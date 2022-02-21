Moody's affirms six classes of MSCI 2016-UBS9

Approximately $420.8 million of structured securities affected
New York, February 21, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
affirmed the ratings on six classes in Morgan Stanley Capital I Trust
2016-UBS9 Commercial Mortgage Pass -Through Certificates,
Series 2016-UBS9 as follows:
Cl. A-2, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Feb
8, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-SB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Feb
8, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-3, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Feb
8, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Feb
8, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-S, Affirmed Aa2 (sf); previously on Feb
8, 2019 Affirmed Aa2 (sf)
Cl. X-A*, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on
Feb 8, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
* Reflects Interest Only Classes
RATINGS RATIONALE
The ratings on the P&I classes were affirmed because the transaction's
key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV)
ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the
transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable
ranges.
The rating on the IO class was affirmed based on the credit quality of
the referenced classes.
Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 4.1%
of the current pooled balance, compared to 3.5% at
Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized
losses is now 3.5% of the original pooled balance,
compared to 3.4% at the last review. Moody's
provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion
CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking
view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance
that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's
credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.
Additionally, significant changes in the 5-year rolling average
of 10-year US Treasury rates will impact the magnitude of the interest
rate adjustment and may lead to future rating actions.
Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant
amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's
share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.
Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline
in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase
in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans
or interest shortfalls.
METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION:
The methodologies used in rating all classes except interest-only
classes were "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed
Securitizations Methodology" published in November 2021 and available
at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1258254
and "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed
Securitizations Methodology" published November 2021 and available
at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1250766.
The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "US
and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations
Methodology" published in November 2021 and availabe at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1258254,
"Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed
Securitizations Methodology" published November 2021 and available
at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1250766
and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only
(IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1111179.
Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify
which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *).
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
DEAL PERFORMANCE
As of the January 15, 2022 distribution date, the transaction's
aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 14% to $573.3
million from $666.6 million at securitization. The
certificates are collateralized by 30 mortgage loans ranging in size from
less than 1% to 10.6% of the pool, with the
top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 66% of the pool.
Three loans, constituting 10.2% of the pool,
have defeased and are secured by US government securities.
Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan
sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity.
Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility,
including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances.
The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 15,
down from 16 at Moody's last review.
As of the January 2022 remittance report, loans representing 91.3%
were current on their debt service payments, and one loan,
8.7% of the pool, was between 30 and 59 days delinquent.
Seven loans, constituting 22.3% of the pool,
are on the master servicer's watchlist, of which one loan,
representing 2.4% of the pool, indicate the borrower
has received loan modifications in relation to coronavirus impact on the
property. The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio
review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC)
monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring
of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which
loans have material issues that could affect performance.
No loans have been liquidated from the pool and no loans are currently
in special servicing.
The credit risk of loans is determined primarily by two factors:
1) Moody's assessment of the probability of default, which is largely
driven by each loan's DSCR, and 2) Moody's assessment of the severity
of loss upon a default, which is largely driven by each loan's loan-to-value
ratio, referred to as the Moody's LTV or MLTV. As described
in the CMBS methodology used to rate this transaction, we make various
adjustments to the MLTV. We adjust the MLTV for each loan using
a value that reflects capitalization (cap) rates that are between our
sustainable cap rates and market cap rates. We also use an adjusted
loan balance that reflects each loan's amortization profile.
The MLTV reported in this publication reflects the MLTV before the adjustments
described in the methodology. Moody's received full year 2020 operating
results for 98% of the pool, and full or partial year 2021
operating results for 52% of the pool (excluding specially serviced
and defeased loans).
Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 111%, up from
107% at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit
component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased
and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans.
Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut
of 17.7% to the most recently available net operating income
(NOI), excluding hotel properties that had significantly depressed
NOI in 2020/2021. Moody's value reflects a weighted average
capitalization rate of 10.1%.
Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.57X and 1.02X,
respectively, compared to 1.62X and 1.03X at the last
review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF
and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed
DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate
the agency applied to the loan balance.
The top three conduit loans represent 29.3% of the pool
balance. The largest loan is the 525 Seventh Avenue Loan ($60.8
million -- 10.6% of the pool), which represents
a pari passu portion of a $172.5 million whole loan.
The loan is secured by a 505,000 square foot office property located
in New York City's Garment District. The rent roll is highly
granular, with no tenant representing more than 5.4%
of NRA. The tenant base is concentrated in the garment and clothing
industries. As of September 30, 2021, the property
was 81% occupied, the same as year-end 2020 occupancy
and down from 95% at securitization. The property's revenue
and NOI declined year over year in 2020 and suffered further declines
for the trailing twelve month period ending September 2021. The
September 2021 NOI DSCR was 1.31X. The loan has now amortized
2% since securitization after an initial 5 year interest-only
period. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 118% and 0.83X,
respectively, compared to 103% and 0.89X at the last
review.
The second largest loan is the 2100 Ross Loan ($54.0 million
-- 9.4% of the pool), which represents a pari
passu portion of a $88.2 million whole loan. The
loan is secured by an 844,000 square foot office property located
in the Dallas CBD. The tenant base includes firms in the finance,
real estate and legal industries. As of September 30, 2021
the property was 81% occupied, same as year-end 2020
occupancy and down from 86% at securitization. The property's
largest tenant, CBRE, represents 15% of the NRA and
has a lease expiration date in March 2022. In early 2021,
it was reported the largest tenant was looking to sublease approximately
50% of their space at the property. Moody's analysis factored
in the near term tenant rollover and Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are
130% and 0.81X, respectively, compared to 126%
and 0.83X at the last review.
The third largest loan is the U-Haul AREC Portfolio Loan ($53.0
million -- 9.3% of the pool), which is secured
by a portfolio of 19 U-Haul branded self storage properties across
12 states and Washington DC. The portfolio represents a combined
7,341 units totaling 617,000 square feet of storage space,
as well as 285 RV parking spaces. As of September 30, 2021
the portfolio was 98% occupied, up from 90% at year-end
2020. Property performance has improved from securitization and
the loan has amortized approximately 14% from its original balance.
Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 83% and 1.35X, respectively,
compared to 99% and 1.13X at the last review.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and
performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected
collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a
second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash
flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement,
loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected
loss for each rated instrument.
Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
