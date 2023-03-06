Moody's affirms six classes of CSAIL 2020-C19

Approximately $618 million of structured securities affected

New York, March 06, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on six classes in CSAIL 2020-C19 Commercial Mortgage Trust, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2020-C19, as follows:

Cl. A-1, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Mar 30, 2020 Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-2, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Mar 30, 2020 Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-3, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Mar 30, 2020 Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-S, Affirmed Aa2 (sf); previously on Mar 30, 2020 Definitive Rating Assigned Aa2 (sf)

Cl. A-SB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Mar 30, 2020 Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. X-A*, Affirmed Aa1 (sf); previously on Mar 30, 2020 Definitive Rating Assigned Aa1 (sf)

* Reflects interest-only classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on the P&I classes were affirmed because of their credit support and the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable ranges.

The rating on the IO class was affirmed based on the credit quality of the referenced classes.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 7.2% of the current pooled balance. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 7.1% of the original pooled balance. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The principal methodology used in rating all classes except interest-only classes was "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391056. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391056, and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/59126. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the February 17, 2023 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 1.1% to $820 million from $829 million at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by 30 mortgage loans ranging in size from less than 1% to 8.3% of the pool, with the top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 63.1% of the pool. One loan, constituting 5.5% of the pool, has an investment-grade structured credit assessment.

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 20, the same as at securitization.

As of the February 2023 remittance report, all loans were current on their debt service payments.

Seven loans, constituting 30.8% of the pool, are on the master servicer's watchlist. The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that could affect performance.

No loans have been liquidated from the pool and no loans are currently in special servicing.

The credit risk of loans is determined primarily by two factors: 1) Moody's assessment of the probability of default, which is largely driven by each loan's DSCR, and 2) Moody's assessment of the severity of loss upon a default, which is largely driven by each loan's loan-to-value ratio, referred to as the Moody's LTV or MLTV. As described in the CMBS methodology used to rate this transaction, we make various adjustments to the MLTV. We adjust the MLTV for each loan using a value that reflects capitalization (cap) rates that are between our sustainable cap rates and market cap rates. We also use an adjusted loan balance that reflects each loan's amortization profile. The MLTV reported in this publication reflects the MLTV before the adjustments described in the methodology.

Moody's received full year 2021 operating results for 98% of the pool, and full or partial year 2022 operating results for 78% of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans). Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 119%, compared to 114% at securitization. Moody's conduit component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 9.6% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI. Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 9.4%.

Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.87X and 0.87X, respectively, compared to 1.94X and 0.91X at securitization. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate the agency applied to the loan balance.

The loan with a structured credit assessment is the University Village Loan ($30.0 million -- 4.2% of the pool), which represents a pari-passu portion of a $250 million senior mortgage loan. The total mortgage debt also includes $130 million of B-notes. The loan is secured by a 597,635 square feet (SF), open-air life-style center located just north of the University of Washington campus and five miles north of the Seattle CBD. The property has four units totaling 36,023 SF (6.0% of total square footage), which are leased for office use. The collateral was 100% leased as of June 2022, the same as at securitization. The property's cash flow has increased since 2020, and the June 2022 net operating income (NOI) was in-line with expectations at securitization. Moody's structured credit assessment and stressed DSCR are aa2 (sca.pd) and 1.20X, respectively.

The top three conduit loans represent 23.7% of the pool balance. The largest loan is the KPMG Plaza at Hall Arts Loan ($68 million – 8.3% of the pool), which represents a pari-passu portion of a $111.7 million mortgage loan. The loan is secured by the fee simple interest in a Class A, LEED Gold Certified office tower located in Dallas, TX (arts district). The building contains 461,306 SF of rentable area, of which 442,259 SF consists of office space and 19,047 SF consists of a restaurant and retail space. The property was 91% leased as of June 2022 compared to 96% at securitization. Property performance has been stable since securitization. The loan is interest-only for its entire term. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 106% and 0.94X, respectively, unchanged from securitization.

The second largest loan is the Peachtree Office Towers Loan ($66.0 million – 8.1% of the pool), which is secured by two Class A office buildings totaling 619,732 SF located in downtown Atlanta, GA, approximately 12 miles north of the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta international airport. The collateral consists of (i) 260 Peachtree, a 27-story 294,800 SF office building (ii) 270 Peachtree, a 23-story 324,932 SF office building. The properties were collectively 80% leased as of September 2022 compared to 82% in December 2021 and 84% at securitization. Property performance has been stable since securitization. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 132% and 0.8X, respectively, unchanged from securitization.

The third largest loan is the Selig Office Portfolio Loan ($60 million – 7.3% of the pool), which is secured by three office buildings totaling 402,705 SF of rentable area located in Seattle, WA, in the Seattle central business district. The collateral consists of (i) 4th & Battery (50.2% of net rentable area (NRA)), a Class B, 12-story high-rise office building (ii) 333 Elliott (33.1% of NRA) is a five-story, Class A mid-rise office building (iii) 3rd & Battery (16.7% of NRA) is a three-story, Class A low-rise office building. Property performance declined slightly in 2022 due to a decline in occupancy to 77% in September 2022 compared to 95% at securitization. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 131% and 0.79X, respectively, compared to 123% and 0.83X at securitization.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

