Moody's affirms six classes of GSMS 2017-GS7

Approximately $789 million of structured securities affected

New York, October 03, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on six classes in GS Mortgage Securities Trust 2017-GS7, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2017-GS7, as follows:

Cl. A-2, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Feb 14, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-3, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Feb 14, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Feb 14, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-AB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Feb 14, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-S, Affirmed Aa3 (sf); previously on Feb 14, 2020 Affirmed Aa3 (sf)

Cl. X-A*, Affirmed Aa1 (sf); previously on Feb 14, 2020 Affirmed Aa1 (sf)

* Reflects Interest Only Classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on five P&I classes were affirmed because of their credit support and the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio and Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable ranges.

The rating on one interest only (IO) class was affirmed based on the credit quality of its referenced classes.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 6.1% of the current pooled balance, compared to 5.1% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 5.9% of the original pooled balance, compared to 5.1% at the last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected. Additionally, significant changes in the 5-year rolling average of 10-year US Treasury rates will impact the magnitude of the interest rate adjustment and may lead to future rating actions.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The principal methodology used in rating all classes except interest-only classes was "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391056. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391056 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/59126. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the September 12, 2022 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 4.0% to $1.04 billion from $1.08 billion at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by 29 mortgage loans ranging in size from less than 1% to 13.2% of the pool, with the top ten loans constituting 66.5% of the pool. Two loans, constituting 17.1% of the pool, have an investment-grade structured credit assessment.

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 17, compared to 18 at Moody's last review.

Five loans, constituting 18.3% of the pool, are on the master servicer's watchlist. The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that could affect performance.

No loan has been liquidated from the pool since securitization. There is currently one loan in special servicing, the Marriott Grand Cayman Loan ($32.4 million – 3.1% of the pool), which is secured by a 295-room full-service hotel located on the Grand Cayman Islands. The loan has transferred to special servicing last month due to a maturity default. The Borrower has requested a four year extension. The property's decline in performance was primarily driven by the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic. The loan has amortized 7.3% since securitization and Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 143% and 1.05X, respectively.

Moody's has assumed a high default probability for one poorly performing loan. The troubled loan is The One West 34th Street loan ($20.0 million – 1.9% of the pool), which represents a pari passu portion of a $150 million mortgage loan. The loan is secured by the borrower's fee interest in three adjoining mixed-use (retail and office) buildings located at the northwest corner of Fifth Avenue and 34th Street in New York, New York. Collectively, the buildings contain 189,063 square feet (SF) of office and 21,275 SF of retail space. Prior to 2020, the property had already faced declining NOI as a result of lower revenues and increased expenses. The property's performance had been further negatively impacted by the coronavirus pandemic and the NOI DSCR has been below 1.00X since 2020. The property was 82% occupied as of June 2022, compared to 80% as of December 2021 and 95% at securitization. Moody's has estimated a moderate default risk for this loan.

The credit risk of loans is determined primarily by two factors: 1) Moody's assessment of the probability of default, which is largely driven by each loan's DSCR, and 2) Moody's assessment of the severity of loss upon a default, which is largely driven by each loan's loan-to-value ratio, referred to as the Moody's LTV or MLTV. As described in the CMBS methodology used to rate this transaction, we make various adjustments to the MLTV. We adjust the MLTV for each loan using a value that reflects capitalization (cap) rates that are between our sustainable cap rates and market cap rates. We also use an adjusted loan balance that reflects each loan's amortization profile. The MLTV reported in this publication reflects the MLTV before the adjustments described in the methodology.

Moody's received full year 2021 operating results for 97% of the pool, and partial year 2022 operating results for 63% of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans). Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 121%, compared to 124% at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 18% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI), excluding hotel properties that had significantly depressed NOI in 2021. Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 10.0%.

Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.68X and 0.90X, respectively, compared to 1.65X and 0.88X at the last review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate the agency applied to the loan balance.

