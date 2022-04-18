Moody's affirms six classes of MSBAM 2014-C17

Approximately $515 million of structured securities affected

New York, April 18, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on six classes in Morgan Stanley Bank of America Merrill Lynch Trust 2014-C17 as follows:

Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on May 23, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-5, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on May 23, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-SB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on May 23, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-S, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on May 23, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. B, Affirmed Aa3 (sf); previously on May 23, 2019 Affirmed Aa3 (sf)

Cl. X-A*, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on May 23, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

* Reflects Interest Only Classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on the five P&I classes were affirmed because of their credit support and the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable ranges.

The rating on the IO class was affirmed based on the credit quality of its referenced classes.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 8.0% of the current pooled balance, compared to 7.1% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 5.9% of the original pooled balance, compared to 5.7% at the last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected. Additionally, significant changes in the 5-year rolling average of 10-year US Treasury rates will impact the magnitude of the interest rate adjustment and may lead to future rating actions.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The principal methodology used in rating all classes except the interest-only class was "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1258254. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1258254 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1111179. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the March 17, 2022 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 33% to $695.3 million from $1.04 billion at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by 54 mortgage loans ranging in size from less than 1% to 12.5% of the pool, with the top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 49.4% of the pool. One loan, constituting 5.3% of the pool, has an investment-grade structured credit assessment. Six loans, constituting 4% of the pool, have defeased and are secured by US government securities.

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 23, compared to 27 at Moody's last review.

As of the March 2022 remittance report, loans representing 87% were current or within their grace period on their debt service payments, 3% were beyond their grace period but less than 30 days delinquent and 10% were past maturity or in foreclosure/REO.

Eight loans, constituting 25% of the pool, are on the master servicer's watchlist, of which one loan, representing less than 1% of the pool, indicate the borrower has received loan modifications in relation to the coronavirus impact on the property. The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that could affect performance.

Two loans have been liquidated from the pool, resulting in an aggregate realized loss of $5.4 million (for an average loss severity of 7.3%). Five loans, constituting 11% of the pool, are currently in special servicing. Three of the specially serviced loans, representing 7.7% of the pool, have transferred to special servicing since June 2020.

The largest specially serviced loan is the San Isidro Plaza I & II Loan ($40.3 million -- 5.8% of the pool), which is secured by a 283,885 SF retail power center property located in Santa Fe, New Mexico. The largest tenants are Lowes (52% of NRA, lease expiration June 2026), Regal Cinemas (17% of NRA, lease expiration April 2022), and Sprouts Farmers Market (9% of NRA, lease expiration October 2024). The loan transferred to special servicing in July 2020 due to imminent monetary default and is last paid through its October 2021 payment date. The original maturity date was in July 2021. The property was impacted by business disruptions stemming from the pandemic and the borrower requested temporary forbearance and maturity date extension. The Regal Cinema was closed for two years and recently re-opened after settling a rent dispute with the borrower, increasing occupancy to nearly 100%. Recent servicer commentary suggests that a payoff letter has been requested indicating a potential near term payoff. This loan has been included in the conduit statistics below with a Moody's LTV of 119%.

The second largest specially serviced loan is the Holiday Inn Houston Intercontinental Loan ($18.6 million -- 2.7% of the pool), which is secured by a 414-room Holiday Inn hotel located approximately one mile south of George Bush InterContinental Airport and 12 miles north of the Houston CBD. The loan was transferred to special servicing in March 2017 and is last paid through its April 2017 payment date. A receiver was appointed during 2017 due to failure to make repairs and adequately maintain the physical condition of the property and the loan became REO in July 2018. The servicer completed a deferred property improvement plan (PIP) in February 2020 and the loan was deemed non-recoverable in October 2020. Servicer commentary indicates the property is now listed for sale. Due to the significant servicer advances and value deterioration since securitization, Moody's expects a significant loss from this loan, exceeding 100% of the loan balance.

The third largest specially serviced loan is the Arrowhead Professional Park Loan ($8.8 million -- 1.3% of the pool), which is secured by a 40,000 SF office property located in Glendale, Arizona, which was a partial build to suit development for Arrowhead Health Center as their headquarters. The tenant ultimately vacated at their lease expiration in 2018, reducing occupancy to 37%. Occupancy never recovered and the property was 20% leased in September 2021. The loan transferred to special servicing in November 2020 due to payment default and is last paid through its July 2021 payment date. The servicer has appointed a receiver and is pursuing foreclosure.

