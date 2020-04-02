Moody's affirms six classes of SGCMS 2016-C5

Approximately $544.8 million of structured securities affected
New York, April 02, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
affirmed the ratings on six classes in SG Commercial Mortgage Securities
Trust 2016-C5, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates,
Series 2016-C5 as follows:
Cl. A-1, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Apr
27, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-2, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Apr
27, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-SB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Apr
27, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-3, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Apr
27, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Apr
27, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-M, Affirmed Aa3 (sf); previously on Apr
27, 2018 Affirmed Aa3 (sf)
RATINGS RATIONALE
The ratings on the P&I classes were affirmed because the transaction's
key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV)
ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the
transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable
ranges.
Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 6.2%
of the current pooled balance, compared to 5.7% at
Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized
losses is now 6.0% of the original pooled balance,
compared to 5.6% at the last review. Moody's
provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion
CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.
Our analysis has considered the increased uncertainty relating to the
effect of the coronavirus outbreak on the US economy as well as the effects
that the announced government measures put in place to contain the virus,
will have on the performance of consumer assets/corporate assets/small
businesses/commercial real estate. We regard the coronavirus outbreak
as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial
implications for public health and safety. It is a global health
shock, which makes it extremely difficult to provide an economic
assessment. The degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually
high. Stress on commercial real estate properties will be most
directly stemming from declines in hotel occupancies (particularly related
to conference or other group attendance) and declines in foot traffic
and sales for non-essential items at retail properties.
FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:
The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking
view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance
that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's
credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.
Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant
amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's
share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.
Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline
in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase
in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans
or interest shortfalls.
METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Approach to Rating
US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion CMBS" published in July 2017 and available
at https://www.moodys.com/research/Approach-to-Rating-US-and-Canadian-ConduitFusion-CMBS--PBS_1062617.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
DEAL PERFORMANCE
As of the March 12, 2019 distribution date, the transaction's
aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 3% to $715
million from $737 million at securitization. The certificates
are collateralized by 47 mortgage loans ranging in size from less than
1% to 5.6% of the pool, with the top ten loans
(excluding defeasance) constituting 44% of the pool. One
loan, constituting 5.6% of the pool, has an
investment-grade structured credit assessments.
Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan
sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity.
Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility,
including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances.
The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 32,
the same as at Moody's last review.
Four loans, constituting 8.7% of the pool, are
on the master servicer's watchlist. The watchlist includes
loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part
of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As
part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency
reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that
could affect performance.
No loans have been liquidated from the pool. One loan, the
Regent Portfolio Loan ($11.2 million -- 1.6%
of the pool), is currently in special servicing. The loan
is secured by a portfolio of twelve medical office and surgery centers,
as well as one warehouse property. The loan represents a pari-passu
portion of a $79 million mortgage loan. The asset is also
encumbered with $10.0 million of mezzanine financing held
outside the trust. The properties are located across northern New
Jersey (11 properties), New York (1 property, Mt. Kisco),
and Florida (1 property, Miramar). The portfolio contains
of 352,001 square feet (SF) of rentable area. At securitization,
nearly 50% of the total SF was leased to affiliates of the borrower.
The loan transferred to special servicing in June 2019 due to payment
default. The special servicer indicated they are dual tracking
foreclosure and the appointment of receiver and the borrower subsequently
declared chapter 11 bankruptcy in February 2020. The loan is last
paid through its December 2019 payment date.
Moody's has also assumed a high default probability for two poorly
performing loans, constituting 4.5% of the pool.
The troubled loans are secured by a multifamily property located in Dallas,
TX (3.4% of the pool) that has experienced declining NOI
as a result of increased operating expenses and a limited service hotel
located in Newport, Oregon (1.2% of pool) that has
experiencing decline revenue since securitization. Moody's
has estimated an aggregate loss of $12.4 million (an 28%
expected loss on average) from these troubled and specially serviced loans.
Moody's received full year 2018 operating results for 100% of the
pool, and full or partial year 2019 operating results for 82%
of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans).
Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 123%, compared
to 126% at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit
component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased
and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans.
Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut
of 22% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI).
Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of
10.6%.
Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.45X and 0.95X,
respectively, compared to 1.42X and 0.91X at the last
review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF
and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed
DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate
the agency applied to the loan balance.
The loan with a structured credit assessment is The Mall at Rockingham
Park Loan ($40.0 million -- 5.6% of the
pool), which represents a portion of a $142.5 million
senior mortgage loan. The loan is secured by a 541,000 square
foot (SF) portion of a 1.03 million SF super-regional mall
located in Salem, New Hampshire. The non-collateral
anchor tenants include Macy's, JC Penney, and Dick's
Sporting Goods and the collateral is Lord & Taylor, which has
lease expiration in March 2027. At securitization there was a Sear's
and Sear's auto center (both non-collateral) which are now closed.
The spaces have been partially backfilled by a Dick's Sporting Goods and
a 12 screen Cinemark Cinema that opened in December 2019. As of
September 2019, the total property was 93% leased,
compared to 94% in December 2018. Inline occupancy was 88%
as of September 2019. The property's 2018 reported NOI was nearly
4% lower than in 2016 as a result of a decline in rental revenues.
The property was constructed in 1991 and renovated in 2015. The
property is managed by Simon Property Group and is current closed as a
result of the coronavirus outbreak. The loan is interest only throughout
its entire term and Moody's structured credit assessment and stressed
DSCR are baa1 (sca.pd) and 1.64X, respectively.
The top three conduit loans represent 15% of the pool balance.
The largest loan is the 85 Bluxome Loan ($38.0 million --
5.3% of the pool), which is secured by a five-story
Class A office building located in San Francisco, California.
The property is LEED Gold certified and is 100% leased to one tenant,
Collective Health, with a lease expiration in June 2026.
The tenant's maturity date coincides with the loan maturity date
and the loan is interest only throughout its entire term. As a
result of the tenant concentration, Moody's utilized a lit/dark
analysis. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 154% and 0.70X,
respectively, the same as at the last review.
The second largest loan is the 26 Astor Place Loan ($36.0
million -- 5.0% of the pool), which secured by
a 28,773 SF mixed-use building located at Lafayette Street
and Astor Place in New York, New York. The largest tenant,
JP Morgan Chase, occupies both retail space and office space with
a lease expiration in October 2025. The property is subject to
a ground lease with The Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and
Art as lessor. The ground lease expires in 2102 and the ground
rent has been fully prepaid by the Sponsor. The loan is interest
only through its entire term and Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 127%
and 0.75X, respectively, the same as at the last review.
The third largest loan is the Plaza Mexico -- Los Angeles
Loan ($36.0 million -- 5.0% of the pool),
which represents a pari passu portion of a $106.0 million
senior mortgage. The loan is secured by a 404,000 SF grocery-anchored
community retail center located in Lynwood, California. The
grocer, Food 4 Less, has a lease expiration in August 2023
and the total property was 94% leased as of October 2019,
unchanged from 2017 and up from 91% as of June 2016. The
loan is interest only for its entire term and matures in July 2021.
Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 118% and 0.87X,
respectively, the same as at the last review..
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and
performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected
collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a
second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash
flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement,
loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected
loss for each rated instrument.
Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating outcome
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Yoni Lobell
Associate Lead Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Matthew Halpern
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Structured Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653