The largest loan with a structured credit assessment is the 1999 Avenue of the Stars Loan ($137.3 million – 13.2% of the pool), which represents a pari-passu portion of a $232.8 million senior mortgage loan. The property is also encumbered with $192.2 million in subordinate debt and $75.0 million in mezzanine interests. The loan is secured by a 39-story, Class A, LEED Platinum certified office tower located in the Century City District of Los Angeles, CA. Century City is a master-planned community located 13 miles west of the Los Angeles CBD and is one of the highest-quality commercial and retail centers in the Los Angeles MSA. The property consists of 821,357 SF of leasable space, which includes 5,222 SF of ground-level retail area as well as 1,742 parking spaces. The property was 93% occupied as of June 2022, compared to 92% as of December 2021 and 83% at securitization. The loan is interest only throughout the entire 10-year loan term. Moody's structured credit assessment and stressed DSCR are a1 (sca.pd) and 1.44X, respectively.

The second largest loan with a structured credit assessment is the Olympic Tower Loan ($40.0 million -- 3.9% of the pool), which represents a pari passu portion of a leasehold interest in a $611.0 million senior mortgage loan. The property is also encumbered with $149.0 million of B-notes and $240.0 million of subordinated and non-pooled mezzanine debt. The loan is secured by the leasehold interest in 525,372 SF of rentable area contained within four office and retail buildings and sub-leasehold in an approximately 2,211 SF parcel of land located in New York, NY. The property is situated on Fifth Avenue between East 51st Street and East 52nd Street in midtown Manhattan, adjacent to St. Patrick's Cathedral and across from Rockefeller Center. The ground leases have expirations dates in September 2074 and January 2067. The property was leased at 88% as of June 2022, compared to 97% leased as of December 2021 and 99% at securitization. Retail tenant Versace (3.8% of the NRA and $14.5 million in annual rent) announced that they will be relocating their store to another location and has a current lease expiration in December 2023. The loan is interest-only throughout the entire 10-year loan term. Moody's analysis factored in the upcoming rollover of the Versace retail tenant and Moody's structured credit assessment and stressed DSCR is baa2 (sca.pd) and 1.00X, respectively.

The top three conduit loans represent 23.6% of the pool balance. The largest loan is the Long Island Prime Portfolio - Uniondale Loan ($85.0 million – 8.2% of the pool), which represents a pari-passu interest in a $197.9 million senior mortgage loan. The properties are also encumbered with $45.9 in mezzanine debt. The loan is secured by two Class A office properties located in Uniondale Long Island, New York. The buildings were developed in 1985 and 1990 and collectively contain 1,750,761 SF of total rentable area. As of March 2022, the portfolio was 87% occupied, compared to 84% in December 2021 and 86% at securitization. The property's performance is inline with expectations at securitization. The loan is interest only throughout the entire 10-year loan term. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 131.0% and 0.86X, respectively, the same as the last review.

The second largest loan is the Lafayette Centre Loan ($80.2 million -- 7.7% of the pool), which represents a pari-passu portion of a $243.0 million mortgage loan. The loan is secured by a Class A, LEED Gold office complex located in Central Business District submarket of Washington, D.C. The improvements consist of three office buildings totaling approximately 793,553 SF and built between 1980 and 1986. The largest tenant, US Commodity Futures Trading Commission, occupies approximately 37% of the combined NRA and is leased through September 2025. As of March 2022, the property was 83% occupied, compared to 82% in December 2020 and 86% at securitization. The loan is interest only for its entire 10-year term. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 115% and 0.85X, respectively, compared to 109% and 0.89X at the last review.

The third largest loan is the Loma Linda Loan ($80.0 million -- 7.7% of the pool), which represents a pari-passu interest in a $127.5 million senior mortgage loan. The loan is secured by the borrower's fee simple interest in a 327,614 SF, medical office building located in Loma Linda, CA which is approximately 60 miles east of downtown Los Angeles. The property was build-to-suit constructed in 2016 for the US Department of Veterans Affairs, a governmental agency focused on providing medical services to America's military veterans. The US Department of Veterans Affairs lease is for a 20-year term and is scheduled to expire in May 2036. The loan is interest only for its entire 10-year term. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 109% and 0.94X, respectively, the same as the last review.

