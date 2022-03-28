Moody's affirms six classes of MSC 2016-UBS11

Approximately $490 million of structured securities affected

New York, March 28, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on six classes in Morgan Stanley Capital I Trust 2016-UBS11, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2016-UBS11 as follows:

Cl. A-2, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Nov 27, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-3, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Nov 27, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Nov 27, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-SB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Nov 27, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-S, Affirmed Aa3 (sf); previously on Nov 27, 2019 Affirmed Aa3 (sf)

Cl. X-A*, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Nov 27, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

* Reflects Interest Only Classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on five P&I classes were affirmed due to their credit support and because the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable ranges.

The rating on the IO class was affirmed based on the credit quality of the referenced classes.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 4.2% of the current pooled balance, compared to 5.3% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 6.4% of the original pooled balance, compared to 5.1% at the last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected. Additionally, significant changes in the 5-year rolling average of 10-year US Treasury rates will impact the magnitude of the interest rate adjustment and may lead to future rating actions.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The methodologies used in rating all classes except the interest-only class were "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1258254 and "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1250766. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1258254, "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1250766 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1111179. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the March 17, 2022 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 13.1% to $625.8 million from $719.8 million at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by 34 mortgage loans ranging in size from less than 1% to 11.2% of the pool, with the top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 71.0% of the pool. One loan, constituting 11.2% of the pool, has an investment-grade structured credit assessment. Three loans, constituting 2.7% of the pool, have defeased and are secured by US government securities. As of the March 2022 remittance report, loans representing 93.6% were current on their debt service payments.

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 15, compared to 18 at Moody's last review.

Six loans, constituting 11.0% of the pool, are on the master servicer's watchlist. The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that could affect performance.

Three loans have been liquidated from the pool, resulting in an aggregate realized loss of approximately $19.8 million (for an average loss severity of 49%). One loan, constituting 6.4% of the pool, is currently in special servicing. The specially serviced loan is the Plaza Mexico - Los Angeles loan ($40.0 million – 6.4% of the pool), which represents a pari-passu portion of a $106.0 million senior mortgage. Additionally, the property is encumbered by $14.0 million of mezzanine debt. The loan is secured by a 404,064 square feet (SF) grocery-anchored community retail center located in Lynwood, California. The property was 91% leased as of December 2021, compared to 94% in December 2019 and December 2018. The loan transferred to special servicing in October 2020 due to payment default. The borrower filed for bankruptcy in April 2021. The loan is currently reported as being in foreclosure. The loan had an anticipated repayment date (ARD) in July 2021 and the special servicer stated the property is being marketed for sale through bankruptcy court. An updated appraisal was completed in October 2021 which valued the collateral well above the current loan balance and therefore no appraisal reduction was recognized as of the March 2022 remittance report. The loan was last paid through its February 2022 payment date. The special servicer expects the loan to be paid off in full as a result of the sale of the property.

Moody's has also assumed a high default probability for three poorly performing loans, constituting 7.7% of the pool, and has estimated an aggregate loss of $13 million (a 28% expected loss on average) from these troubled loans. All three loans are secured by limited serviced hotels that have seen performance deteriorate as a result of a decline in revenues in relation to the business impacts of the coronavirus pandemic. The largest troubled loan is The Henry loan ($25.7 million – 4.1% of the pool), which is secured by a 308-room limited service hotel located in Dearborn, Michigan. The loan is being monitored due to low DSCR as property performance has been impacted as a result of the pandemic.

The credit risk of loans is determined primarily by two factors: 1) Moody's assessment of the probability of default, which is largely driven by each loan's DSCR, and 2) Moody's assessment of the severity of loss upon a default, which is largely driven by each loan's loan-to-value ratio, referred to as the Moody's LTV or MLTV. As described in the CMBS methodology used to rate this transaction, we make various adjustments to the MLTV. We adjust the MLTV for each loan using a value that reflects capitalization (cap) rates that are between our sustainable cap rates and market cap rates. We also use an adjusted loan balance that reflects each loan's amortization profile. The MLTV reported in this publication reflects the MLTV before the adjustments described in the methodology.

