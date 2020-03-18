Moody's affirms six classes of MSBAM 2015-C27

Approximately $579 million of structured securities affected
New York, March 18, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
affirmed the ratings on six classes in Morgan Stanley Bank of America
Merrill Lynch Trust 2015-C27, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through
Certificates Series 2015-C27:
Cl. A-2, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on October
26, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-3, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on October
26, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on October
26, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-SB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on October
26, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-S, Affirmed Aa2 (sf); previously on October
26, 2018 Affirmed Aa2 (sf)
Cl. X-A*, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on
October 26, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
*Reflects interest-only classes
RATINGS RATIONALE
The ratings on the P&I classes were affirmed because the transaction's
key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV)
ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the
transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable
ranges.
The rating on the IO class was affirmed based on the credit quality of
the referenced classes.
Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 7.9%
of the current pooled balance, compared to 5.6% at
Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized
losses is now 7.4% of the original pooled balance,
compared to 5.4% at the last review. Moody's
provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion
CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.
FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:
The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking
view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance
that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's
credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.
Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant
amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's
share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.
Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline
in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase
in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans
or interest shortfalls.
METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION
The principal methodology used in rating all classes except interest-only
classes was "Approach to Rating US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion CMBS" published
in July 2017. The methodologies used in rating interest-only
classes were "Approach to Rating US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion CMBS"
published in July 2017 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance
Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019.
Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify
which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *).
Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
DEAL PERFORMANCE
As of the February 18, 2020 distribution date, the transaction's
aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 6.5% to $768.8
million from $822.3 million at securitization. The
certificates are collateralized by 53 mortgage loans ranging in size from
less than 1% to 12% of the pool, with the top ten
loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 56% of the pool.
One loan, constituting 4% of the pool, has an investment-grade
structured credit assessment. Two loans, constituting 1%
of the pool, have defeased and are secured by US government securities.
Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan
sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity.
Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility,
including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances.
The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 22,
compared to 23 at Moody's last review.
Nine loans, constituting 30.5% of the pool,
are on the master servicer's watchlist. The watchlist includes
loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part
of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As
part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency
reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that
could affect performance.
To date, no loans have liquidated from the pool and there are no
loans currently in special servicing.
Moody's has assumed a high default probability for two poorly performing
loans, constituting 1.8% of the pool. The largest
troubled loan is secured a limited service in hotel located in Kansas
City, MO which has suffered from declining revenue and increased
expenses from securitization. The other troubled loan is secured
by a retail center in Golden, CO that has had low occupancy due
to the departure of its largest tenant from securitization.
Moody's received full year 2018 operating results for 98% of the
pool, and full or partial year 2019 operating results for 92%
of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans).
Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 119%, essentially
the same as at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit
component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased
and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans.
Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut
of 12% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI).
Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of
10%.
Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.47X and 0.90X,
respectively, compared to 1.48X and 0.90X at the last
review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF
and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed
DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate
the agency applied to the loan balance.
The loan with a structured credit assessment is the U-Haul Portfolio
Loan ($30.8 million -- 4.0%
of the pool), which represents a pari-passu portion of a
$120.5 million senior mortgage loan. The pari-passu
loan pieces are held in JPMBB 2015-C32 and MSJP 2015-HAUL,
along with an additional $111 million of subordinate debt.
This loan is secured by 105 self-storage properties located across
35 states. All but one of the properties were constructed between
1927 and 2000. As of September 2019, the portfolio's
average occupancy rate was 84%, compared to 88% in
May 2018 and compared to 93% in November 2015. The portfolio's
financial performance has improved since securitization. Moody's
structured credit assessment and stressed DSCR are aaa (sca.pd)
and 2.43X, respectively, compared to aaa (sca.pd)
and 2.2X at the last review.
The top three conduit loans represent 26% of the pool balance.
The largest loan is the 535-545 Fifth Avenue Loan ($90.0
million -- 11.7% of the pool), which
represents a pari-passu portion of a $310 million mortgage
loan. The loan is secured by two adjacent Class-B office
and retail buildings located in Manhattan's Grand Central office submarket
along Fifth Avenue. The property, comprised of a 36-story
and 14-story building, spans the entire block from East 44th
Street to East 45th Street and operates as a single property. As
of September 2019, the property was 80% leased, unchanged
from December 2018 and down from 86% at year-end 2016.
The property's net cash flow has continued to decline since securitization
as a result of lower revenues, however, Best Buy reportedly
signed a 10-year lease for 40,839 square feet (SF),
and is expected to open in late 2020 or early 2021. The loan is
the interest only for its 10-year term. Moody's LTV and
stressed DSCR are 118% and 0.74X, respectively,
compared to 108% and 0.81X at Moody's last review.
The second largest loan is the Crowne Plaza -- Hollywood,
FL Loan ($56.0 million -- 7.3%
of the pool), which is secured by a 311-room full-service
hotel located along the coast in Hollywood, Florida. The
hotel re-branded from the Crowne Plaza brand to the Doubletree
by Hilton brand in late 2017. For the 12-month period ending
in December 2019, the hotel occupancy and ADR were 70.6%
and $174.22, respectively, compared to 69.2%
and $177.92 in December 2018. Property performance
has declined since securitization primarily due to declining revenue per
available room (RevPAR). The loan has amortized 6.6%
since securitization and Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 145%
and 0.82X, respectively, compared to 141% and
0.84X at the last review.
The third largest loan is the Hotel Valencia Santana Row Loan ($53.0
million -- 6.9% of the pool), which
is secured by a 215-room full-service hotel located in San
Jose, California in Santana Row, a mixed-use master
planned community. The property was constructed in 2002 and was
renovated between 2013 and 2015. For the 12-month period
ending September 2019, the hotel occupancy and ADR were 83.8%
and $304.28, respectively, compared to 83.9%
and $282.57 in September 2018. The loan had a 60-month
interest only period and begins to amortize in October 2020. Property
performance has improved since securitization due to higher revenue.
Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 128% and 0.96X,
respectively, unchanged from the last review.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity
analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity
to Assumptions of the disclosure form.
The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and
performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected
collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a
second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash
flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement,
loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected
loss for each rated instrument.
Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Suzanna Sava
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Matthew Halpern
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Structured Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653