Moody's affirms six classes of GSMS 2016-GS3

Approximately $753.4 million of structured securities affected

New York, October 13, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on six classes in GS Mortgage Securities Trust 2016-GS3, Commercial Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2016-GS3 as follows:

Cl. A-3, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on May 26, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on May 26, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-AB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on May 26, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-S, Affirmed Aa2 (sf); previously on May 26, 2020 Affirmed Aa2 (sf)

Cl. B, Affirmed A1 (sf); previously on May 26, 2020 Affirmed A1 (sf)

Cl. X-A*, Affirmed Aa1 (sf); previously on May 26, 2020 Affirmed Aa1 (sf)

* Reflects interest-only classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on five principal and interest (P&I) classes were affirmed because the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable ranges.

The rating on the interest-only (IO) class, Cl. X-A, was affirmed based on the credit quality of the referenced classes.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 6.6% of the current pooled balance, compared to 6.3% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 5.9% of the original pooled balance, compared to 6.1% at Moody's last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The principal methodology used in rating all classes except interest-only classes was "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391056. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391056 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/59126. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the September 12, 2022 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 13.3% to $927 million from $1.07 billion at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by 31 mortgage loans ranging in size from less than 1% to 9.4% of the pool, with the top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 66.1% of the pool. Two loans, constituting 18.8% of the pool, has an investment-grade structured credit assessment. Three loans, constituting 7.2% of the pool, have defeased and are secured by US government securities.

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 16, compared to 20 at Moody's last review.

Ten loans, constituting 36.6% of the pool, are on the master servicer's watchlist. The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that could affect performance.

One loan has been liquidated from the pool, incurring a 2.7% loss. One loan, constituting 0.9% of the pool, is currently in special servicing.

The specially serviced loan is the Capital Plaza loan ($8.4 million – 0.9% of the pool), which is secured by a 224-unit full-service hotel that was built in 1997 located in Topeka, Kansas. The loan transferred to special servicing in May 2020 for payment default, and eventually entered foreclosure. As of the September 2022 payment date, this loan has amortized by 5.1% since securitization, was last paid through July 2020.

Moody's has also assumed a high default probability for four poorly performing loans. The largest troubled loan is the Cool Springs Commons loan ($37.0 million – 4.0% of the deal) which is secured by the borrower's fee interest in a suburban office complex in Brentwood, Tennessee. Property perfromance has declined and occupancy at the property is 25% as of March 2022 compared to 97% in December 2020. The second largest troubled loan is the Embassy Suites Portland Airport loan ($28.3 million – 3.1% of the deal) which is secured by the borrower's fee simple interest in a 251-unit full-service hotel located in Portland, Oregon. Property perfromance has declined due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The remaining troubled loans were two retail assets with concentrated lease roll over. Moody's has estimated an aggregate loss of $23.1 million (a 23.5% expected loss on average) from these specially serviced and troubled loans.

As of the September 2022 remittance statement cumulative interest shortfalls were $1.3 million. Moody's anticipates interest shortfalls will continue because of the exposure to specially serviced loans and/or modified loans. Interest shortfalls are caused by special servicing fees, including workout and liquidation fees, appraisal entitlement reductions (ASERs), loan modifications and extraordinary trust expenses.

The credit risk of loans is determined primarily by two factors: 1) Moody's assessment of the probability of default, which is largely driven by each loan's DSCR, and 2) Moody's assessment of the severity of loss upon a default, which is largely driven by each loan's loan-to-value ratio, referred to as the Moody's LTV or MLTV. As described in the CMBS methodology used to rate this transaction, we make various adjustments to the MLTV. We adjust the MLTV for each loan using a value that reflects capitalization (cap) rates that are between our sustainable cap rates and market cap rates. We also use an adjusted loan balance that reflects each loan's amortization profile. The MLTV reported in this publication reflects the MLTV before the adjustments described in the methodology.

Moody's received full year 2021 operating results for 100% of the pool, and partial year 2022 operating results for 71% of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans). Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 122%, compared to 119% at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 17.6% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI). Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 10.0%.

Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.44X and 0.89X, respectively, compared to 1.62X and 0.89X at the last review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate the agency applied to the loan balance.

