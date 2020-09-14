Moody's affirms six classes of CSAIL 2016-C6

Approximately $446.2 million of structured securities affected

New York, September 14, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on six classes in CSAIL 2016-C6 Commercial Mortgage Trust, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2016-C6 as follows:

Cl. A-3, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Apr 27, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Apr 27, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-5, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Apr 27, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-SB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Apr 27, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-S, Affirmed Aa2 (sf); previously on Apr 27, 2018 Affirmed Aa2 (sf)

Cl. X-A*, Affirmed Aa1 (sf); previously on Apr 27, 2018 Affirmed Aa1 (sf)

* Reflects interest-only classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on the P&I classes were affirmed because the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable ranges.

The rating on the IO class was affirmed based on the credit quality of the referenced classes.

The coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to contain it, and the weak global economic outlook continue to disrupt economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Our analysis has considered the effect on the performance of commercial real estate from the current weak US economic activity and a gradual recovery for the coming months. Although an economic recovery is underway, it is tenuous and its continuation will be closely tied to containment of the virus. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high. Stress on commercial real estate properties will be most directly stemming from declines in hotel occupancies (particularly related to conference or other group attendance) and declines in foot traffic and sales for non-essential items at retail properties.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 8.7% of the current pooled balance, compared to 4.7% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 7.0% of the original pooled balance, compared to 4.7% at the last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The methodologies used in rating all classes except interest-only classes were "Moody's Approach to Rating Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower CMBS" published in May 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1227875 and "Approach to Rating US and Canadian Conduit/ Fusion CMBS" published in May 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1226187. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "Moody's Approach to Rating Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower CMBS" published in May 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1227875 and "Approach to Rating US and Canadian Conduit/ Fusion CMBS" published in May 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1226187 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1111179. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the August 17, 2020 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 19% to $618.9 million from $767.5 million at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by 48 mortgage loans ranging in size from less than 1% to 14.1% of the pool, with the top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 60.7% of the pool. Three loans, constituting 2.5% of the pool, have defeased and are secured by US government securities.

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 18, compared to 19 at Moody's last review.

As of the August 2020 remittance report, loans representing 92% were current or within their grace period on their debt service payments, 1% were between 30 -- 59 days delinquent and 4% were 90+ days delinquent.

Thirteen loans, constituting 27% of the pool, are on the master servicer's watchlist, of which two loans, representing 4% of the pool, indicate the borrower has requested relief in relation to coronavirus impact on the property. The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that could affect performance.

Six loans, constituting 10% of the pool, are currently in special servicing. All six of the specially serviced loans have transferred to special servicing since March 2020.

The largest specially serviced loan is the Chicago Marriott Southwest at Burr Ridge Loan ($20.0 million -- 3.2% of the pool), which is secured by a 184-room full-service hotel located in Burr Ridge, Illinois, approximately 15 miles southwest of the Chicago CBD. The property was originally built in 2004 and subsequently renovated in 2017. For the trailing twelve-month period ending July 2020, the hotel was 51% occupied and had a revenue per available room (RevPAR) of $73, compared to an occupancy and RevPAR of 72% and $107, respectively, for the prior trailing twelve-month period ending July 2019. The loan transferred to special servicing in May 2020 for imminent monetary default in relation to the coronavirus outbreak. The borrower has since been remitting partial debt service payments and the lender is currently evaluating a forbearance agreement for the loan.

The second largest specially serviced loan is the Starwood Capital Extended Stay Portfolio Loan ($19.0 million -- 3.1% of the pool), which represents a pari-passu portion of a $190 million senior mortgage loan. There is also $25.0 million of subordinate debt in the form of a mezzanine loan. The loan is secured by the fee simple interest in 50 extended stay hotel properties located across 12 states. The portfolio contains 6,106 guestrooms under three brands (3,112 rooms in 24 Sun Suites, 2,188 rooms in 16 Crestwood Suites and 806 rooms in 10 Home-Towne Suites). The loan transferred to the special servicer in June 2020 for imminent monetary default at the borrower's request as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. The loan was originally scheduled to mature on July 6, 2020. The special servicer is currently negotiating a forbearance agreement in order to permit the borrower to obtain financing and payoff the loan in full.

