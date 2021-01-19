Moody's affirms six classes of CSAIL 2015-C3

Approximately $875 million of structured securities affected
New York, January 19, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
affirmed the ratings on six classes in CSAIL 2015-C3 Commercial
Mortgage Trust as follows:
Cl. A-2, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Aug
20, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-3, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Aug
20, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Aug
20, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-S, Affirmed Aa2 (sf); previously on Aug
20, 2019 Affirmed Aa2 (sf)
Cl. A-SB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Aug
20, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. X-A*, Affirmed Aa1 (sf); previously on
Aug 20, 2019 Affirmed Aa1 (sf)
* Reflects interest-only classes
RATINGS RATIONALE
The ratings on the P&I classes were affirmed because of their credit
support and the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's
loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, Moody's stressed debt service
coverage ratio (DSCR) and the transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf),
are within acceptable ranges.
The rating on the IO class was affirmed based on the credit quality of
its referenced classes.
The coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to
contain it, and the weak global economic outlook continue to disrupt
economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Our analysis
has considered the effect on the performance of commercial real estate
from the current weak US economic activity and a gradual recovery for
the coming months. Although an economic recovery is underway,
it is tenuous and its continuation will be closely tied to containment
of the virus. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around
our forecasts is unusually high. Stress on commercial real estate
properties will be most directly stemming from declines in hotel occupancies
(particularly related to conference or other group attendance) and declines
in foot traffic and sales for non-essential items at retail properties.
We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 12.7%
of the current pooled balance, compared to 6.8% at
Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized
losses is now 10.9% of the original pooled balance,
compared to 6.6% at the last review. Moody's
provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion
CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.
FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking
view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance
that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's
credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.
Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant
amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's
share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.
Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline
in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase
in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans
or interest shortfalls.
METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION
The principal methodology used in rating all classes except interest-only
classes was "Approach to Rating US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion CMBS" published
in September 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1244778.
The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "Approach
to Rating US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion CMBS" published in September
2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1244778
and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only
(IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1111179.
Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify
which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *).
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
DEAL PERFORMANCE
As of the December 17, 2020 distribution date, the transaction's
aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 14.5% to
$1.214 billion from $1.420 billion at securitization.
The certificates are collateralized by 84 mortgage loans ranging in size
from less than 1% to 9.4% of the pool, with
the top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 46% of the
pool. Ten loans, constituting 6.1% of the pool,
have defeased and are secured by US government securities.
Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan
sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity.
Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility,
including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances.
The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 26,
compared to 27 at Moody's last review.
As of the December 2020 remittance report, loans representing 84%
were current or within their grace period on their debt service payments,
3% were between 60 -- 89 days delinquent, 8%
were greater than 90 days delinquent, and 5% were either
past maturity or in foreclosure/REO.
Twenty loans, constituting 22% of the pool, are on
the master servicer's watchlist, of which three loans,
representing 2% of the pool, indicate the borrower has received
loan modifications in relation to the coronavirus impact on the property.
The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines
established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting
package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction,
the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues
that could affect performance.
One loan has been liquidated from the pool, resulting in an aggregate
realized loss of $24,708 (for an average loss severity of
0.02%). Ten loans, constituting 17.8%
of the pool, are currently in special servicing. Six of the
specially serviced loans, representing 14.3% of the
pool, have transferred to special servicing since March 2020.
The largest specially serviced loan is the Mall of New Hampshire Loan
($100.0 million -- 8.2% of the
pool), which represents a pari passu portion of a $150 million
mortgage loan. The loan collateral includes the borrower's fee
interest in 392,493 square feet (SF) and leasehold interest in a
13,230 SF portion of an 811,573 SF regional mall located in
Manchester, New Hampshire. Anchor tenants at the property
include Macy's and J.C. Penney, which are not part
of the collateral. Sears, owned by Seritage Growth Properties,
vacated in November 2018, however, plans were announced to
backfill the space with a Dick's Sporting Goods and Dave & Busters.
