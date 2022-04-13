Moody's affirms six classes of JPMCC 2019-COR4

Approximately $535.3 million of structured securities affected

New York, April 13, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on six classes in JPMCC Commercial Mortgage Securities Trust 2019-COR4 ("JPMCC 2019-COR4") as follows:

Cl. A-1, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Feb 28, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-2, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Feb 28, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-3, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Feb 28, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Feb 28, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-5, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Feb 28, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-SB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Feb 28, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on the six P&I classes were affirmed due to the credit support and because the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable ranges.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 5.8% of the current pooled balance. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 5.7% of the original pooled balance, compared to 5.7% at securitization. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1258254. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the March 10, 2022 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 0.8% to $676.5 million from $774 million at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by 38 mortgage loans ranging in size from less than 1% to 10% of the pool, with the top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 57.7% of the pool.

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 21, the same as at securitization.

As of the March 2022 remittance report, loans representing 96% were current or within their grace period on their debt service payments and 4% were beyond their grace period but less than 30 days delinquent.

Fifteen loans, constituting 51.3% of the pool, are on the master servicer's watchlist, of which two loans, representing 14.3% of the pool, indicate the borrower has loan modifications in relation to coronavirus impact on the property. The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that could affect performance.

No loans have been liquidated from the pool and no loans are currently in special servicing.

The credit risk of loans is determined primarily by two factors: 1) Moody's assessment of the probability of default, which is largely driven by each loan's DSCR, and 2) Moody's assessment of the severity of loss upon a default, which is largely driven by each loan's loan-to-value ratio, referred to as the Moody's LTV or MLTV. As described in the CMBS methodology used to rate this transaction, we make various adjustments to the MLTV. We adjust the MLTV for each loan using a value that reflects capitalization (cap) rates that are between our sustainable cap rates and market cap rates. We also use an adjusted loan balance that reflects each loan's amortization profile. The MLTV reported in this publication reflects the MLTV before the adjustments described in the methodology.

Moody's received full year 2020 operating results for 100% of the pool, and full or partial year 2021 operating results for 88% of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans). Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 119%, compared to 118% at securitization. Moody's conduit component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 8.9% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI), excluding hotel properties that had significantly depressed NOI in 2020 / 2021. Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 9.8%.

Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.44X and 0.89X, respectively, compared to 1.47X and 0.90X at securitization. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate the agency applied to the loan balance.

The top three conduit loans represent 28.3% of the pool balance. The largest loan is the Renaissance Seattle Loan ($70 million -- 10% of the pool), which represents a pari passu portion of a $127 million whole loan. The loan is secured by a 557 key, full service hotel located in downtown Seattle, WA. The property was built in 1978 and underwent a $24.7 million ($44,300/key) renovation in 2017. Amenities include 2 restaurants, a fitness center and 28,000 square feet (SF) of meeting space. Property performance was impacted due to business disruptions as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and the property did not generate cash flow to cover operating expenses in 2020. Payment relief was granted and the loan was modified. As of September 30, 2021, occupancy was 34%, and property NOI was positive, however much lower than the pre-pandemic levels. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 140% and 0.83X, respectively, compared to 126% and 0.92X at securitization.

The second largest loan is the 400 South El Camino Loan ($73.6 million ? 9.6% of the pool), which is secured by a 145,000 SF, class-A office property located in San Mateo, CA, 19 miles south of San Francisco. The property was built in 1973 and renovated in 2015. The largest tenant is AliBaba Group USA, which occupies 29% of the property NRA on a lease through July 2023. As of September 30, 2021, the property was 92% occupied, compared to 96% at securitization. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 111% and 0.92X, respectively, compared to 113% and 0.91X at securitization.

The third largest loan is the Liberty Station Retail Loan ($67 million ? 8.7% of the pool), which represents a pari passu portion of a $117 million whole loan. The loan is secured by a 327,700 SF retail property located in San Diego, CA. It was built in five phases between 1932 and 2007, and renovated between 2007 and 2009. Major tenants include Vons and Trader Joe's grocery stores and Stone Brewing Company taproom. As of year-end 2021, the property was 92% occupied, compared to 95% at year- end 2020. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 124% and 0.76X, respectively, same as at securitization.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Kyle Austin Gray

Associate Lead Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Romina Padhi

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Structured Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

