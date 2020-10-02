Moody's affirms six classes of GSMS 2017-GS6

Approximately $730.6 million of structured securities affected
New York, October 02, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
affirmed the ratings on six classes in GS Mortgage Securities Trust 2017-GS6
Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates Series 2017-GS6
as follows:
Cl. A-1, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jun
15, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-2, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jun
15, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-3, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jun
15, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-AB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jun
15, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-S, Affirmed Aa2 (sf); previously on Jun
15, 2018 Affirmed Aa2 (sf)
Cl. X-A*, Affirmed Aa1 (sf); previously on
Jun 15, 2018 Affirmed Aa1 (sf)
* Reflects interest-only classes
RATINGS RATIONALE
The ratings on the P&I classes were affirmed because the transaction's
key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV)
ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the
transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable
ranges.
The rating on the IO class was affirmed based on the credit quality of
the referenced classes.
The coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to
contain it, and the weak global economic outlook continue to disrupt
economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Our analysis
has considered the effect on the performance of commercial real estate
from the current weak US economic activity and a gradual recovery for
the coming months. Although an economic recovery is underway,
it is tenuous and its continuation will be closely tied to containment
of the virus. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around
our forecasts is unusually high. Stress on commercial real estate
properties will be most directly stemming from declines in hotel occupancies
(particularly related to conference or other group attendance) and declines
in foot traffic and sales for non-essential items at retail properties.
We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 4.3%
of the current pooled balance, compared to 4.2% at
Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized
losses is now 4.3% of the original pooled balance,
compared to 4.1% at the last review. Moody's
provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion
CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.
FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:
The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking
view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance
that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's
credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.
Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant
amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's
share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.
Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline
in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase
in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans
or interest shortfalls.
METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION
The principal methodology used in rating all classes except interest-only
classes was "Approach to Rating US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion CMBS" published
in September 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1244778.
The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "Approach
to Rating US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion CMBS" published in September
2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1244778
and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only
(IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1111179.
Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify
which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *).
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
DEAL PERFORMANCE
As of the September 14, 2020 distribution date, the transaction's
aggregate certificate balance has decreased by less than 1% to
$951 million from $959 million at securitization.
The certificates are collateralized by 33 mortgage loans ranging in size
from less than 1% to 10% of the pool, with the top
ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 67% of the pool.
Three loans, constituting 18% of the pool, have investment-grade
structured credit assessments.
Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan
sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity.
Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility,
including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances.
The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 19,
the same as at Moody's last review.
Eight loans, constituting 25% of the pool, are on the
master servicer's watchlist. The watchlist includes loans
that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the
CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part
of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency
reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that
could affect performance.
Moody's received full year 2019 operating results for 95% of the
pool, and partial year 2020 operating results for 63% of
the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans). Moody's
weighted average conduit LTV is 120%, compared to 118%
at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit component excludes
loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans,
and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash
flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 17% to the most
recently available net operating income (NOI). Moody's value
reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 10%.
Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.62X and 0.91X,
respectively, compared to 1.69X and 0.94X at the last
review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF
and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed
DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate
the agency applied to the loan balance.
The loan with a structured credit assessment is the 1999 Avenue of the
Stars Loan ($95.5 million -- 10.0% of
the pool), which represents a pari-passu portion of a $232.8
million first mortgage. The property is also secured by a subordinate
loan in the amount of $192.2 million and mezzanine debt
of $75.0 million. The loan is secured by a 39-story,
Class A, LEED Platinum certified office tower located in the Century
City District of Los Angeles, California. Century City is
a master-planned community located 13 miles west of the Los Angeles
CBD and is one of the highest-quality commercial and retail centers
in the Los Angeles MSA. The property consists of 821,357
square feet (SF) of leasable space, which includes 5,222 SF
of ground-level retail area as well as 1,742 parking spaces.
The tenant roster is comprised primarily of a mix of investment banking,
financial services and both national and international law firms.
Moody's structured credit assessment and stressed DSCR are a3 (sca.pd)
and 1.44X, respectively, the same as at last review.
