our analysis has considered the effect of the coronavirus outbreak on the US economy as well as the effects that the announced government measures, put in place to contain the virus, will have on the performance of commercial real estate. Stress on commercial real estate properties will be most directly stemming from declines in hotel occupancies (particularly related to conference or other group attendance) and declines in foot traffic and sales for non-essential items at retail properties.

The contraction in economic activity in the second quarter will be severe and the overall recovery in the second half of the year will be gradual. However, there are significant downside risks to our forecasts in the event that the pandemic is not contained and lockdowns have to be reinstated. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 7.6% of the current pooled balance, compared to 4.3% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 6.6% of the original pooled balance, compared to 4.1% at the last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The methodologies used in these ratings were "Approach to Rating US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion CMBS" published in May 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1226187, and "Moody's Approach to Rating Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower CMBS" published in May 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1227875. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the May 12, 2020 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 13% to $1.02 billion from $1.18 billion at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by 58 mortgage loans ranging in size from less than 1% to 12% of the pool, with the top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 52% of the pool. 12 loans, constituting 17% of the pool, have defeased and are secured by US government securities.

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 17, compared to a Herf of 22 at Moody's last review.

As of the May 2020 remittance report, loans representing 88% of the pool were current or within their grace period on their debt service payments, and 7% were between 30-59 days delinquent.

Nine loans, constituting 9% of the pool, are on the master servicer's watchlist. The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that could affect performance.

Three loans, constituting 5% of the pool, are currently in special servicing. The largest specially serviced loan is the DoubleTree Beachwood Loan ($24.9 million -- 2.4% of the pool), which is secured by a full-service hotel located in Beachwood, Ohio. Revenues have dropped from $13 million at securitization to $9.5 million in 2018, outpacing the drop in expenses. The loan transferred to special servicing in April 2019 due to imminent default and is currently in foreclosure. The loan is cash managed due to low DSCR and a receiver was appointed.

The remaining two specially serviced loans are secured by an office property and a hotel property that transferred to special servicing in November 2018 and August 2019, respectively. Moody's estimates an aggregate $36.0 million loss for the specially serviced loans (75% expected loss on average).

Moody's has also assumed a high default probability for three poorly performing loans, constituting 4% of the pool, and has estimated an aggregate loss of $9.1 million (a 24% expected loss on average) from these troubled loans.

Moody's received full year 2018 operating results for 89% of the pool, and full or partial year 2019 operating results for 93% of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans). Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 109%, the same as at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 26% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI). Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 10%.

Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.65X and 0.99X, respectively, compared to 1.66X and 1.01X at the last review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate the agency applied to the loan balance.

The top three conduit loans represent 29% of the pool balance. The largest loan is the Gateway Center Phase II Loan ($120.0 million -- 11.7% of the pool), which represents a pari passu portion of a $300 million mortgage loan. The loan is secured by a 602,000 square feet (SF) retail center located in Brooklyn, New York. The center is the second phase of a larger retail power center. As of December 2019, the property was 100% leased, unchanged from March 2017 and securitization. Retailers at the property include JC Penney (non-collateral), ShopRite, and Burlington Coat Factory. The loan is interest-only throughout the loan term. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 114% and 0.78X, respectively, the same as at Moody's last review.

The second largest loan is the InterContinental Miami Loan ($115.0 million -- 11.2% of the pool), which is secured by a 641-key, full-service hotel in downtown Miami, Florida. The March 2020 trailing twelve months revenue per available room (RevPAR) was $142.84. Property performance had dropped in 2017 primarily as a result of lower food and beverage revenues, but the performance was stable through 2019. The hotel was temporarily closed due to COVID and reopened on June 1, 2020. The loan is interest-only throughout the loan term. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 100% and 1.16X, respectively, the same as at Moody's last review.

The third largest loan is the Harwood Center Loan ($57.4 million -- 5.6% of the pool), which represents a pari passu portion of a $86.0 million mortgage loan. The loan is secured by a Class A multi-tenant office building located in Dallas. The property was 91% leased as of December 2019, compared to 93% as of December 2018. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 126% and 0.84X, respectively, compared to 130% and 0.81X at the last review.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