The loan with a structured credit assessment is the 10 Hudson Yards Loan ($87.5 million – 9.4% of the pool), which represents a pari-passu portion of a $708.1 million mortgage loan. The asset is also encumbered by $191.9 million of subordinate debt and $300.0 million of mezzanine debt. The loan is secured by a newly constructed, 52-story, mixed-use tower featuring approximately 1.8 million square feet (SF) of office, retail, and storage space. The property is located on the northwest corner of 10th Avenue and 30th Street in New York, New York and is the first tower of the Hudson Yards development to be completed and leased. Amenities at the property include a food hall, event space, an outdoor terrace, and a 230-space parking structure. The five largest tenants at 10 Hudson Yards Tapestry (38% of net rentable area (NRA)), L'Oréal (23% of NRA), Boston Consulting Group (11% of NRA), SAP America (8% of NRA), and Intersection (4% of NRA). As of March 2022, the property was 97% leased, compard to 100% in 2020 and 93% at securitization. The loan is IO through its entire term and Moody's structured credit assessment and stressed DSCR are aa1 (sca.pd) and 1.27X, respectively.

The second largest loan with a structured credit assessment is the 540 West Madison Loan ($87.0 million – 9.4% of the pool), which represents a pari-passu portion of a $162.3 million mortgage loan. The asset is also encumbered by a $54.2 million rake bond, a $108.5 million C-Note, and a $75.0 million mezzanine debt. The loan is secured by a 31-story, Class A office building located in the West Loop submarket of Chicago, Illinois. Since 2018, the largest tenant, Bank of America, increased its space from 32% of NRA to 37% of NRA and extended their lease by ten years from December 2022 to December 2032. The second largest tenant in the building, DRW Investments increased their footprint in the building to 200,000 SF from 132,893 SF through December 2029. The property was 81% occupied as of March 2022, compared to 88% in December 2021, and 99% in December 2020. The loan is interest-only throughout its entire term and Moody's structured credit assessment and stressed DSCR are a1 (sca.pd) and 1.57X, respectively.

The top three conduit loans represent 22.7% of the pool balance. The largest loan is the U.S. Industrial Portfolio Loan ($82.5 million – 8.9% of the pool), which represents a pari-passu portion of a $298.6 million mortgage loan. The loan is secured by a portfolio of 39 warehouse/distribution and office/flex properties totaling 6.3 million SF and located throughout 17 states. All but one of the properties are occupied by a single-tenant. One property, located in Compton, CA, is currently multi-tenanted after the prior single tenant from securitization vacated the building. As of December 2021, the portfolio was 99% occupied, compared to 98% in 2020 and 100% at securitization. The loan has amortized 2.9% since securitization. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 125% and 0.84X, respectively, compared to 127% and 0.83X at the last review.

The second largest loan is The Falls Loan ($70.0 million – 7.6% of the pool), which represents a pari-passu portion of a $150.0 million mortgage loan. The loan is secured by an approximately 839,500 SF open-air, regional mall in Miami, Florida, approximately 13 miles to the southwest of the Miami central business district (CBD). The mall is anchored by Macy's (29% of NRA) with a lease expiration in July 2027. The loan was placed on the watchlist in April 2020 due to the departure of a prior anchor, Bloomingdales, who had accounted for 27% of NRA. Per the borrower, a lease was executed with Life Time Fitness (a fitness and athletics workout facility) to backfill a portion of the vacancy. As of March 2022, the property was 91% leased compared to 76% leased in December 2020 and 98% at securitization. The asset has significant near-term lease turnover risks (42% of NRA) along with the recent bankruptcy of Cinemark which has plans to close this location. The loan is interest-only through its entire term and Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 107% and 0.91X, respectively, compared to 95% and 1.03X at the last review.

The third largest loan is the Hamilton Place Loan ($57.4 million – 6.2% of the pool), which represents a pari-passu portion of a $99.6 million mortgage loan. The loan is secured by an approximately 391,000 SF component of a 1.2 million SF enclosed, 2-story, regional mall in Chattanooga, Tennessee. The mall is anchored by J.C. Penney, Belk, and Dillard's, none of which are contributed as collateral for the loan. The sponsor, CBL, purchased back a prior non-collateral anchor space (Sears) in 2017 and has been in process of redeveloping the space. As of March 2022, the property was 98% occupied, compared to 91% in December 2021. The loan had transferred to special servicing in April 2020 in relation to the business disruptions from the coronavirus pandemic, and subsequently returned to the master servicer in May 2022. The loan is current as of the September 2022 payment date. The loan has amortized by 11.3% since securitization and Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 118% and 0.94X, respectively.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Ashton Khan

Associate Lead Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Romina Padhi

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Structured Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

