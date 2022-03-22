Moody's affirms six classes of GSMS 2018-GS9

Approximately $647.8 million of structured securities affected

New York, March 22, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on six classes in GS Mortgage Securities Trust 2018-GS9, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2018-GS9 as follows:

Cl. A-2, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Apr 15, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-3, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Apr 15, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Apr 15, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-AB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Apr 15, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-S, Affirmed Aa2 (sf); previously on Apr 15, 2019 Affirmed Aa2 (sf)

Cl. X-A*, Affirmed Aa1 (sf); previously on Apr 15, 2019 Affirmed Aa1 (sf)

*Interest Only Class

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on the P&I classes were affirmed because the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable ranges.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 3.3% of the current pooled balance, compared to 4.8% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 3.2% of the original pooled balance, compared to 4.8% at the last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected. Additionally, significant changes in the 5-year rolling average of 10-year US Treasury rates will impact the magnitude of the interest rate adjustment and may lead to future rating actions.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The principal methodology used in rating all classes except interest-only classes was "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1258254 . The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1258254 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1111179. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the March 10, 2022 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 2% to $869.3 million from $887.1 million at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by 37 mortgage loans ranging in size from less than 1% to 8.3% of the pool, with the top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 64.2% of the pool. Three loans, constituting 17.9% of the pool, have investment-grade structured credit assessments. Two loans, constituting 1.3% of the pool, have defeased and are secured by US government securities.

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 19, compared to 20 at Moody's last review.

As of the March 2022 remittance report, all loans were current on their debt service payments.

Nine loans, constituting 21.9% of the pool, are on the master servicer's watchlist, of which one loan, representing 2.9% of the pool, indicates the borrower has received loan modifications in relation to coronavirus impact on the property. The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that could affect performance.

No loans have been liquidated from the pool, and no loans are currently in special servicing.

Moody's has assumed a high default probability for two poorly performing loans, constituting 1.5% of the pool, and has estimated an aggregate loss of $2.8 million (a 21.9% expected loss on average) from these troubled loans. The first troubled loan is secured by a shopping center in West Palm Beach, FL, which has struggled since the anchor tenant, Big Lots vacated the property in early 2020. The second troubled loan is secured by a suburban office property in South Jordan, UT, which has had multiple tenants vacate the property, reducing occupancy to 54%, with significant rollover risk over the next two years.

The credit risk of loans is determined primarily by two factors: 1) Moody's assessment of the probability of default, which is largely driven by each loan's DSCR, and 2) Moody's assessment of the severity of loss upon a default, which is largely driven by each loan's loan-to-value ratio, referred to as the Moody's LTV or MLTV. As described in the CMBS methodology used to rate this transaction, we make various adjustments to the MLTV. We adjust the MLTV for each loan using a value that reflects capitalization (cap) rates that are between our sustainable cap rates and market cap rates. We also use an adjusted loan balance that reflects each loan's amortization profile. The MLTV reported in this publication reflects the MLTV before the adjustments described in the methodology.

Moody's received full year 2020 operating results for 100% of the pool, and full or partial year 2021 operating results for 86% of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans). Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 113%, compared to 117% at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 13.9% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI), excluding hotel properties that had significantly depressed NOI in 2020/2021. Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 10.3%.

Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.87X and 0.99X, respectively, compared to 1.77X and 0.96X at the last review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate the agency applied to the loan balance.

The largest loan with a structured credit assessment is the Apple Campus 3 Loan ($68.0 million ? 7.8% of the pool), which represents a pari passu portion of a $340.0 million whole loan. The property is also encumbered with mezzanine debt of $235.0 million held outside the trust. The loan is secured by an 883,000 square soot (SF) class-A, LEED platinum certified office complex located in Sunnyvale, CA. The property is fully occupied by Apple, Inc. through 2031 and is situated 4 miles from Apple's other offices at Infinite Loop (HQ) and Apple Park. The property features a 2,500 space parking garage, a cafeteria, fitness center and outdoor balconies. Due to the single tenant exposure, Moody's value incorporated a lit/dark analysis. Moody's structured credit assessment and stressed DSCR are a2 (sca.pd) and 1.12X, respectively.

The second largest loan with a structured credit assessment is the Twelve Oaks Mall Loan ($62.5 million ? 7.2% of the pool), which represents a pari passu portion of a $187.7 million whole loan. The property is also encumbered with a $93.8 million B-note. The loan is secured by a 709,000 SF portion of a 1.5 million SF regional mall located in Novi, MI. The loan collateral is anchored by Nordstrom, and other major tenants include Crate & Barrel and Apple. Two non-collateral anchors have closed their stores, including Sears (closed 2018) and Lord and Taylor (closed 2020), leaving Macy's and JCPenney as remaining anchors. Moody's structured credit assessment and stressed DSCR are baa2 (sca.pd) and 1.40X, respectively.

The third largest loan with a structured credit assessment is the Starwood Lodging Hotel Portfolio Loan ($25.0 million ? 2.9% of the pool), which represents a pari passu portion of a $332.7 million whole loan. The portfolio is also encumbered with a $467.3 million B-note. The loan is secured by a portfolio of 138 limited service hotels across 27 states, totaling 10,576 keys. The hotels operate under six brands, including Marriott, Hilton, IHG, Choice Hotels, Best Western and Carlson. The borrower was granted COVID related relief in October 2020 in the form of a standstill agreement, in which FF&E reserve payments were suspended for six months. For the full year 2021, portfolio occupancy was 62%, up from 30% during 2020. Moody's structured credit assessment and stressed DSCR are a3 (sca.pd) and 2.15X, respectively.

The top three conduit loans represent 23% of the pool balance. The largest loan is the Marina Heights State Farm Loan ($72.5 million ? 8.3% of the pool), which represents a pari passu portion of a $560 million whole loan. The loan is secured by a 2.0 million SF class A office complex located in Tempe, AZ. The property is fully occupied by State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company ("State Farm"), who utilize the space as their southwestern regional HQ. Lease expirations are staggered from 2032 to 2042. The collateral for the loan operates subject to a 99-year ground lease which commenced in August 2013. The borrower has one option to renew for a period of no fewer than 25 years, and no more than 99 years. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 101% and 1.02X, respectively, same as at the last review.

The second largest loan is the U.S. Industrial Portfolio Loan ($64.0 million ? 7.4% of the pool), which represents a pari passu portion of a $105.8 million whole loan. The loan is secured by a portfolio of 11 single tenant industrial properties. The portfolio totals 2.7 million SF of class B space, which is used for manufacturing and warehousing. The properties are located in 7 states, with 8 of 11 properties located in the Midwest. The portfolio has averaged 99% occupancy since 2009. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 121% and 0.91X, respectively, compared to 127% and 0.87X at the last review.

The third largest loan is the ESA Portfolio Loan ($63.5 million ? 7.3% of the pool), which is secured by a portfolio of 19 extended-stay hotels located across 4 states. The portfolio contains 1,876 keys and operates under the Extended Stay America brand. Performance has been stable through the pandemic, with a portfolio wide occupancy of 74% during 2020, compared to 76% in 2019. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 115% and 1.08X, respectively, compared to 117% and 1.07X at the last review.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

