Moody's affirms six classes of UBSCM 2017-C1

Approximately $636 million of structured securities affected

New York, December 14, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on six classes in UBS Commercial Mortgage Trust 2017-C1, Commercial Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2017-C1

Cl. A-3, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Aug 4, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Aug 4, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-S, Affirmed Aa2 (sf); previously on Aug 4, 2020 Affirmed Aa2 (sf)

Cl. A-SB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Aug 4, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. B, Affirmed A3 (sf); previously on Aug 4, 2020 Downgraded to A3 (sf)

Cl. X-A*, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Aug 4, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

* Reflects Interest-Only Classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on the five principal and interest (P&I) classes were affirmed because the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable ranges.

The rating on the interest-only (IO) class was affirmed based on the credit quality of its referenced classes.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 9.1% of the current pooled balance, compared to 10.1% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 9.2% of the original pooled balance, compared to 9.8% at the last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The principal methodology used in rating all classes except interest-only classes was "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391056. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391056 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/59126. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the November 2022 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 20% to $763 million from $959 million at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by 61 mortgage loans ranging in size from less than 1% to 5% of the pool, with the top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 41% of the pool. One loan, constituting 4% of the pool, have investment-grade structured credit assessments. Eleven loans, constituting 8% of the pool, have defeased and are secured by US government securities.

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 32, compared to 38 at the last review.

As of the November 2022 remittance report, loans representing 92% were current or within their grace period on their debt service payments, 1% of the pool, was classified as in foreclosure and 7% of the pool, was classified as real estate owned.

Nine loans, constituting 11% of the pool, are on the master servicer's watchlist. The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that could affect performance.

Two loans have been liquidated from the pool, resulting in an aggregate realized loss of $19 million (for an average loss severity of 38%). Six loans, constituting 8% of the pool, are currently in special servicing. Four of the specially serviced loans, representing 5% of the pool, have transferred to special servicing since March 2020.

The largest specially serviced loan is the Hilton Woodcliff Lake Loan ($19.5 million – 2.6% of the pool), which is secured by a 338-key, four-story, full-service hotel property located in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey. The loan transferred to special servicing in July 2020 due to imminent monetary default. Property performance was significantly impacted as a result of the pandemic and the borrower had requested relief, which was provided in the form of a side letter agreement. The hotel closed in July 2020 and re-opened in April 2021. The property is currently real estate owned (REO). An updated appraised value in July 2021 indicated a value that was 39% lower than the value at securitization. As a result, an appraisal reduction of $2.4 million has been recognized on this loan as of the November 2022 remittance statement. Special servicer commentary indicates they are working to stabilize the asset.

The second largest specially serviced loan is the Boston Creek Apartments Loan ($15.4 million – 2.0% of the pool), which is secured by a 349-unit garden style apartment complex, located in Lubbock, Texas. The loan transferred to special servicing in May 2019 due to imminent default. The property entered foreclosure in October 2019 and is now REO. An appraisal reduction of $6.9 million has been recognized on this loan as of the November 2022 remittance statement.

The third largest specially serviced loan is the Greenhill Apartments Loan ($7.2 million – 0.9% of the pool), which is secured by a 258-unit student housing complex in Columbus, Georgia. The loan transferred to special servicing in August 2018 due to imminent monetary default. The property was foreclosed in January 2019 and is currently REO. The remaining three specially serviced loans are already REO or in foreclosure and are secured by hotel properties.

Moody's has also assumed a high default probability for four poorly performing loans, constituting 5.6% of the pool, and has estimated an aggregate loss of $45.7 million (a 45% expected loss on average) from these troubled and specially serviced loans. The largest troubled loan is The One West 34th Street Loan ($30.0 million – 3.9% of the pool), which represents a pari passu portion of a $150 million mortgage loan. The loan is secured by the borrower's fee interest in three adjoining mixed-use (retail and office) buildings located at the northwest corner of Fifth Avenue and 34th Street in New York, New York. Collectively, the buildings contain 189,063 square feet (SF) of office and 21,275 SF of retail space. Prior to 2020, property performance had been deteriorating as a result of a decline in revenue and higher expenses. Property performance was further impacted by the coronavirus pandemic and the NOI DSCR has been below 1.00X since 2020. The property was 82% occupied as of June 2022, compared to 80% as of December 2021 and 95% at securitization. The second troubled loan is The Marketplace at Waxahachie Loan (0.9% of the pool), which is secured by a retail property located in Waxahachie, TX. The other troubled loans are secured by an office building located in Milwaukee, WI, and a multifamily property located in Vicksburg, MS.