Moody's received full year 2020 operating results for 100% of the pool, and full or partial year 2021 operating results for 64% of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans). Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 101%, compared to 104% at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 19.5% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI). Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 10.0%.

Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.59X and 1.11X, respectively, compared to 1.62X and 1.07X at the last review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate the agency applied to the loan balance.

The loan with a structured credit assessment is the Vertex Pharmaceuticals HQ Loan ($70.0 million – 11.2% of the pool), which represents a pari-passu portion of a $425.0 million senior mortgage loan. The asset is also encumbered with $195.0 million of mezzanine debt. The loan is secured by the borrower's fee simple interest in a two-building, Class-A office complex located in the Seaport District of Boston, Massachusetts. The 15-story buildings were built-to-suit between 2011 and 2013 to serve as corporate headquarters for Vertex Pharmaceutical Incorporated. Both buildings have achieved LEED Gold certification. Vertex leases 100% of the office (429,147 SF), lab (476,670 SF) and mechanical (164,736 SF) space through December 2028. In addition, the property consists of 49,906 SF of ground floor retail and associated storage space leased to multiple tenants. Due to the significant tenant concentration, Moody's value incorporated a lit/dark analysis. The loan is interest-only for its entire term and provides for a hyper-amortization feature that is triggered upon an Anticipated Repayment Date (ARD) in 2026. Moody's structured credit assessment and stressed DSCR are aa1 (sca.pd) and 1.52X, respectively.

The top three conduit loans represent 29.1% of the pool balance. The largest loan is the SSTII Self Storage Portfolio Loan ($69.3 million -- 11.1% of the pool), which represents a pari-passu portion of $94.0 million mortgage loan. The loan is secured by 29 self-storage facilities located across nine states, with the number of units largely concentrated in California (48%), Michigan (13%), Colorado (10%), and Florida (9%). Collectively, the portfolio contains 16,734 units that total approximately 1.8 million SF. As of September 2021, the portfolio's weighted average occupancy was 98%, compared to 93% in December 2021 and 90% in December 2019 and 81% at securitization. The loan was interest-only for the first 60 months of its 10-year term and provides for a hyper-amortization feature that is triggered upon an ARD in 2026. Performance has been stable since last review. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 86% and 1.25X, respectively, compared to 87% and 1.24X at the last review.

The second largest loan is the 132 West 27th Street Loan ($61.3 million -- 9.8% of the pool), which represents a pari-passu portion of a $94.3 million mortgage loan. The loan is secured by a 21-story building located in the Chelsea neighborhood of New York, New York along West 27th street between 6th and 7th Avenues. The property was constructed in 2016 and is net leased to an affiliate of Melia Hotels International, which operates the building as a 313-room full-service hotel under the INNSIDE by Melia brand. The property is subject to a 15-year triple net lease guaranteed by Melia Hotels International, S.A. The net lease provides for a five-year renewal option and no termination options. The tenant is required to pay annual fixed rent payments on a monthly basis. The loan benefits from amortization and has amortized 10.2% since securitization. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 108% and 1.04X, respectively, compared to 113% and 0.99X at the last review.

The third largest loan is the Irish Hills Plaza & Broadway Plaza Loan ($51.2 million – 8.2% of the pool), which is secured by two grocery-anchored retail properties totaling approximately 311,800 SF located in San Luis Obispo, California and Santa Maria, California. The properties are located along US-101, the major north/south highway connecting Los Angeles and San Francisco. Irish Hills is a Class A retail center anchored by Whole Foods and Broadway Plaza is a Class B retail center anchored by Vallarta Supermarkets. As of September 2021, the portfolio was 98% occupied, compared to 100% as of December 2018 and 95% at securitization. The loan benefits from amortization and has amortized 9.4% since securitization. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 109% and 0.94X, respectively, compared to 114% and 0.90X at the last review.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

The ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Dariusz Surmacz

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Romina Padhi

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Structured Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