The property draws shoppers from New Hampshire as well as Vermont due
to the fact that the state of New Hampshire does not have any state sales
tax. The property benefits from being the dominant shopping destination
within its immediate trade area. As of September 2020, inline
and collateral occupancy were 83% and 85%, respectively,
compared to 88% and 90% in March 2019 and the property contains
an Apple store. Property performance has declined over the past
four years due to declining revenues. The loan transferred to special
servicing in May 2020 due to the borrower's request as a result of the
coronavirus pandemic and is paid through April 2020. A pre-negotiation
letter has been executed and the special servicer is in the process of
negotiating a short-term forbearance with the borrower.
The second largest specially serviced loan is the Hampton Inn -
Point Loma Loan ($22.9 million -- 1.9%
of the pool), which is secured by a 207-key full service
hotel located in San Diego, California, north of San Diego
International airport. The property was converted from a Hampton
Inn to a Four Points Sheraton (Starwood) with a new 20 year franchise
agreement and $5.8 million PIP. The loan transferred
to special servicing in May 2020 at the borrower's request as a
result of the coronavirus pandemic. Property performance has also
been impacted by several new competitors nearby and increased convention
competition from other parts of San Diego. The loan has amortized
by 9% since securitization and is paid through September 2020.
No acceptable workout proposals have been received and the lender is dual
tracking workout proposals along with foreclosure.
The third largest specially serviced loan is the Hilton Arden West Loan
($21.9 million -- 1.8% of the
pool), which is secured by a 335-key full service hotel located
in Sacramento, California, 3 miles northeast of the CBD.
The loan transferred to special servicing in March 2020 due to imminent
monetary default at the borrower's request as a result of the coronavirus
pandemic. The loan has amortized by 7% since securitization
and is paid through November 2020. The loan is currently performing
under the terms of a fully executed forbearance agreement and a September
2020 appraisal values the collateral at a higher valuation than at securitization.
The loan was included in the conduit statistics below.
The fourth largest specially serviced loan is the WPC Department Store
Portfolio Loan ($17.1 million -- 1.4%
of the pool), which represents a pari passu portion of a $56.8
million mortgage loan secured by a portfolio of six big box stores previously
leased to Bon-Ton or a subsidiary of the company. The loan
transferred to special servicing in August 2018 for imminent default as
a result of Bon Ton filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. All six properties
were vacated as a result of Bon-ton approved liquidation process.
The stores range in size from 108,000 SF to 211,000 SF and
anchored six different shopping malls located within three states;
Wisconsin, Illinois and North Dakota.
The remaining six specially serviced loans are secured by hotel properties
located in Cape May, New Jersey, a hotel located in McAllen,
Texas, a hotel located in Glen Mills, Pennsylvania,
an industrial property located in Sharon Hill, Pennsylvania,
an unanchored retail property located in Raleigh, North Carolina
and a hotel property located in Poughkeepsie, New York. Moody's
has also assumed a high default probability for four poorly performing
loans, constituting 7.8% of the pool, and has
estimated an aggregate loss of $94.2 million (a 36.4%
expected loss on average) from these specially serviced and troubled loans.
The largest troubled loan is the Soho-Tribeca Grand Hotel Portfolio
(discussed in detail below) and the Westfield Trumbull, which is
secured by an enclosed shopping mall located in Trumbull, Connecticut.
The borrower has seen a significant drop in rent collections and a pandemic
related forbearance request is under review.
As of the December 2020 remittance statement cumulative interest shortfalls
were $2.8 million. Moody's anticipates interest shortfalls
will continue because of the exposure to specially serviced loans and/or
modified loans. Interest shortfalls are caused by special servicing
fees, including workout and liquidation fees, appraisal entitlement
reductions (ASERs), loan modifications and extraordinary trust expenses.
