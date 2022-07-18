Moody's affirms six classes of CSAIL 2017-C8

Approximately $445 million of structured securities affected

New York, July 18, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on six classes in CSAIL 2017-C8 Commercial Mortgage Trust, Commercial Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2017-C8 as follows:

Cl. A-3, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Nov 18, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Nov 18, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-SB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Nov 18, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-S, Affirmed Aa3 (sf); previously on Nov 18, 2020 Affirmed Aa3 (sf)

Cl. X-A*, Affirmed Aa1 (sf); previously on Nov 18, 2020 Affirmed Aa1 (sf)

Cl. V1-A**, Affirmed Aa1 (sf); previously on Nov 18, 2020 Affirmed Aa1 (sf)

* Reflects interest-only classes

** Reflects exchangeable classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on four principal and interest (P&I) classes were affirmed because the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable ranges.

The rating on the IO class, Cl. X-A, was affirmed based on the credit quality of its referenced classes.

The rating on the exchangeable risk retention class, Cl. V1-A, was affirmed based on the credit performance of its the referenced classes.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 9.7% of the current pooled balance, compared to 7.3% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 7.5% of the original pooled balance, compared to 7.2% at the last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The methodologies used in rating all classes except exchangeable classes and interest-only classes were "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74473 and "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in May 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/388873. The principal methodology used in rating exchangeable classes was "Moody's Approach to Rating Repackaged Securities" published in June 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/68357. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74473, " Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in May 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/388873, and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/59126. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *) and exchangeable classes (indicated by the **). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the June 2022 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate pooled certificate balance has decreased by 23% to $624.1 million from $811.1 million at securitization. The pooled certificates are collateralized by 28 mortgage loans ranging in size from less than 1% to 14.4% of the pool, with the top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 66.5% of the pool. One loan, constituting 4.0% of the pool, has an investment-grade structured credit assessment. Two loans, constituting 2.0% of the pool, have defeased and are secured by US government securities.

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 15, compared to 18 at Moody's last review.

As of the June 2022 remittance report, loans representing 89.1% were current or within their grace period on their debt service payments, 2.5% were less than one month delinquent, 2.9% were 30 to 59 days delinquent, and 5.5% were 90 + days delinquent or in foreclosure.

Three loans, constituting 9.7% of the pool, are on the master servicer's watchlist. The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that could affect performance.

The trust has not incurred any losses to date. Five loans, constituting 23.4% of the pool, are currently in special servicing.

The largest loan in special servicing is the 245 Park Avenue Loan ($80 million – 12.8% of the pool), that is currently in special servicing. The specially serviced loan represents a pari passu portion of a $1.08 billion senior mortgage and is the largest loan in the pool. The property is also encumbered with $120.0 million of B-note and $568.0 million of subordinated and non-pooled mezzanine debt. The loan is secured by a 44-story Class A office tower located in New York, New York. As of the March 2022 rent roll, the property was 90% leased, however, there is significant lease rollover in 2022. The largest in-place tenant is Société Générale, which executed a sublease from JPMorgan Chase Bank for approximately 560,000 SF through October 31, 2022 and executed a 10-year direct lease with a start date in November 2022. Excluding Société Générale, JPMorgan leases an additional 225,000 SF through 2022, the majority of which have been subleased to various tenants. Another major tenant at securitization, Major League Baseball (MLB), leases approximately 13% of the net rentable area through October 2022, and previously indicated that they would relocate prior to lease expiration and would therefore vacate on or before their scheduled lease expiration. The loan structure included a cash flow sweep if the MLB fails to renew most of its premises at least 12 months prior to lease expiration (capped at $85 PSF for their space). The loan transferred to special servicing in November 2021 due to the borrower, which is controlled by HNA of China, filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The special servicer indicated they had agreed on a final cash collateral order ("CCO") which required the borrower to remain current on all debt service and reserve payments as stipulated within the loan documents, including all of the Lenders collection costs, legal fees, and any monthly servicer fees, as accrued, essentially no advances are to be made by the Trust. The Newmark Group took over as property manager in January 2022 from SL Green. The loan remains current and due to the historical performance and asset quality, the loan was included in the conduit statistics with a Moody's LTV of 112%.

The second largest specially serviced loan is the Acropolis Gardens, ($20.0 million – 3.2% of the pool) which represents a pari passu portion of a $45 million mortgage loan. The loan is secured by a 618-unit residential cooperative located in Astoria, New York. The loan has been in special servicing since 2018 due to payment default and multiple lawsuits filed by shareholders of the cooperative against the borrower and property manager alleging fraud, misapplication of proceeds, and failure to remediate life/safety issues. Special servicer commentary indicates the lender and borrower have executed a settlement agreement. The loan is last paid thru its April 2022 payment date and will remain in special servicing until the special servicer can determine the Borrower is properly complying with forbearance terms and conditions. The most recent appraisal dated January 2022 valued the property above the value at securitization and well above the outstanding loan balance.

