Moody's affirms six classes of COMM 2015-CCRE27

New York, March 11, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, (“Moody's”) has affirmed the ratings on six classes in COMM 2015-CCRE27 Mortgage Trust, as follows:

Cl. A-3, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Apr 29, 2021 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Apr 29, 2021 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-SB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Apr 29, 2021 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-M, Affirmed Aa2 (sf); previously on Apr 29, 2021 Affirmed Aa2 (sf)

Cl. B, Affirmed A1 (sf); previously on Apr 29, 2021 Affirmed A1 (sf)

Cl. X-A*, Affirmed Aa1 (sf); previously on Apr 29, 2021 Affirmed Aa1 (sf)

* Reflects interest-only classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on the five P&I classes were affirmed because the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable ranges.

The rating on the IO class was affirmed based on the credit quality of the referenced classes.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 7.2% of the current pooled balance, compared to 7.5% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 5.9% of the original pooled balance, compared to 6.5% at the last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The principal methodology used in rating all classes except interest-only classes was "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology” published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1258254. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology” published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1258254 and “Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities” published in February 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1111179. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the February 11, 2022 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 18.5% to $758.9 million from $931.6 million at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by 61 mortgage loans ranging in size from less than 1% to 9.2% of the pool, with the top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 47.2% of the pool. One loan, constituting 9.2% of the pool, has an investment-grade structured credit assessment. Ten loans, constituting 11.4% of the pool, have defeased and are secured by US government securities.

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 24, the same as Moody's last review.

Thirteen loans, constituting 26.3% of the pool, are on the master servicer's watchlist. The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that could affect performance.

No loans have been liquidated from the pool with a loss. Seven loans, constituting 15.0% of the pool, are currently in special servicing.

The largest specially serviced loan is the Midwest Shopping Center Portfolio Loan ($33.7 million – 4.4% of the pool), which is secured by six anchored retail properties located in Iowa, Illinois, Oklahoma and Missouri. The loan transferred to special servicing in July 2020 for imminent monetary default at the borrower's request. The most recent appraisal valued the portfolio at nearly 9% below the value at securitization. As of the May 2021 rent roll, the portfolio was 82% leased, compared to 90% at securitization. In April 2021, the special servicer had received approval to appoint a receiver and foreclose on the portfolio. As of the February 2022 remittance, this loan was current. The loan has amortized by 11.6% since securitization.

The second largest specially serviced loan is the Hotel deLuxe Loan ($28.8 million – 3.8% of the pool), which is secured by a 130-room full service hotel located in Portland, Oregon. Net operating income (NOI) has deteriorated by 35% from securitization through 2019 and was negative for the first three months of 2020. The loan transferred to special servicing in June 2020, due to payment default in relation to business disruptions as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The special servicer is continuing to monitor the loan's performance and process the borrower's consent request. The most recent appraisal reported a market value of $33 million which is nearly 31% below securitization, and as of the February remittance statement, an appraisal reduction amount of $481,473 has been recognized. As of the February 2022 payment date, the loan has amortized by 11% since securitization, and is last paid through March 2020.

The third largest specially serviced loan in the pool is the NMS Los Angeles Multifamily Portfolio Loan ($21.6 million – 2.8% of the pool), which represents a pari-passu portion of a $76.6 million first mortgage. The loan is secured by the fee interest in six Class-A multifamily properties located in metro Los Angeles, California. Sixty-six percent of the units are located in Santa Monica, and 34% are located in Los Angeles. The loan transferred to special servicing due to imminent monetary default at the borrower's request as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. In November 2021, the borrower requested an approval for a partial parcel release / defeasance transaction for the portfolio, which was recently approved by the special servicer. In December 2021, the NMS at Northridge and the NMS at Superior (23.1% of the original loan balance with a combined allocated balance at origination of $27,700,000) were both sold for a combined $52.5 million. As of the February 2022 payment date, the loan is within its grace period, and the loan is pending to be returned to the master servicer. Since securitization this loan has amortized by approximately 67% as of February 2022 remittance.

The remaining four specially serviced loans are secured by a mix of property types.

Moody's has also assumed a high default probability for five poorly performing loans, constituting 16.3% of the pool, and has estimated an aggregate loss of $37.9 million (a 28.9% expected loss on average) from these troubled loans and the specially serviced loans. The largest troubled loan is the HGI Kennewick Loan ($11.3 million – 1.5% of the pool), which is secured by a 120-unit limited-service hotel that was built in 2014, that is located in Kennewick, Washington. In July 2020, this loan transferred to special servicing due to payment default. There was a forbearance agreement that was reached with the borrower, and the loan was subsequently returned to the master servicer in September 2021.