The credit risk of loans is determined primarily by two factors: 1) Moody's assessment of the probability of default, which is largely driven by each loan's DSCR, and 2) Moody's assessment of the severity of loss upon a default, which is largely driven by each loan's loan-to-value ratio, referred to as the Moody's LTV or MLTV. As described in the CMBS methodology used to rate this transaction, we make various adjustments to the MLTV. We adjust the MLTV for each loan using a value that reflects capitalization (cap) rates that are between our sustainable cap rates and market cap rates. We also use an adjusted loan balance that reflects each loan's amortization profile. The MLTV reported in this publication reflects the MLTV before the adjustments described in the methodology.

Moody's received full year 2021 operating results for 98% of the pool, and partial year 2022 operating results for 85% of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans). Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 111%, compared to 116% at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 23% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI), excluding hotel properties that had significantly depressed NOI in 2020/2021. Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 10.3%.

Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.48X and 1.02X, respectively, compared to 1.52X and 0.98X at the last review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate the agency applied to the loan balance.

The loan with a structured credit assessment is the 75 Broad Street Loan ($33 million – 4.3% of the pool), which represents a pari-passu portion of a $92.0 million mortgage loan. The property is also encumbered with an A-B and B-note of $138.0 million and a $20.0 million mezzanine loan. The loan is secured the borrower's leased fee interest in a 35-story office building located in New York, New York. As of June 2022, the property was 81% occupied, compared to 76% in December 2021 and 86% at securitization. Moody's structured credit assessment and stressed DSCR are baa1 (sca.pd) and 1.47X, respectively.

The top three conduit loans represent 15.2% of the pool balance. The largest loan is the GM Logistics Center 1 Loan ($41.3 million – 5.4% of the pool), which is secured by the borrower's leasehold interest in a 1.131 million SF industrial facility in Wentzville, Missouri (approximately 42 miles northwest of downtown St. Louis), situated on an 85.2-acre site. The property is built-to-suit for General Motors, and includes 32-foot ceiling heights and 168 dock high loading doors. The ground lease is with the City of Wentzville for a 10-year term expiring in December 2026. General Motors has a scheduled lease expiration at the year end of 2026, and it has six five-year lease renewal options remaining. The loan has amortized 9% since securitization. Due to the single-tenant exposure, Moody's analysis incorporated a Lit/Dark approach. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 100% and 1.16X, respectively, compared to 104% and 1.11X at the last review.

The second largest loan is the Moffett Place Google Loan ($39.5 million – 5.2% of the pool), which represents a pari-passu portion of a $183 million mortgage loan. The property is also encumbered with a $40.0 million mezzanine loan. The loan is secured by the borrower's fee simple interest in a class A single tenant office building, located in Sunnyvale, California. The property is part of the larger Moffett Place Campus development, which includes three additional non-collateral, identical office buildings and three non-collateral parking garages. The property is currently 100% leased to Google through November 2028, with two seven-year extension options and no termination rights. Due to the single-tenant exposure, Moody's analysis incorporated a Lit/Dark approach. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 128% and 0.79X, respectively, compared to 129% and 0.78X at the last review.

The third largest loan is the Garden Village Loan ($35 million – 4.6% of the pool), which is secured by the borrower's fee simple interest in a 77-unit (236-bed), Class A student housing complex located in Berkeley, California. The property is situated approximately four blocks from the UC Berkeley campus. Property performance has been stable since securitization. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 96% and 0.9X, respectively, the same as at the last review.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Jikai Lu

Associate Lead Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Romina Padhi

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Structured Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

