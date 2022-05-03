Moody's affirms six classes of UBSCM 2018-C8

Approximately $792 million of structured securities affected

New York, May 03, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on six classes in UBS Commercial Mortgage Trust 2018-C8, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2018-C8, as follows:

Cl. A-2, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Apr 10, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-3, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Apr 10, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Apr 10, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-S, Affirmed Aa3 (sf); previously on Apr 10, 2019 Affirmed Aa3 (sf)

Cl. A-SB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Apr 10, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. X-A*, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Apr 10, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

* Reflects interest-only classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on the five P&I classes were affirmed because the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable ranges.

The rating on the IO class was affirmed based on the credit quality of the referenced classes.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 5.5% of the current pooled balance, compared to 4.9% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 5.4% of the original pooled balance, compared to 4.9% at the last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The principal methodology used in rating all classes except interest-only classes was "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1258254. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1258254 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1111179. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the April 18, 2022 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 2.4% to $1.02 billion from $1.05 billion at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by 66 mortgage loans ranging in size from less than 1% to 5.9% of the pool, with the top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 43.9% of the pool. Five loans, constituting 6.6% of the pool, have defeased and are secured by US government securities.

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 33, compared to 36 at Moody's last review.

Fifteen loans, constituting 25.3% of the pool, are on the master servicer's watchlist. The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that could affect performance.

One loan has been liquidated from the pool with a minimal loss. One loan, constituting 1.4% of the pool, is currently in special servicing. The only specially serviced loan is the Village at La Orilla Loan ($14.4 million – 1.4% of the pool), which is secured by a 59,189 square feet (SF) open air neighborhood center. This loan transferred to special servicing in December 2021 due to payment default. As of March 2022, the property was fully leased. In October 2021, an updated appraisal indicated an As-Is market value of $16.3 million, which is a 26% decline in value since securitization. The Flix Brewhouse, the largest tenant, filed for bankruptcy in 2020 but intends to maintain operations at the subject and continues to pay rent. The borrower and the lender have reached a reinstatement agreement that is pending final lender approvals. As of the April 2022 remittance, this loan has amortized by 6.6% and was last paid through August 2021.

Moody's has also assumed a high default probability for one poorly performing loan, constituting 4.4% of the pool, and has estimated an aggregate loss of $12.1 million (a 20.4% expected loss on average) from the troubled loans and specially serviced loans.

The largest troubled loan is the City Square and Clay Street Loan ($45 million – 4.4% of the pool), which is secured by four mixed-use buildings totaling 246,136 SF as well as a 1,154 space parking garage. The loan is on the watchlist due to low NCF DSCR. As of the December 2021 rent roll, the property was 77% leased, compared to 86% in December 2020 and 94% at securitization. Further, Chevron Federal Credit Union (14.1% of the net rentable are (NRA), the second largest tenant has indicated that they will be vacating the property in June 2022 at lease expiration. This loan is interest only through the life of the 10-year loan and is current as of the April 2022 remittance.

The credit risk of loans is determined primarily by two factors: 1) Moody's assessment of the probability of default, which is largely driven by each loan's DSCR, and 2) Moody's assessment of the severity of loss upon a default, which is largely driven by each loan's loan-to-value ratio, referred to as the Moody's LTV or MLTV. As described in the CMBS methodology used to rate this transaction, we make various adjustments to the MLTV. We adjust the MLTV for each loan using a value that reflects capitalization (cap) rates that are between our sustainable cap rates and market cap rates. We also use an adjusted loan balance that reflects each loan's amortization profile. The MLTV reported in this publication reflects the MLTV before the adjustments described in the methodology.

Moody's received full year 2020 operating results for 99% of the pool, and partial year 2021 operating results for 92% of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans). Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 116%, compared to 115% at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 17.8% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI). Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 10.0%.

Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.69X and 0.94X, respectively, compared to 1.69X and 0.95X at the last review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate the agency applied to the loan balance.

The top three conduit loans represent 16% of the pool balance. The largest loan is the AFIN Portfolio Loan ($60.0 million – 5.9% of the pool), which represents a pari passu portion of $210.0 million mortgage loan. The loan is secured by the borrower's fee simple interest in a cross-collateralized portfolio of 12 anchored shopping centers located across eight U.S. states: North Carolina (3), Nevada (2), Florida (2), Kentucky (1), Ohio (1), Oklahoma (1), South Carolina (1), and Texas (1). As of September 2021 the asset was 94% leased, compared to 87% in September 2018, and 90% at securitization. The loan is interest only for the entire 10-year loan term. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 109% and 0.98X, respectively, the same as last review.

The second largest loan is the Tryad Industrial & Business Center Loan ($52.8 million -- 5.2% of the pool), which represents a pari-passu interest in a $103.3 million mortgage loan. There is also $19.5 million of mezzanine financing. The loan is secured by the borrower's fee simple interest in 11 interconnected office and industrial/flex buildings located in Rochester, NY. The property is one of the largest technology parks in the United States, offering approximately 3.35 million SF of aggregate rentable area. The property benefits from a granular rent roll with no tenant occupying more than 9.9% of the NRA. The property was 66% occupied as of September 2021, compared to 68% at securitization. As of the April 2022 remittance, this loan was current on P&I payments and has amortized by 6.3% since securitization. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 140% and 0.76X respectively compared to 131% and 0.80X, at last review.

The third largest loan is the CrossPoint Loan ($50 million -- 4.9% of the pool) , which represents a pari-passu interest in a $150.0 million mortgage loan. The loan is secured by the borrower's fee simple interest in three, Class A office towers and one 13,700 SF single-story building for a total of 1.3 million SF. The property was constructed between 1979 and 1985 and underwent a $76.3 million large-scale renovation in capital expenditures and leasing costs in 2017. The September 2021 rent roll indicated that the property was 81% leased, compared to 94% in December 2020 and 95% at securitization. In 2020, Verizon downsized their space in the building, vacating 153,340 SF of an initial 314,981 SF prior to lease expiration in late 2023, however, 150,608 SF of the space was leased to IBM. The loan is interest only for the entire 10-year loan term. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 124% and 0.85X respectively, compared to 114% and 0.92X, at last review.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Ashton Khan

Associate Lead Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Romina Padhi

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Structured Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

