Moody's affirms six classes of CSAIL 2015-C3

Approximately $875 million of structured securities affected

New York, January 19, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on six classes in CSAIL 2015-C3 Commercial Mortgage Trust as follows:

Cl. A-2, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Aug 20, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-3, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Aug 20, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Aug 20, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-S, Affirmed Aa2 (sf); previously on Aug 20, 2019 Affirmed Aa2 (sf)

Cl. A-SB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Aug 20, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. X-A*, Affirmed Aa1 (sf); previously on Aug 20, 2019 Affirmed Aa1 (sf)

* Reflects interest-only classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on the P&I classes were affirmed because of their credit support and the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable ranges.

The rating on the IO class was affirmed based on the credit quality of its referenced classes.

The coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to contain it, and the weak global economic outlook continue to disrupt economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Our analysis has considered the effect on the performance of commercial real estate from the current weak US economic activity and a gradual recovery for the coming months. Although an economic recovery is underway, it is tenuous and its continuation will be closely tied to containment of the virus. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high. Stress on commercial real estate properties will be most directly stemming from declines in hotel occupancies (particularly related to conference or other group attendance) and declines in foot traffic and sales for non-essential items at retail properties.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 12.7% of the current pooled balance, compared to 6.8% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 10.9% of the original pooled balance, compared to 6.6% at the last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The principal methodology used in rating all classes except interest-only classes was "Approach to Rating US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion CMBS" published in September 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1244778. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "Approach to Rating US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion CMBS" published in September 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1244778 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1111179. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the December 17, 2020 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 14.5% to $1.214 billion from $1.420 billion at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by 84 mortgage loans ranging in size from less than 1% to 9.4% of the pool, with the top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 46% of the pool. Ten loans, constituting 6.1% of the pool, have defeased and are secured by US government securities.

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 26, compared to 27 at Moody's last review.

As of the December 2020 remittance report, loans representing 84% were current or within their grace period on their debt service payments, 3% were between 60 -- 89 days delinquent, 8% were greater than 90 days delinquent, and 5% were either past maturity or in foreclosure/REO.

Twenty loans, constituting 22% of the pool, are on the master servicer's watchlist, of which three loans, representing 2% of the pool, indicate the borrower has received loan modifications in relation to the coronavirus impact on the property. The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that could affect performance.

One loan has been liquidated from the pool, resulting in an aggregate realized loss of $24,708 (for an average loss severity of 0.02%). Ten loans, constituting 17.8% of the pool, are currently in special servicing. Six of the specially serviced loans, representing 14.3% of the pool, have transferred to special servicing since March 2020.

The largest specially serviced loan is the Mall of New Hampshire Loan ($100.0 million -- 8.2% of the pool), which represents a pari passu portion of a $150 million mortgage loan. The loan collateral includes the borrower's fee interest in 392,493 square feet (SF) and leasehold interest in a 13,230 SF portion of an 811,573 SF regional mall located in Manchester, New Hampshire. Anchor tenants at the property include Macy's and J.C. Penney, which are not part of the collateral. Sears, owned by Seritage Growth Properties, vacated in November 2018, however, plans were announced to backfill the space with a Dick's Sporting Goods and Dave & Busters. The property draws shoppers from New Hampshire as well as Vermont due to the fact that the state of New Hampshire does not have any state sales tax. The property benefits from being the dominant shopping destination within its immediate trade area. As of September 2020, inline and collateral occupancy were 83% and 85%, respectively, compared to 88% and 90% in March 2019 and the property contains an Apple store. Property performance has declined over the past four years due to declining revenues. The loan transferred to special servicing in May 2020 due to the borrower's request as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and is paid through April 2020. A pre-negotiation letter has been executed and the special servicer is in the process of negotiating a short-term forbearance with the borrower.

The second largest specially serviced loan is the Hampton Inn - Point Loma Loan ($22.9 million -- 1.9% of the pool), which is secured by a 207-key full service hotel located in San Diego, California, north of San Diego International airport. The property was converted from a Hampton Inn to a Four Points Sheraton (Starwood) with a new 20 year franchise agreement and $5.8 million PIP. The loan transferred to special servicing in May 2020 at the borrower's request as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Property performance has also been impacted by several new competitors nearby and increased convention competition from other parts of San Diego. The loan has amortized by 9% since securitization and is paid through September 2020. No acceptable workout proposals have been received and the lender is dual tracking workout proposals along with foreclosure.

The third largest specially serviced loan is the Hilton Arden West Loan ($21.9 million -- 1.8% of the pool), which is secured by a 335-key full service hotel located in Sacramento, California, 3 miles northeast of the CBD. The loan transferred to special servicing in March 2020 due to imminent monetary default at the borrower's request as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The loan has amortized by 7% since securitization and is paid through November 2020. The loan is currently performing under the terms of a fully executed forbearance agreement and a September 2020 appraisal values the collateral at a higher valuation than at securitization. The loan was included in the conduit statistics below.

