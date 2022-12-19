Moody's affirms six classes of CSAIL 2018-CX11

Approximately $652.8 million of structured securities affected

New York, December 19, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on six classes in CSAIL 2018-CX11 Commercial Mortgage Trust, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates Series 2018-CX11 as follows:

Cl. A-3, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Aug 2, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Aug 2, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-5, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Aug 2, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-S, Affirmed Aa3 (sf); previously on Aug 2, 2019 Affirmed Aa3 (sf)

Cl. A-SB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Aug 2, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. X-A*, Affirmed Aa1 (sf); previously on Aug 2, 2019 Affirmed Aa1 (sf)

* Reflects Interest-Only Classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on the P&I classes were affirmed because of their credit support and the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable ranges.

The rating on the IO class was affirmed based on the credit quality of the referenced classes.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 4.3% of the current pooled balance, compared to 5.1% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 4.6% of the original pooled balance, compared to 5.1% at the last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The principal methodology used in rating all classes except interest-only classes was "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391056. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391056 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/59126. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the November 18, 2022, distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 10.5% to $852.8 million from $952.9 million at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by 53 mortgage loans ranging in size from less than 1% to 6.5% of the pool, with the top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 50% of the pool. One loan, constituting 6% of the pool, has an investment-grade structured credit assessment. Four loans, constituting 4% of the pool, have defeased and are secured by US government securities.

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 28, compared to 32 at Moody's last review.

As of the November 2022 remittance report, loans representing 95% were current or within their grace period on their debt service payments and 5 % were beyond their grace period but less than 30 days delinquent.

Fifteen loans, constituting 20% of the pool, are on the master servicer's watchlist. The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that could affect performance.

One loan has been liquidated from the pool, resulting in a $7.3 million realized loss (loss severity of 28%). There are currently no loans in special servicing. Moody's has assumed a high default probability for three poorly performing loans, constituting 2.4% of the pool and has estimated an aggregate loss of $5.7 million (a 28% expected loss on average) from these troubled loans. The first troubled loan is the Hyatt House Broomfield Hotel Loan (1.5% of the pool), which is secured by a 123-key extended stay hotel located in Broomfield, Colorado. The loan is being monitored due to the Cash Trap being activated in July 2019 due to the debt yield being below the required 8%, per the loan documents. The NOI DSCR has remained under 1.0X since 2020. The remaining two troubled loans are secured by multifamily properties which are suffering from a decline in DSCR a result of declining occupancy and revenue.

As of the November 2022 remittance statement cumulative interest shortfalls were $140,000. Interest shortfalls are caused by special servicing fees, including workout and liquidation fees, appraisal entitlement reductions (ASERs), loan modifications and extraordinary trust expenses.

The credit risk of loans is determined primarily by two factors: 1) Moody's assessment of the probability of default, which is largely driven by each loan's DSCR, and 2) Moody's assessment of the severity of loss upon a default, which is largely driven by each loan's loan-to-value ratio, referred to as the Moody's LTV or MLTV. As described in the CMBS methodology used to rate this transaction, we make various adjustments to the MLTV. We adjust the MLTV for each loan using a value that reflects capitalization (cap) rates that are between our sustainable cap rates and market cap rates. We also use an adjusted loan balance that reflects each loan's amortization profile. The MLTV reported in this publication reflects the MLTV before the adjustments described in the methodology.

Moody's received full year 2021 operating results for 99% of the pool, and full or partial year 2022 operating results for 44% of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans). Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 109%, compared to 120% at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 15% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI). Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 10.3%.

Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.63X and 1.07X, respectively, compared to 1.51X and 0.94X at the last review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate the agency applied to the loan balance.

The loan with a structured credit assessment is the One State Street Loan ($49.7 million 5.8% of the pool), which represents a pari passu portion of a $122.0 million senior mortgage loan. The property is also encumbered by $238.0 million in subordinate debt in the form of a B note. The loan is secured by the borrower's fee simple interest in a 35-story, Class A office building located in Lower Manhattan's Financial District, as well as the leasehold interest in certain air rights granted pursuant to an air rights lease entered with an adjacent property owner. The building has a total 891,573 rentable square feet (SF) and was originally developed by the loan sponsor in 1970. Approximately $23.2 million ($26.00 PSF) in capital improvements were completed at the property since 2008, allowing for a full lobby remodel, elevator modernization, roof replacement and other upgrades. The loan is interest for the entire 10-year loan term. Moody's structured credit assessment and stressed DSCR are a2 (sca.pd) and 1.62X, respectively.

The top three conduit loans represent 18.5% of the pool balance. The largest loan is the GNL Portfolio Loan ($55.2 million -- 6.5% of the pool), which represents a pari-passu portion of a $162.6 million senior loan. The loan was originally secured by 12 single tenant commercial properties located across nine states; Michigan, Indiana, Tennessee, New Jersey, Texas, New York, Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Minnesota. Since last review two properties were sold and released from the portfolio, leaving 10 properties remaining. The remaining collateral consists of four office building, one mixed used building and five industrial buildings. The loan is interest only for its entire term and Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 102% and 1.03X, respectively, compared to 104% and 1.00X at last review.

The second largest loan is the Hilton Clearwater Beach Resort & Spa Loan ($55.8 million – 6.5% of the pool), which represents a pari-passu portion of a $123.7 million senior loan. The loan is secured by a leasehold interest in a nine story, 416-key, full-service hotel located in Clearwater Beach, Florida. The property operates subject to a 99-year ground lease that extends through February 2079, or 51 years beyond loan's maturity date. Property performance was impacted due to the coronavirus pandemic but has since improved significantly and the year end 2021 NOI was higher than underwritten NOI levels. The loan benefits from amortization and has paid down 6.9% since securitization. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 108% and 1.44X, respectively, compared to 114% and 1.04X at last review.

The third largest loan is the SoCal Portfolio Loan ($46.7 million -- 5.5% of the pool), which represents a pari passu portion of a $229.3 million senior mortgage loan. The loan is secured by the borrower's fee and leasehold interests in a 24-property portfolio of office, retail, industrial, and mixed-use properties located across southern California. The sponsor owns a fee simple interest in 20 properties, a leasehold interest in three properties, a combination of fee and leasehold interests in one property. The portfolio is comprised of eight suburban office properties, ten unanchored retail properties, three industrial properties and three mixed-use properties. Collectively, the properties total approximately 2.19 million SF. The portfolio was approximately 91% leased as of September 2022, compared to 93% an 88% leased as of June 2018 and 92% at securitization. The loan has an initial five-year interest only period and then amortizes on a 360-month schedule. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 134% and 0.84X, respectively, unchanged from last review.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Lacey Morgan

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

Romina Padhi

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Structured Finance Group

Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

