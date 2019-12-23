Moody's affirms six classes of JPMCC 2006-LDP7

Approximately $315 million of structured securities affected
New York, December 23, 2019 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
affirmed the ratings on six classes in J.P. Morgan Chase
Commercial Mortgage Securities Corp. Series 2006-LDP7 as
follows:
Cl. A-J, Affirmed Caa2 (sf); previously on Jun
1, 2018 Affirmed Caa2 (sf)
Cl. B, Affirmed C (sf); previously on Jun 1, 2018
Affirmed C (sf)
Cl. C, Affirmed C (sf); previously on Jun 1, 2018
Affirmed C (sf)
Cl. D, Affirmed C (sf); previously on Jun 1, 2018
Affirmed C (sf)
Cl. E, Affirmed C (sf); previously on Jun 1, 2018
Affirmed C (sf)
Cl. F, Affirmed C (sf); previously on Jun 1, 2018
Affirmed C (sf)
RATINGS RATIONALE
The ratings on the P&I classes were affirmed because the ratings are
consistent with Moody's expected loss plus realized losses.
Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 88.3%
of the current pooled balance, compared to 60.4% at
Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized
losses is now 14.4% of the original pooled balance,
compared to 14.5% at the last review. Moody's
provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion
CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.
FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:
The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking
view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance
that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's
credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.
Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant
amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's
share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.
Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline
in the performance of the pool, an increase in realized and expected
losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.
METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's
Approach to Rating Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower CMBS"
published in July 2017. Please see the Rating Methodologies page
on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
Moody's analysis incorporated a loss and recovery approach in rating the
P&I classes in this deal since 98% of the pool is in special
servicing. In this approach, Moody's determines a probability
of default for each specially serviced and troubled loan that it expects
will generate a loss and estimates a loss given default based on a review
of broker's opinions of value (if available), other information
from the special servicer, available market data and Moody's
internal data. The loss given default for each loan also takes
into consideration repayment of servicer advances to date, estimated
future advances and closing costs. Translating the probability
of default and loss given default into an expected loss estimate,
Moody's then applies the aggregate loss from specially serviced to the
most junior classes and the recovery as a pay down of principal to the
most senior classes.
DEAL PERFORMANCE
As of the December 15, 2019 distribution date, the transaction's
aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 92% to $316
million from $3.94 billion at securitization. The
certificates are collateralized by 13 mortgage loans ranging in size from
less than 1% to 76% of the pool. One loan,
constituting less than 0.5% of the pool, has defeased
and is secured by US government securities.
Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan
sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity.
Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility,
including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances.
The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of two,
compared to a Herf of three at Moody's last review.
Sixty-three loans have been liquidated from the pool, resulting
in an aggregate realized loss of $287 million (for an average loss
severity of 44%). Eight loans, constituting 98%
of the pool, are currently in special servicing. The largest
specially serviced loan is the former Westfield Centro Portfolio ($240.0
million -- 75.9% of the pool), which is currently
secured by two mall properties. The portfolio was originally secured
by four mall properties and one large retail center. Two of the
properties were sold in 2017 and one was sold in 2019 and the proceeds
were used to paydown outstanding advances. The remaining two properties
serving as collateral for the loan are the West Park and Eagle Rock properties.
The Eagle Rock property is secured by a 460,000 square foot (SF)
regional mall located in Los Angeles, California, and the
West Park Property is secured by a 426,000 SF portion of a 510,000
SF regional mall located in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. The
special servicer indicated they plan to market the assets for sale in
January 2020.
The second largest specially serviced loan is the Doubletree -- Lisle
/ Naperville Loan (formerly the Hilton -- Lisle / Naperville) ($33.9
million -- 10.7% of the pool), which is secured
by a 309-key hotel located in Lisle, Illinois, approximately
30 miles west of Chicago. The loan transferred to special servicing
in February 2016 due to imminent maturity default and the property is
now REO. The property operated under the Hilton brand and is now
being converted to operate under the DoubleTree brand.
The third largest specially serviced loan is the Nilfisk Advance --
MN Loan ($15.2 million -- 4.8% of the
pool), which is secured by an industrial (warehouse / distribution)
property located in Plymouth, Minnesota. The property became
REO in November 2016. The special servicer indicated they are working
to lease up the property.
The remaining five specially serviced loans are secured by a mix of property
types. Moody's estimates an aggregate $278 million loss
for the specially serviced loans (90% expected loss on average).
The four non-defeased performing loans represent 2.1%
of the pool balance. All four conduit loans are fully amortizing
loans and have amortized by between 50% and 85% since securitization.
The performing loans are secured by a mix of property types and each has
a Moody's LTV of less than 50%.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity
analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity
to Assumptions of the disclosure form.
The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and
performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected
collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a
second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash
flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement,
loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected
loss for each rated instrument.
Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Christopher Bergman
Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Matthew Halpern
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Structured Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