The second largest troubled loan was the University Center Loan ($10.4 million – 1.3% of the pool), which is secured by a 102,885 square feet (SF), open-air neighborhood center located in Jacksonville, Florida. The property was built in 1974 and is anchored by an LA Fitness. The most recent appraisal valued the property 7% below the value at securitization. This loan has amortized by 5.5% since securitization and was current as of the February 2022 remittance. The remaining troubled loans are secured by several assets including a retail property, hotel, and a mobile home.

The credit risk of loans is determined primarily by two factors: 1) Moody's assessment of the probability of default, which is largely driven by each loan's DSCR, and 2) Moody's assessment of the severity of loss upon a default, which is largely driven by each loan's loan-to-value ratio, referred to as the Moody's LTV or MLTV. As described in the CMBS methodology used to rate this transaction, we make various adjustments to the MLTV. We adjust the MLTV for each loan using a value that reflects capitalization (cap) rates that are between our sustainable cap rates and market cap rates. We also use an adjusted loan balance that reflects each loan's amortization profile. The MLTV reported in this publication reflects the MLTV before the adjustments described in the methodology.

Moody's received full year 2020 operating results for 96% of the pool, and partial year 2021 operating results for 5% of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans). Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 118%, essentially unchanged since Moody's last review. Moody's conduit component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 17% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI). Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 9.9%.

Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.40X and 0.94X, respectively, compared to 1.43X and 0.94X at the last review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate the agency applied to the loan balance.

The loan with a structured credit assessment is the 11 Madison Avenue Loan ($70.0 million – 9.2% of the pool), which represents a pari-passu portion of a $764.3 million senior mortgage loan. The total mortgage loan balance is $1.075 billion and is comprised of 19 promissory notes: 16 senior notes with an aggregate principal balance of $764.3 million and three junior notes with an aggregate principal balance of $310.7 million. The asset is also encumbered by $325.0 million of mezzanine debt. The loan is secured by a 29-story, 2.3 million SF, Class A office property located across from Madison Square Park in Manhattan's Midtown South office market, and which serves as headquarters for both Credit Suisse and Sony. The property was 100% leased as of June 2021, compared to 96% leased as of December 2020, and 98% at securitization. Moody's structured credit assessment and stressed DSCR are aaa (sca.pd) and 1.43x, respectively, compared to aa2 (sca.pd) and 1.43X, at last review.

The top three conduit loans represent 17.3% of the pool balance. The largest loan is the Sandalwood Portfolio ($55.6 million – 7.3% of the pool), which is secured by a portfolio of seven multifamily properties located in San Antonio, Houston, Corpus Christi, Dallas, and Austin, Texas. The borrower invested approximately $1.9 million in capital improvements into the portfolio in 2016. Five hundred and twenty-three units at five properties are subject to Land Use Restriction Agreement (LURA), which requires that a certain number of units be reserved for low income and very low-income tenants. Property performance has been stable since securitization . The loan has amortized by 11.7% since securitization. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 90% and 1.13X, respectively, compared to 91% and 1.11X at the last review.

The second largest loan is The Drake loan ($43.7 million – 5.8% of the pool), which is secured by a 218 unit nine-story luxury apartment building located in Washington, DC. The property operates subject to a 99-year ground lease (exp. 2111) with the First Baptist Church of Washington, D.C., which is located directly adjacent to the collateral site. Property performance was stable since securitization until 2020, when occupancy dropped to 69% from 98% in 2019. As of September 2021, the occupancy had improved back to 98%. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 154% and 0.69X, respectively, compared to 149% and 0.72X at the last review.

The third largest loan is the Intellicenter Loan ($31.8 million – 4.2% of the pool), which is secured by a 203,509 SF suburban office complex located 15 miles northeast of Tampa CBD within the Tampa Telecom Business Park, a mixed-use business development encompassing over 2 million SF of rentable area across 199 acres. Property improvements were constructed in 2008 and are of Class A quality. This loan was partial IO for the first 36 months; and has amortized by 5.3% since securitization as of February remittance. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 124% and 0.95X, respectively, compared to 126% and 0.94X at the last review.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

