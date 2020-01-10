Moody's affirms six classes of WFCM 2015-NXS1

Approximately $591 million of structured securities affected
New York, January 10, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
affirmed the ratings on six classes in Wells Fargo Commercial Mortgage
Trust 2015-NXS1, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through
Certificates, Series 2015-NXS1 as follows:
Class A-2, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on March 22,
2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Class A-3, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on March 22,
2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Class A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on March 22,
2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Class A-5, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on March 22,
2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Class A-SB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on March 22,
2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Class A-S, Affirmed Aa2 (sf); previously on March 22,
2018 Affirmed Aa2 (sf)
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rating on the P&I classes were affirmed because the transaction's
key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV)
ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the
transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable
ranges.
Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 4.3%
of the current pooled balance, compared to 5.6% at
Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized
losses is now 3.7% of the original pooled balance,
compared to 5.5% at the last review. Moody's
provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion
CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.
FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:
The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking
view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance
that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's
credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.
Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant
amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's
share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.
Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline
in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase
in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans
or interest shortfalls.
METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Approach to Rating
US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion CMBS" published in July 2017. Please
see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for
a copy of this methodology.
DEAL PERFORMANCE
As of the December 17, 2019 distribution date, the transaction's
aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 14% to $822
million from $955 million at securitization. The certificates
are collateralized by 66 mortgage loans ranging in size from less than
1% to 6.1% of the pool, with the top ten loans
(excluding defeasance) constituting 41.2% of the pool.
Four loans, constituting 7.3% of the pool, have
defeased and are secured by US government securities.
Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan
sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity.
Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility,
including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances.
The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 33,
compared to 30 at Moody's last review.
Twelve loans, constituting 18.4% of the pool,
are on the master servicer's watchlist. The watchlist includes
loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part
of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As
part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency
reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that
could affect performance.
One loan has been liquidated from the pool, resulting in an aggregate
realized loss of $0.5 million (for an average loss severity
of 0.5%). Three loans, constituting 1.6%
of the pool, are currently in special servicing. The three
specially serviced loans are each have the same Sponsor and are secured
by office properties in Pennsylvania.
Moody's has also assumed a high default probability for one poorly
performing loan, constituting 1% of the pool. The
troubled loan is secured by a limited service hotel in Shenandoah,
Texas that has experienced declines in revenue since securitization.
Moody's has estimated an aggregate loss of $6 million (a
27% expected loss on average) from the specially serviced and troubled
loans.
Moody's received full year 2018 operating results for 100% of the
pool, and full or partial year 2019 operating results for 87%
of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans).
Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 115%, compared
to 119% at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit
component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased
and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans.
Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut
of 14% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI).
Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of
9.6%.
Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.56X and 0.95X,
respectively, compared to 1.54X and 0.90X at the last
review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF
and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed
DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate
the agency applied to the loan balance.
The top three conduit loans represent 17% of the pool balance.
The largest loan is the Eastgate One Phases I-VII & XII Loan
($50 million -- 6.1% of the pool), which
represent a pari passu interest in a $125 million mortgage loan.
The loan is secured by the borrower's fee simple interest in a 860,513
square foot (SF) office development located at the intersection of Eastgate
Mall and Towne Centre Drive in San Diego, California. The
collateral consists of 16 office buildings that comprise part of the larger
24-building Eastgate Campus. As of March 2019 rent roll,
the properties were a combined 100% leased. Property performance
has improved since securitization primarily due to an increase in occupancy
and rental revenues. The loan is still in its initial 5-year
interest only period and beings to amortize in May 2020. Moody's
LTV and stressed DSCR are 103% and 0.97X, respectively,
compared to 107% and 0.93X at last review.
The second largest loan is the Stanford Research Park Loan ($50
million -- 6.1% of the pool), which represents
a pari passu interest in a $86.5 million mortgage loan.
The loan is secured by the borrower's leasehold interest in a 129,678
SF, Class A office building ("Hanover Property") and a 2.9-
acre land parcel located in Palo Alto, California. The Hanover
Property is 100% leased to Cooley LLP, an international law
firm which has occupied the space since 2000. The loan is interest
only for its entire term and Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 137%
and 0.89X, respectively, the same as at last review.
The third largest loan is the Eastgate Two Phases VIII-X Loan ($40
million -- 4.9% of the pool), which represents
a pari passu interest in a $100 million mortgage loan. The
loan is secured by the borrower's fee simple interest in a 530,436
square foot (SF) office development located at the intersection of Eastgate
Mall and Towne Center in San Diego, California. The collateral
consists of 8 office building that compromise a larger 24-building
Eastgate Campus. The 16 non-collateral buildings that comprise
the remainder of Eastgate Campus collateralize the largest remaining loan
in the pool mentioned above. As of September 2019, the property
was 100% leased. Property performance has improved since
securitization primarily due to an increase occupancy and rental revenues.
The loan is still in its initial 5-year interest only period and
beings to amortize in May 2020. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are
109% and 0.94X, respectively, compared to 123%
and 0.84X at last review.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity
analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity
to Assumptions of the disclosure form.
The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and
performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected
collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a
second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash
flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement,
loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected
loss for each rated instrument.
Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Suzanna Sava
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Matthew Halpern
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Structured Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653