The fourth largest specially serviced loan is the WPC Department Store Portfolio Loan ($17.1 million -- 1.4% of the pool), which represents a pari passu portion of a $56.8 million mortgage loan secured by a portfolio of six big box stores previously leased to Bon-Ton or a subsidiary of the company. The loan transferred to special servicing in August 2018 for imminent default as a result of Bon Ton filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. All six properties were vacated as a result of Bon-ton approved liquidation process. The stores range in size from 108,000 SF to 211,000 SF and anchored six different shopping malls located within three states; Wisconsin, Illinois and North Dakota.

The remaining six specially serviced loans are secured by hotel properties located in Cape May, New Jersey, a hotel located in McAllen, Texas, a hotel located in Glen Mills, Pennsylvania, an industrial property located in Sharon Hill, Pennsylvania, an unanchored retail property located in Raleigh, North Carolina and a hotel property located in Poughkeepsie, New York. Moody's has also assumed a high default probability for four poorly performing loans, constituting 7.8% of the pool, and has estimated an aggregate loss of $94.2 million (a 36.4% expected loss on average) from these specially serviced and troubled loans. The largest troubled loan is the Soho-Tribeca Grand Hotel Portfolio (discussed in detail below) and the Westfield Trumbull, which is secured by an enclosed shopping mall located in Trumbull, Connecticut. The borrower has seen a significant drop in rent collections and a pandemic related forbearance request is under review.

As of the December 2020 remittance statement cumulative interest shortfalls were $2.8 million. Moody's anticipates interest shortfalls will continue because of the exposure to specially serviced loans and/or modified loans. Interest shortfalls are caused by special servicing fees, including workout and liquidation fees, appraisal entitlement reductions (ASERs), loan modifications and extraordinary trust expenses.

The credit risk of loans is determined primarily by two factors: 1) Moody's assessment of the probability of default, which is largely driven by each loan's DSCR, and 2) Moody's assessment of the severity of loss upon a default, which is largely driven by each loan's loan-to-value ratio, referred to as the Moody's LTV or MLTV. As described in the CMBS methodology used to rate this transaction, we make various adjustments to the MLTV. We adjust the MLTV for each loan using a value that reflects capitalization (cap) rates that are between our sustainable cap rates and market cap rates. We also use an adjusted loan balance that reflects each loan's amortization profile. The MLTV reported in this publication reflects the MLTV before the adjustments described in the methodology.

Moody's received full year 2019 operating results for 100% of the pool, and full or partial year 2020 operating results for 91% of the pool (excluding six of the specially serviced loans - The Mall of New Hampshire, Hampton Inn - Point Loma, WPC Department Store Portfolio, Renaissance Casa De Palmas, 800 Chester Pike, Best Western Plus at The Falls and all of the defeased loans). Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 112%, compared to 109% at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 20% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI). Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 9.9%.

Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.55X and 1.01X, respectively, compared to 1.72X and 1.03X at the last review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate the agency applied to the loan balance.

The top three non-specially serviced loans represent 21.5% of the pool balance. The largest loan is the Charles River Plaza North Loan ($114.0 million -- 9.4% of the pool), which represents a pari passu portion of a $185 million senior mortgage loan. The loan is secured by the fee simple interest in an 8-story, 354,594 SF medical office condominium unit that comprises part of Charles River Plaza, a 640,000 SF mixed-use complex and is located at the Beacon Hill junction within the West End of Boston, Massachusetts. Massachusetts General Hospital leases the entire rentable area, using the property as their primary research facility. The loan's capital structure includes a $34 million B-note and $100 million of mezzanine financing, both held outside the trust. Moody's value incorporated a lit/dark analysis as a result of the single tenant concentration. The loan has amortized approximately 12% since securitization and Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 80% and 1.18X, respectively, compared to 83% and 1.13X at the last review.

The second largest loan is the Westfield Wheaton Loan ($97.0 million -- 8.0% of the pool), which represents a pari passu portion of a $234.6 million senior mortgage. The loan is secured by a regional mall located in Wheaton, Maryland approximately 10 miles north of the Washington D.C. central business district. The property consists of a two-level enclosed mall with three anchor tenants: Target, Macy's and Costco. Former anchor tenant JC Penney has vacated and is currently dark. As of June 2020, the property was 94% leased compared to 97% in September 2018, 96% in September 2017, and 95% in September 2016. Property performance has improved since securitization due to increases in revenue. The loan is interest-only and has a maturity date in March 2025. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 114% and 0.95X, respectively, compared to 92% and 1.08X at the last review.

The third largest loan is the Soho-Tribeca Grand Hotel Portfolio ($50.0 million -- 4.1% of the pool), which represents a pari-passu portion of an aggregate $225.0 million senior mortgage loan. There is also a $25 million B note that is held outside of the trust. The loan is secured by two luxury boutique hotels, the Soho Grand Hotel and The Roxy Hotel (formerly the Tribeca Grand Hotel), with a combined 554 rooms, located in the Soho and Tribeca neighborhoods of New York City. Both hotels are full service. While performance has improved since securitization, there are concerns as a result of the coronavirus outbreak in addition to new competition in the market. The loan became subject to cash management in May 2020 due to failed DSCR tests. The loan has remained current to date however recent servicer commentary states that the borrower no longer wants to fund the losses and has requested to submit the deed in lieu and the loan is currently in process of being transferred to special servicing. This loan is interest-only throughout the 10-year loan term. Moody's considers this as a troubled loan.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