The remaining two specially serviced loans are secured by a retail and hotel property, each making up less than 1% of the pool. Moody's has also assumed a high default probability for one poorly performing loan, constituting 3.7% of the pool, and has estimated an aggregate loss of $37.3 million (a 60% expected loss on average) from these specially serviced and troubled loans. The troubled loan is secured by a mixed-use property located in Napa, California which has been impacted by a decline in occupancy and had a NOI DSCR below 1.00X as of September 2021.

The credit risk of loans is determined primarily by two factors: 1) Moody's assessment of the probability of default, which is largely driven by each loan's DSCR, and 2) Moody's assessment of the severity of loss upon a default, which is largely driven by each loan's loan-to-value ratio, referred to as the Moody's LTV or MLTV. As described in the CMBS methodology used to rate this transaction, we make various adjustments to the MLTV. We adjust the MLTV for each loan using a value that reflects capitalization (cap) rates that are between our sustainable cap rates and market cap rates. We also use an adjusted loan balance that reflects each loan's amortization profile. The MLTV reported in this publication reflects the MLTV before the adjustments described in the methodology.

Moody's received full year 2020 operating results for 97% of the pool, and full or partial year 2021 operating results for 95% of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans). Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 109%, compared to 104% at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 21% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI), excluding hotel properties that had significantly depressed NOI in 2020 / 2021. Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 9.7%.

Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.36X and 0.99X, respectively, compared to 1.53X and 1.06X at the last review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate the agency applied to the loan balance.

The loan with a structured credit assessment is the Courtyard King Kamehameha's Kona Beach Hotel Leased Fee Loan ($37.0 million -- 5.3% of the pool), which is secured by a ground leased fee interest in two separate parcels of land located in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii. The two parcels total 14 acres and lie beneath leasehold hotel improvements (non-collateral) which include a 452-room Courtyard Marriott Hotel. Moody's considered the value of the non-collateral improvements that the leased fee interest underlies when assessing the risk of the loan, as the subject loan is senior to any debt on the improvements. The loan is interest only for the period prior to the anticipated repayment date (ARD) in June 2024, after which all excess cash flow will be used to amortize the loan until the final maturity date in June 2039. The loan has remained current on its debt service payments and Moody's structured credit assessment and stressed DSCR is baa1 (sca.pd) and 0.80X, respectively.

The top three conduit loans represent 21.1% of the pool balance. The largest loan is the Marriott Philadelphia Downtown Loan ($86.8 million -- 12.5% of the pool), which represents a pari passu portion of a $199.7 million mortgage loan. The loan is secured by a 1,408-room full service Marriott hotel located adjacent to the Pennsylvania Convention Center in downtown Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The property's historical revenue and net operating income (NOI) generally increased through year-end 2019 NOI which was approximately 37% higher than in 2014. However, the property was significantly impacted by the pandemic due its reliance on group and business demand as a result of its proximity to the convention center. At securitization, the property's demand was approximately 65% meeting and group driven, 25% commercial driven and 10% leisure driven. In both 2020 and 2021 the property's revenue was insufficient to cover its operating expenses. Despite the distressed collateral performance, the loan has remained current and has amortized by over 12% since securitization. Due to the low DSCR, the loan is fully cash managed and any excess cash is being trapped. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 119% and 1.13X, respectively, compared to 94% and 1.26X, at the last review. However, these metrics are based on the return of both corporate and group travel demand which may continue to lag that of the overall US.

The second largest loan is the Highland Village Loan ($30.4 million -- 4.4% of the pool), which is secured by a 217,504 SF mixed-use anchored retail and office center located in Jackson, Mississippi. The property offers 70% of retail space, 22% of office space and 8% of self-storage space. The property was 89% leased as of December 2021, compared to 82% in December 2018 and 85% in December 2017. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 123% and 0.77X, respectively, compared to 129% and 0.73X at the last review.

The third largest loan is the Marlboro Commons Loan ($29.3 million -- 4.2% of the pool), which is secured by a 100,556 SF retail property located in Marlboro, New Jersey along route 9. The property has been 100% leased since 2018 with minimal upcoming lease maturities in the next two years. The loan has amortized by 14% since securitization. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 108% and 0.90X, respectively, compared to 119% and 0.82X at the last review.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