The credit risk of loans is determined primarily by two factors:
1) Moody's assessment of the probability of default, which is largely
driven by each loan's DSCR, and 2) Moody's assessment of the severity
of loss upon a default, which is largely driven by each loan's loan-to-value
ratio, referred to as the Moody's LTV or MLTV. As described
in the CMBS methodology used to rate this transaction, we make various
adjustments to the MLTV. We adjust the MLTV for each loan using
a value that reflects capitalization (cap) rates that are between our
sustainable cap rates and market cap rates. We also use an adjusted
loan balance that reflects each loan's amortization profile.
The MLTV reported in this publication reflects the MLTV before the adjustments
described in the methodology.
Moody's received full year 2019 operating results for 100% of the
pool, and full or partial year 2020 operating results for 91%
of the pool (excluding six of the specially serviced loans - The
Mall of New Hampshire, Hampton Inn - Point Loma, WPC
Department Store Portfolio, Renaissance Casa De Palmas, 800
Chester Pike, Best Western Plus at The Falls and all of the defeased
loans). Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 112%,
compared to 109% at Moody's last review. Moody's
conduit component excludes loans with structured credit assessments,
defeased and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans.
Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut
of 20% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI).
Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of
9.9%.
Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.55X and 1.01X,
respectively, compared to 1.72X and 1.03X at the last
review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF
and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed
DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate
the agency applied to the loan balance.
The top three non-specially serviced loans represent 21.5%
of the pool balance. The largest loan is the Charles River Plaza
North Loan ($114.0 million -- 9.4%
of the pool), which represents a pari passu portion of a $185
million senior mortgage loan. The loan is secured by the fee simple
interest in an 8-story, 354,594 SF medical office condominium
unit that comprises part of Charles River Plaza, a 640,000
SF mixed-use complex and is located at the Beacon Hill junction
within the West End of Boston, Massachusetts. Massachusetts
General Hospital leases the entire rentable area, using the property
as their primary research facility. The loan's capital structure
includes a $34 million B-note and $100 million of
mezzanine financing, both held outside the trust. Moody's
value incorporated a lit/dark analysis as a result of the single tenant
concentration. The loan has amortized approximately 12%
since securitization and Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 80%
and 1.18X, respectively, compared to 83% and
1.13X at the last review.
The second largest loan is the Westfield Wheaton Loan ($97.0
million -- 8.0% of the pool), which
represents a pari passu portion of a $234.6 million senior
mortgage. The loan is secured by a regional mall located in Wheaton,
Maryland approximately 10 miles north of the Washington D.C.
central business district. The property consists of a two-level
enclosed mall with three anchor tenants: Target, Macy's and
Costco. Former anchor tenant JC Penney has vacated and is currently
dark. As of June 2020, the property was 94% leased
compared to 97% in September 2018, 96% in September
2017, and 95% in September 2016. Property performance
has improved since securitization due to increases in revenue.
The loan is interest-only and has a maturity date in March 2025.
Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 114% and 0.95X,
respectively, compared to 92% and 1.08X at the last
review.
The third largest loan is the Soho-Tribeca Grand Hotel Portfolio
($50.0 million -- 4.1% of the
pool), which represents a pari-passu portion of an aggregate
$225.0 million senior mortgage loan. There is also
a $25 million B note that is held outside of the trust.
The loan is secured by two luxury boutique hotels, the Soho Grand
Hotel and The Roxy Hotel (formerly the Tribeca Grand Hotel), with
a combined 554 rooms, located in the Soho and Tribeca neighborhoods
of New York City. Both hotels are full service. While performance
has improved since securitization, there are concerns as a result
of the coronavirus outbreak in addition to new competition in the market.
The loan became subject to cash management in May 2020 due to failed DSCR
tests. The loan has remained current to date however recent servicer
commentary states that the borrower no longer wants to fund the losses
and has requested to submit the deed in lieu and the loan is currently
in process of being transferred to special servicing. This loan
is interest-only throughout the 10-year loan term.
Moody's considers this as a troubled loan.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and
performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected
collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a
second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash
flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement,
loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected
loss for each rated instrument.
Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1243406.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
