Moody's affirms six classes of GSMS 2017-GS6

Approximately $730.6 million of structured securities affected

New York, October 02, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on six classes in GS Mortgage Securities Trust 2017-GS6 Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates Series 2017-GS6 as follows:

Cl. A-1, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jun 15, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-2, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jun 15, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-3, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jun 15, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-AB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jun 15, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-S, Affirmed Aa2 (sf); previously on Jun 15, 2018 Affirmed Aa2 (sf)

Cl. X-A*, Affirmed Aa1 (sf); previously on Jun 15, 2018 Affirmed Aa1 (sf)

* Reflects interest-only classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on the P&I classes were affirmed because the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable ranges.

The rating on the IO class was affirmed based on the credit quality of the referenced classes.

The coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to contain it, and the weak global economic outlook continue to disrupt economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Our analysis has considered the effect on the performance of commercial real estate from the current weak US economic activity and a gradual recovery for the coming months. Although an economic recovery is underway, it is tenuous and its continuation will be closely tied to containment of the virus. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high. Stress on commercial real estate properties will be most directly stemming from declines in hotel occupancies (particularly related to conference or other group attendance) and declines in foot traffic and sales for non-essential items at retail properties.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 4.3% of the current pooled balance, compared to 4.2% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 4.3% of the original pooled balance, compared to 4.1% at the last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The principal methodology used in rating all classes except interest-only classes was "Approach to Rating US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion CMBS" published in September 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1244778. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "Approach to Rating US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion CMBS" published in September 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1244778 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1111179. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the September 14, 2020 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by less than 1% to $951 million from $959 million at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by 33 mortgage loans ranging in size from less than 1% to 10% of the pool, with the top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 67% of the pool. Three loans, constituting 18% of the pool, have investment-grade structured credit assessments.

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 19, the same as at Moody's last review.

Eight loans, constituting 25% of the pool, are on the master servicer's watchlist. The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that could affect performance.

Moody's received full year 2019 operating results for 95% of the pool, and partial year 2020 operating results for 63% of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans). Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 120%, compared to 118% at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 17% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI). Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 10%.

Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.62X and 0.91X, respectively, compared to 1.69X and 0.94X at the last review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate the agency applied to the loan balance.

The loan with a structured credit assessment is the 1999 Avenue of the Stars Loan ($95.5 million -- 10.0% of the pool), which represents a pari-passu portion of a $232.8 million first mortgage. The property is also secured by a subordinate loan in the amount of $192.2 million and mezzanine debt of $75.0 million. The loan is secured by a 39-story, Class A, LEED Platinum certified office tower located in the Century City District of Los Angeles, California. Century City is a master-planned community located 13 miles west of the Los Angeles CBD and is one of the highest-quality commercial and retail centers in the Los Angeles MSA. The property consists of 821,357 square feet (SF) of leasable space, which includes 5,222 SF of ground-level retail area as well as 1,742 parking spaces. The tenant roster is comprised primarily of a mix of investment banking, financial services and both national and international law firms. Moody's structured credit assessment and stressed DSCR are a3 (sca.pd) and 1.44X, respectively, the same as at last review.

The second largest loan with a structured credit assessment is the GSK R&D Centre Loan ($65.5 million -- 6.9% of the pool), which represents a pari-passu portion of a $138.0 million mortgage loan. The loan is secured by a three building suburban office campus totaling 635,058 SF located in Rockville, Maryland about 20 miles northwest of downtown Washington, D.C. Approximately 62% of the property's square footage is office space, while the remaining 38% is utilized as lab space. The property was constructed as a build-to-suit for Human Genome Sciences. The company was subsequently acquired by GlaxoSmithKline ("GSK") in 2012. Currently, the property is 100% leased to Human Genome Sciences, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of GSK until May 2026. The lease provides Human Genome Sciences with two, ten-year extension options and is guaranteed by its parent, GSK. A total of 17.7% of the building's square footage (112,697 SF) is subleased to WellStat Management Company, LLC through February 2026. Moody's structured credit assessment and stressed DSCR are baa3 (sca.pd) and 1.55X, respectively, the same as at securitization.

The third largest loan with a structured credit assessment is the Pride Center Loan ($10.0 million -- 1.1% of the pool), which is secured by a one single-story, multitenant community/power center located in Woodland Hills, California in the southwestern portion of the San Fernando Valley, approximately 27 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles. The property can be viewed as 8 leasable units, classified as anchor, junior anchor spaces and ground leases. Three anchor spaces are leased to Floor & Decor (52,619 SF), Homegoods (32,905 SF) and JoAnn's Fabric (28,434 SF). Three junior anchor spaces are leased to Harbor Freight Tools (16,356 SF), Tuesday Morning (11,707 SF) and Bank of America (7,865 SF). In addition, there are two ground leases to CVS (14,884 SF) and Pep Boys (19,600 SF). The property was 100% leased as of December 2019. The subject is located directly south of the Fallbrook Center which is a large power center anchored by a number of national retailers, including AMC Theaters, Walmart, Home Depot, Burlington Coat Factory, Target, Old Navy, Trader Joe's, Party City, Ross Dress for Less and Sprouts Farmers Market. Moody's structured credit assessment and stressed DSCR are aaa (sca.pd) and 2.18X, respectively, the same as at securitization.

The top three conduit loans represent 24.3% of the pool balance. The largest loan is the Lafayette Centre Loan ($80.3 million -- 8.4% of the pool), which represents a pari-passu portion of a $243.0 million mortgage loan. The loan is secured by a Class A, LEED Gold office complex located in the Golden Triangle area of the Central Business District submarket of Washington, D.C. The improvements consist of three office buildings, built between 1980 and 1986 and aggregating about 793,553 SF. The Sponsor has invested approximately $50.9 million in improvements since acquiring the property in 2007. The property was 92% leased as of December 2019, compared to 88% as of September 2017. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 109% and 0.89X, respectively, the same as at the last review.

The second largest loan is the Pentagon Center Loan ($80.0 million -- 8.4% of the pool), which is secured by the borrower's fee simple interest in two office buildings located in the Crystal City submarket of Arlington, Virginia approximately one mile south of the Pentagon. The property's office improvements total 911,818 SF of NRA and consist of two, twelve-to thirteen-story buildings that were originally built between 1970 and 1971. As of December 2017, the property was 100% occupied by the United States Government Services Administration ("GSA") on behalf of the Department of Defense ("DoD"). The GSA has operated at the property since 1993, with the DoD being the sole occupant since 2003 under two non-coterminous leases (one for each building). The loan represents a pari-passu portion of a $210.0 million mortgage loan. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 104% and 1.10X, respectively, the same as at the last review.

The third largest loan is the U.S. Industrial Portfolio Loan ($71.2 million -- 7.5% of the pool), which is secured by a portfolio of 39, single-tenant warehouse/ distribution and office/flex properties totaling 6.3 million SF located throughout 17 states. The loan represents a pari-passu portion of a $302 million first mortgage loan. The loan has amortized 1.6% since securitization. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 127% and 0.83X, respectively, compared to 128% and 0.82X at the last review.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