The second largest loan with a structured credit assessment is the GSK
R&D Centre Loan ($65.5 million -- 6.9%
of the pool), which represents a pari-passu portion of a
$138.0 million mortgage loan. The loan is secured
by a three building suburban office campus totaling 635,058 SF located
in Rockville, Maryland about 20 miles northwest of downtown Washington,
D.C. Approximately 62% of the property's square footage
is office space, while the remaining 38% is utilized as lab
space. The property was constructed as a build-to-suit
for Human Genome Sciences. The company was subsequently acquired
by GlaxoSmithKline ("GSK") in 2012. Currently, the property
is 100% leased to Human Genome Sciences, Inc.,
a wholly-owned subsidiary of GSK until May 2026. The lease
provides Human Genome Sciences with two, ten-year extension
options and is guaranteed by its parent, GSK. A total of
17.7% of the building's square footage (112,697 SF)
is subleased to WellStat Management Company, LLC through February
2026. Moody's structured credit assessment and stressed DSCR are
baa3 (sca.pd) and 1.55X, respectively, the same
as at securitization.
The third largest loan with a structured credit assessment is the Pride
Center Loan ($10.0 million -- 1.1%
of the pool), which is secured by a one single-story,
multitenant community/power center located in Woodland Hills, California
in the southwestern portion of the San Fernando Valley, approximately
27 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles. The property can be
viewed as 8 leasable units, classified as anchor, junior anchor
spaces and ground leases. Three anchor spaces are leased to Floor
& Decor (52,619 SF), Homegoods (32,905 SF) and JoAnn's
Fabric (28,434 SF). Three junior anchor spaces are leased
to Harbor Freight Tools (16,356 SF), Tuesday Morning (11,707
SF) and Bank of America (7,865 SF). In addition, there
are two ground leases to CVS (14,884 SF) and Pep Boys (19,600
SF). The property was 100% leased as of December 2019.
The subject is located directly south of the Fallbrook Center which is
a large power center anchored by a number of national retailers,
including AMC Theaters, Walmart, Home Depot, Burlington
Coat Factory, Target, Old Navy, Trader Joe's,
Party City, Ross Dress for Less and Sprouts Farmers Market.
Moody's structured credit assessment and stressed DSCR are aaa (sca.pd)
and 2.18X, respectively, the same as at securitization.
The top three conduit loans represent 24.3% of the pool
balance. The largest loan is the Lafayette Centre Loan ($80.3
million -- 8.4% of the pool), which represents
a pari-passu portion of a $243.0 million mortgage
loan. The loan is secured by a Class A, LEED Gold office
complex located in the Golden Triangle area of the Central Business District
submarket of Washington, D.C. The improvements consist
of three office buildings, built between 1980 and 1986 and aggregating
about 793,553 SF. The Sponsor has invested approximately
$50.9 million in improvements since acquiring the property
in 2007. The property was 92% leased as of December 2019,
compared to 88% as of September 2017. Moody's LTV and stressed
DSCR are 109% and 0.89X, respectively, the same
as at the last review.
The second largest loan is the Pentagon Center Loan ($80.0
million -- 8.4% of the pool), which is secured
by the borrower's fee simple interest in two office buildings located
in the Crystal City submarket of Arlington, Virginia approximately
one mile south of the Pentagon. The property's office improvements
total 911,818 SF of NRA and consist of two, twelve-to
thirteen-story buildings that were originally built between 1970
and 1971. As of December 2017, the property was 100%
occupied by the United States Government Services Administration ("GSA")
on behalf of the Department of Defense ("DoD"). The GSA has operated
at the property since 1993, with the DoD being the sole occupant
since 2003 under two non-coterminous leases (one for each building).
The loan represents a pari-passu portion of a $210.0
million mortgage loan. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 104%
and 1.10X, respectively, the same as at the last review.
The third largest loan is the U.S. Industrial Portfolio
Loan ($71.2 million -- 7.5% of the pool),
which is secured by a portfolio of 39, single-tenant warehouse/
distribution and office/flex properties totaling 6.3 million SF
located throughout 17 states. The loan represents a pari-passu
portion of a $302 million first mortgage loan. The loan
has amortized 1.6% since securitization. Moody's
LTV and stressed DSCR are 127% and 0.83X, respectively,
compared to 128% and 0.82X at the last review.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and
performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected
collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a
second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash
flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement,
loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected
loss for each rated instrument.
Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
