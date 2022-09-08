Moody's affirms six classes of MSBAM 2017-C33

Approximately $426 million of structured securities affected

New York, September 08, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on six classes Morgan Stanley Bank of America Merrill Lynch Trust 2017-C33, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2017-C33 as follows:

Cl. A-3, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Aug 16, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Aug 16, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-5, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Aug 16, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-SB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Aug 16, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-S, Affirmed Aa3 (sf); previously on Aug 16, 2019 Affirmed Aa3 (sf)

Cl. X-A*, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Aug 16, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

* Reflects Interest-Only Classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on the P&I classes were affirmed because of their credit support and the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable ranges.

The rating on the IO class was affirmed based on the credit quality of its referenced classes.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 4.8% of the current pooled balance, compared to 4.3% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 4.0% of the original pooled balance, compared to 4.2% at the last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The principal methodology used in rating all classes except the interest-only classes was "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391056. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391056 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/59126. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the August 2022 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 16.4% to $587.3 million from $702.6 million at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by 40 mortgage loans ranging in size from less than 1% to 8.8% of the pool, with the top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 54.3% of the pool.

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 20, compared to 24 at Moody's last review.

As of the August 2022 remittance report, all loans were current on their debt service payments.

Nine loans, constituting 30.8% of the pool, are on the master servicer's watchlist. The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that could affect performance.

Two loans, constituting 7.3% of the pool, are currently in special servicing. Both have transferred to special servicing since June 2020 and were current as of their August 2022 payment date.

The largest specially serviced loan is the Key Center Cleveland ($37.2 million – 6.3% of the pool), which represents a pari passu portion of a $204.3 million mortgage loan. The asset is also encumbered with $42.5 million of mezzanine debt. The loan is secured by an office tower and attached hotel located in downtown Cleveland, Ohio. The loan transferred to the special servicer in October 2020 due to the pandemic's effect on the hotel component. The special servicer subsequently approved a management change and deferral of FF&E reserves. Servicer commentary indicates the Borrower submitted a proposal for a temporary amortization deferral to help pay for leasing costs and capital expenditures. The loan has remained current or less than one month delinquent over the last twelve months and was current as of the August 2022 remittance statement. The loan's year-end 2021 net operating income (NOI) DSCR was 1.82X and the loan has amortized over 7% from securitization after its initial interest only period. Due to the performing nature this loan was included in the conduit statistics with a Moody's LTV of 114%.

The other specially serviced loan is Holiday Inn Express Quakertown ($5.7 million – 1% of the pool), which is secured by a 3-story, 78-room limited service hotel located in Quakertown, PA. The loan transferred to special servicing in June 2020 for payment default due to impacts of the coronavirus pandemic. Servicer commentary indicates the Borrower received two PPP Loans and a forbearance agreement closed in April 2022. As a result, the loan is being monitored post-closing for continued compliance of the forbearance terms and is pending a transfer back to Master Servicer. The loan has amortized approximately 9% since securitization and is current as of the August 2022 remittance date.

Moody's has also assumed a high default probability for one poorly performing loan, constituting 4.3% of the pool. The troubled loan is the 141 Fifth Avenue Loan ($25 million- 4.3% of the pool) which is secured by a single-tenant retail condominium consisting of 4,425 sf rentable area situated below a 14-story mixed-use (commercial/office/residential). The building is located on the southeast corner of Fifth Avenue and 21st Street in the Flatiron district of Manhattan. The property was leased to HSBC through October 31, 2022, however, the tenant has indicated plans to vacate at or prior to their lease expiration.

The credit risk of loans is determined primarily by two factors: 1) Moody's assessment of the probability of default, which is largely driven by each loan's DSCR, and 2) Moody's assessment of the severity of loss upon a default, which is largely driven by each loan's loan-to-value ratio, referred to as the Moody's LTV or MLTV. As described in the CMBS methodology used to rate this transaction, we make various adjustments to the MLTV. We adjust the MLTV for each loan using a value that reflects capitalization (cap) rates that are between our sustainable cap rates and market cap rates. We also use an adjusted loan balance that reflects each loan's amortization profile. The MLTV reported in this publication reflects the MLTV before the adjustments described in the methodology.

Moody's received full or partial year 2020 and 2021 operating results for 99% and 84% of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans). Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 109%, compared to 112% at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 18% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI). Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 10.5%.

Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.58X and 1.07X, respectively, compared to 1.60X and 1.03X at the last review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate the agency applied to the loan balance.

The top three conduit loans represent 24.3% of the pool balance. The largest conduit loan is the SSTII Mindful Portfolio Loan ($51.8 million – 8.8% of the pool), which is secured by the borrower's fee interest in five cross-collateralized self-storage properties located within South Florida's Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach MSA. All collateral improvements were constructed between 1979 and 2001, and contain a leasing office, on-site management, surveillance cameras, individual unit alarms and keypad entry. The portfolios weighted average occupancy was 97% in December 2021 and the portfolio's NOI has continued to improve since securitization. The loan has recently begun to amortize after an initial interest-only period. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 107% and 0.98X, compared to 118% and 0.89X at last review.

The second largest loan is the Pentagon Center Loan ($50.0 million -- 8.5% of the pool), which represents a pari passu portion of a $210 million mortgage loan. The loan is secured by the borrower's fee simple interest in two office buildings located in Arlington, VA. The property's office improvements total 911,818 sf and consist of two, twelve and thirteen-story buildings (the "Polk Building" and the "Taylor Building") which were originally built between 1970 and 1971. As of August 2022, the property was 100% occupied by the United States Government Services Administration ("GSA") on behalf of the Department of Defense ("DoD"). The GSA has operated at the property since 1993, with the DoD being the sole occupant since 2003 under two non-coterminous leases (one for each building). The GSA extended the lease an additional five years at the "Taylor Building". Due to the single tenant concentration, Moody's applied a "Lit/Dark" analysis. The loan is interest only for its entire term and Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 104% and 1.11X, respectively, the same as at last review.

The third largest loan is the Pearlridge Uptown II Loan ($40.7 million – 6.9% of the pool), which is secured by 154,944 SF retail building in Aiea, Hawaii. The property includes a 24,748 SF freestanding building occupied by Pali Momi Medical Center and a 130,196 SF, three-story enclosed retail center located adjacent and connected to Pearlridge Center mall (which is not part of the collateral). The property is 100% leased and has remained current over the last twelve months and had an NOI DSCR of 3.03X for the year-to-date period ending June 2022. The loan has amortized approximately 6% since securitization and Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 97% and 1.39X, respectively, compared to 99% and 1.32X at the last review.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Blake Woon

Associate Lead Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

Matthew Halpern

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Structured Finance Group

Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