The third largest specially serviced loan is The Hilton Garden Inn- Fort Washington Loan ($15.6 million – 2.5% of the pool) which is a secured by a limited-service hotel property located in the greater Philadelphia metro area. The loan transferred to special servicing in July 2020 due to payment default. The loan remains more than 90 days delinquent and is last paid through its March 2020 payment date. The property was severely damaged during a hurricane in September 2021 and is currently closed. Special servicer commentary indicates they are planning a foreclosure sale of the asset.

The remaining two specially serviced loans represent 4.9% of the pool and are secured by retail properties. The 260-300 Boston Post Road Loan ($15.8 million – 2.5% of the pool) is secured by a retail property located in Port Chester, New York that transferred to special servicing in August 2020 due to payment default and is currently in foreclosure. The Livingston Town Center Loan ($14.8 million – 2.4% of the pool) is secured by a retail property located in Livingston, New Jersey and the loan transferred to special servicing in August 2020 due to payment default. As of the July 2022 remittance statement the loan was less than one month delinquent and was recently conditionally approved by the lender for a loan reinstatement with the Borrower.

Moody's has also assumed a high default probability for a poorly performing loan, constituting 1.4% of the pool. The troubled loan is the Plaza 7-21 loan ($8.8 million – 1.4% of the pool), which is secured by the fee interest in a 69,339 SF, mixed-use building located in Salt Lake City, Utah. The March 2022 rent roll indicated the property was 69% leased which was a 23% decline from securitization. Moody's has estimated an aggregate loss of $15.4 million (a 25.6% expected loss on average) from these troubled loans and three non-performing specially serviced loans.

The credit risk of loans is determined primarily by two factors: 1) Moody's assessment of the probability of default, which is largely driven by each loan's DSCR, and 2) Moody's assessment of the severity of loss upon a default, which is largely driven by each loan's loan-to-value ratio, referred to as the Moody's LTV or MLTV. As described in the CMBS methodology used to rate this transaction, we make various adjustments to the MLTV. We adjust the MLTV for each loan using a value that reflects capitalization (cap) rates that are between our sustainable cap rates and market cap rates. We also use an adjusted loan balance that reflects each loan's amortization profile. The MLTV reported in this publication reflects the MLTV before the adjustments described in the methodology.

Moody's received full year 2020 operating results for 81% of the pool, and partial year 2021 operating results for 100% of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans). Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 118%, compared to 109% at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 4.0% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI). Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 9.3%.

Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.61X and 0.87X, respectively, compared to 1.81X and 0.93X at the last review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate the agency applied to the loan balance.

The loan with a structured credit assessment is the 71 Fifth Ave Loan ($25.0 million – 4.0% of the pool), which is secured by the leased fee ownership interest in a 161,000 square foot Class B office property located in New York, NY. Moody's structured credit assessment and stressed DSCR are aa2 (sca. pd) and 1.51X, respectively.

The top three performing conduit loans represent 33.6% of the pool balance. The largest loan is the 85 Broad Street Loan ($90.0 million – 14.4% of the pool), which represents a pari passu portion of a $169.0 million senior mortgage loan. The loan is secured by a 30-story, 1.1 million square foot Class A office property located in Manhattan's Financial District. The property is encumbered by an additional subordinate debt in the form of a $189.6 million B Note. The property was 79% occupied as of March 2022 compared to 93% in December 2020. The property' s occupancy and revenue declined as a result of WeWork downsizing their space to 195,704 SF from approximately 293,000 SF at securitization. The loan is interest only for the entire term. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 93% and 1.02X, respectively, compared to 79% and 1.20X, at the last review.

The second largest performing conduit loan is the 245 Park Avenue loan ($80 million – 12.8% of the pool), which was in special servicing and was previously discussed above.

The third largest loan is the Hotel Eastlund Loan ($39.8 million – 6.4% of the pool), which is secured by a 168-room, full-service hotel located in Portland, Oregon. The loan has a 10-year term and began to amortize on a 30-year schedule after an initial 24-month interest only period. The property's reported trailing 2021 occupancy was 35.1%, ADR and RevPAR were $133.95 and $47.06, respectively, which resulted in an 2021 NOI DSCR of 0.39X. Property performance had been declining prior to the coronavirus outbreak, with the year end 2019 reported net operating income (NOI) 15% below the NOI in 2017. The loan transferred to special servicing in July 2020 for payment default related to the pandemic. A loan modification was executed in December 2021 and the loan was returned to the Master Servicer in April 2022 as a corrected loan. As of the June remittance statement the loan has amortized by 2.9% since securitization and was current on its debt service payments. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 144% and 0.83X, respectively.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Ashton Khan

Associate Lead Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Matthew Halpern

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Structured Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