The third largest specially serviced loan is the Pebble Creek Collection Loan ($6.7 million -- 1.1% of the pool), which is secured by a 44,923 square feet (SF) retail center in Tampa, FL. As of July 2020, the property was 94% occupied by 22 tenants. The loan transferred to the special servicer in May 2020 after the borrower submitted a request for payment relief as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. In April 2020, 15 of the 23 in-place tenants did not make their rent payments. Currently, all in-place tenants are paying their monthly rent obligations and the borrower is setting up cash management.

The remaining three specially serviced loans are secured by a mix of property types. Moody's estimates an aggregate $7.6 million loss for the specially serviced loans (31% expected loss on average).

Moody's has also assumed a high default probability for three poorly performing loans, constituting 5.2% of the pool, and has estimated an aggregate loss of $8.5 million (a 26% expected loss on average) from these troubled loans. The largest troubled loan is the Lofton Place Apartments ($15.2 million -- 2.5% of the pool) which is secured by a garden style multifamily property consisting of 258 units located in Fort Worth, TX. The property has experienced year-over-year declining cash flows since 2018 as vacancies and total operating expenses have increased.

Moody's received full year 2019 operating results for 100% of the pool, and partial year 2020 operating results for 5% of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans). Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 123%, compared to 120% at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 24% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI). Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 10.1%.

Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.40X and 0.91X, respectively, compared to 1.44X and 0.92X at the last review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate the agency applied to the loan balance.

The top three conduit loans represent 32% of the pool balance. The largest loan is the 200 Forest Street Loan ($87.0 million -- 14.1% of the pool), which is secured by a class A, three-story suburban office/R&D building located in Marlborough, Massachusetts. The building has over 541,000 SF and is comprised of 60% office and 40% R&D. As of June 2020, the property was 100% leased by three tenants. The two major tenants, Quest Diagnostics and GE Healthcare, occupy 46% and 45%, respectively, of the total NRA with lease expirations in May 2029 and April 2030, respectively. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 128% and 0.83X, respectively, unchanged from Moody's last review.

The second largest loan is the Quaker Bridge Mall Loan ($66.7 million -- 10.8% of the pool), which is secured by the borrower's fee interest in 357,221 SF of a 1.1 million SF super-regional mall located in Lawrenceville, New Jersey. The loan represents a pari-passu portion of a $150 million senior mortgage loan. There is also $30.0 million of subordinate debt in the form of a B-note. The property is situated on US-1 in the Princeton area, approximately five miles northeast of Trenton. At securitization, non-collateral anchor tenants included Macy's, Sears and JC Penney. The anchor tenant Lord & Taylor owns its improvements but leases the land from the borrower. The Sear's at the property vacated their space in September 2018. In April 2020, Lord & Taylor announced their intentions to vacate the mall as a part of the chapter-11 bankruptcy filing. The property underwent extensive renovations, at a cost of $65.6 million, in 2012-2013, upgrading the exterior, entrance, and extending the food court. The in-line occupancy as of December 2019 was 83%, unchanged from December 2017. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 109% and 0.94X, respectively, compared to 95% and 0.94X at the last review.

The third largest loan is the Laurel Corporate Center Loan ($46.7 million -- 7.5% of the pool), which is secured by a five-property office campus portfolio totaling over 560,000 SF, located in Mount Laurel, New Jersey. Four out of the five properties are located in the Laurel Corporate Center and one property is located in the Bishops Gate Corporate Center. The Laurel Corporate Center and Bishops Gate Corporate Center are located on opposite sides of Route 38. As of June 2020, the weighted average occupancy of the portfolio was 90%, compared to 91% in December 2019 and 87% as of December 2018. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 116% and 0.94X, respectively, compared to 114% and 0.95X at the last review.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

