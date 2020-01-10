Moody's affirms six classes of GSMS 2015-GC34

Approximately $594 million of structured securities affected
New York, January 10, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
affirmed the ratings on six classes in GS Mortgage Securities Trust 2015-GC34,
Commercial Pass-Through Certificates as follows:
Cl. A-2, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Sep
7, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-3, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Sep
7, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Sep
7, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-AB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Sep
7, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-S, Affirmed Aa2 (sf); previously on Sep
7, 2018 Affirmed Aa2 (sf)
Cl. X-A*, Affirmed Aa1 (sf); previously on
Sep 7, 2018 Affirmed Aa1 (sf)
* Reflects interest-only classes
RATINGS RATIONALE
The ratings on the five P&I classes were affirmed because the transaction's
key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV)
ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the
transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable
ranges.
The rating on the IO class was affirmed based on the credit quality of
its referenced classes.
Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 7.4%
of the current pooled balance, compared to 6.6% at
Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized
losses is now 7.0% of the original pooled balance,
compared to 6.5% at the last review. Moody's
provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion
CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.
FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:
The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking
view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance
that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's
credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.
Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant
amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's
share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.
Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline
in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase
in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans
or interest shortfalls.
METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION
The principal methodology used in rating all classes except interest-only
classes was "Approach to Rating US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion CMBS" published
in July 2017. The methodologies used in rating interest-only
classes were "Approach to Rating US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion CMBS"
published in July 2017 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured
Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February
2019. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement
to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *).
Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
DEAL PERFORMANCE
As of the December 12, 2019 distribution date, the transaction's
aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 5% to $807.9
million from $848.4 million at securitization. The
certificates are collateralized by 56 mortgage loans ranging in size from
less than 1% to 12% of the pool, with the top ten
loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 57% of the pool.
Three loans, constituting 2% of the pool, have defeased
and are secured by US government securities.
Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan
sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity.
Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility,
including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances.
The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 20,
the same as at Moody's last review.
Fourteen loans, constituting 27% of the pool, are on
the master servicer's watchlist. The watchlist includes loans
that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the
CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part
of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency
reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that
could affect performance.
There have been no loans liquidated from the pool resulting in a loss
and as of the December 2019 remittance report there were no loans currently
in special servicing.
Moody's has assumed a high default probability for six poorly performing
loans, constituting 11% of the pool, and has estimated
an aggregate loss of $15.5 million (an 18% expected
loss based on a 52% probability default on average) from these
troubled loans. The largest troubled loan is secured by a portfolio
of four single tenant grocery stores located in three states which has
been affected by the closure of the one of the tenants resulting in lower
occupancy and low DSCR. The second largest troubled loan is secured
by two office properties and one industrial property located in Western
New York, which has suffered from lower occupancy resulting in the
DSCR declining below 1.00X.
Moody's received full year 2018 operating results, and full or partial
year 2019 operating results for 100% of the pool (excluding specially
serviced and defeased loans). Moody's weighted average conduit
LTV is 122%, compared to 121% at Moody's last
review. Moody's conduit component excludes loans with structured
credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans, and specially
serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash flow (NCF)
reflects a weighted average haircut of 17% (excluding 750 Lexington
Avenue) to the most recently available net operating income (NOI).
Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of
9.8%.
Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.35X and 0.89X,
respectively, compared to 1.36X and 0.90X at the last
review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF
and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed
DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate
the agency applied to the loan balance.
The top three conduit loans represent 31% of the pool balance.
The largest loan is the Illinois Center Loan ($100 million --
12.4% of the pool), which represents a pari passu
portion of a $260 million mortgage loan. The loan is secured
by the fee interest in two adjoining Class A office towers located in
Chicago's East Loop submarket, totaling roughly 2.1 million
square feet (SF). The site is located directly south of the Chicago
River and north of Millennium Park allowing for views of the Magnificent
Mile, Lake Michigan and the Chicago River from the upper floors
of both buildings. The properties were 75% leased as of
June 2019, compared to 77% in March 2018 and 72% at
securitization. The loan remains in its initial 5-year interest
only period and begins to amortize in September 2020. Moody's LTV
and stressed DSCR are 132% and 0.78X, respectively,
the same as at Moody's last review.
The second largest loan is the 750 Lexington Avenue Loan ($84.5
million -- 10.5% of the pool), which
represents a pari passu portion of $130 million mortgage loan.
The loan is secured by the fee simple interest and leasehold interests
in a 382,000 square foot, 31-story Class A office tower
located in Manhattan's Midtown East submarket on Lexington Avenue between
59th and 60th Streets. The property was 82% leased as of
June 2019, compared to 85% in June 2018, 67%
in December 2016 and 100% at securitization. The property's
ground rent reset in 2018 which increased the ground rent expense by over
$1.5 million. Additionally, there has also
been an increase in the property's real estate taxes and other operating
expenses. The increased expenses combined with a decline in rental
revenue have caused DSCR to continue to decline since securitization.
As of June 2019, the loan's actual DSCR was below 0.50X.
The loan has remained current on its debt service payments. The
loan is still in its 5-year interest only period and begins to
amortize in November 2020. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 156%
and 0.68X, respectively, compared to 113% and
0.89X at last review.
The third largest loan is the Hammons Hotel Portfolio ($67.8
million -- 8.4% of the pool) which represents
a pari-passu portion of a $234.4 million senior mortgage
loan. The loan is secured by the borrower's fee and leasehold interest
in a portfolio of seven hotels located across seven states and totals
1,869 keys. Four of the hotels are flagged as Embassy Suites
and the remaining three carry Marriott flags. The loan was transferred
to the special servicer in July 2016 due to the borrower (and its parent
and affiliates) and loan guarantor filing for bankruptcy in June 2016.
The loan was returned back to the master servicer in July 2019 after the
bankruptcy proceedings were settled, including a transfer of interest
to a qualified equity holder. For the trailing twelve month period
ending June 2019, portfolio occupancy, ADR and RevPAR were
72.7%, $136, and $99, respectively.
The portfolio's 2018 net operating income (NOI) has remained stable since
year-end 2015. The loan has amortized 6.4%
since securitization and Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 130%
and 0.96X, respectively.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity
analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity
to Assumptions of the disclosure form.
The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and
performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected
collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a
second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash
flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement,
loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected
loss for each rated instrument.
Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
