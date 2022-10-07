Moody's affirms six classes of WFCM 2015-NXS1

Approximately $493 million of structured securities affected

New York, October 07, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on six classes in Wells Fargo Commercial Mortgage Trust 2015-NXS1, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2015-NXS1 as follows:

Cl. A-2, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jan 10, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-3, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jan 10, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jan 10, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-5, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jan 10, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-SB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jan 10, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-S, Affirmed Aa2 (sf); previously on Jan 10, 2020 Affirmed Aa2 (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on the P&I classes were affirmed because of their credit support and the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable ranges.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 5.3% of the current pooled balance, compared to 4.3% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 4.1% of the original pooled balance, compared to 3.7% at the last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391056. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the September 16, 2022 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 24% to $723 million from $955 million at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by 48 mortgage loans ranging in size from less than 1% to 6.9% of the pool, with the top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 44.8% of the pool. Seven loans, constituting 11.1% of the pool, have defeased and are secured by US government securities.

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 28, compared to 33 at Moody's last review.

As of the September 2022 remittance report, loans representing 94.3% were current or within their grace period on their debt service payments, 3.17% were beyond 90 days delinquent, and 2.58% were real estate owned (REO).

Nine loans, constituting 17.5% of the pool, are on the master servicer's watchlist, of which one loan, representing 3.2% of the pool, indicate the borrower has received loan modifications in relation to the coronavirus impact on the property. The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that could affect performance.

One loan has been liquidated from the pool, resulting in a minimal loss to the trust.

The largest specially serviced loan is the Hotel Andra loan ($22.9 million – 3.2% of the pool), which represents a pari passu portion of a $38 million senior mortgage loan. The loan is secured by a fee interest in a 119 room hotel located in Seattle, Washington. The property was significantly impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. The loan transferred to special servicing in March 2020 and as of the September 2022 remittance statement the last paid through the July 2021 payment date. Special servicer commentary indicates the loan is performing under the forbearance and lender finalized a new franchise agreement and comfort letter resulting in the loan being prepared to return to the master servicer.

The other specially serviced loan is 9990 Richmond Avenue Indianapolis loan ($18.6 million – 2.6% of the pool), which is secured by the borrower's interest in a 188,439 square feet (SF), Class B office property located in the Westchase CBD of Houston, Texas. The loan transferred to special servicing in January 2021 and went into foreclosure in August 2021. As of the September 2022 remittance statement the last paid through the April 2022 payment date. An updated appraisal in May 2022 valued the property at $8.4 million, down from $25.3 million at securitization. The loan has amortized 4.4% since securitization.

Moody's has also assumed a high default probability for three poorly performing loans, constituting 5.6% of the pool, and has estimated an aggregate loss of $26 million a (a 38% expected loss on average) from the specially serviced and troubled loans .The largest troubled loan is secured by a limited service hotel located in New York City which has experienced declines in revenue. The other two troubled loans are secured by a hotel and a retail property.

As of the September remittance statement cumulative interest shortfalls were $0.3 million. Moody's anticipates interest shortfalls will continue because of the exposure to specially serviced loans and/or modified loans. Interest shortfalls are caused by special servicing fees, including workout and liquidation fees, appraisal entitlement reductions (ASERs), loan modifications and extraordinary trust expenses.

The credit risk of loans is determined primarily by two factors: 1) Moody's assessment of the probability of default, which is largely driven by each loan's DSCR, and 2) Moody's assessment of the severity of loss upon a default, which is largely driven by each loan's loan-to-value ratio, referred to as the Moody's LTV or MLTV. As described in the CMBS methodology used to rate this transaction, we make various adjustments to the MLTV. We adjust the MLTV for each loan using a value that reflects capitalization (cap) rates that are between our sustainable cap rates and market cap rates. We also use an adjusted loan balance that reflects each loan's amortization profile. The MLTV reported in this publication reflects the MLTV before the adjustments described in the methodology.

Moody's received full year 2021 operating results for 80% of the pool, and partial year 2022 operating results for 66% of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans). Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 109%, compared to 115% at the last review. Moody's conduit component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 18% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI). Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 9.5%.

Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.56X and 0.99X, respectively, compared to 1.56X and 0.95X at the last review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate the agency applied to the loan balance.

The top three conduit loans represent 18.8% of the pool balance. The largest loan is the Stanford Research Park Loan ($50 million -- 6.9% of the pool), which represents a pari passu portion of a $86.5 million mortgage loan. The loan is secured by the borrower's leasehold interest in a 129,678 SF, Class A office building ("Hanover Property") and a 2.9- acre land parcel located in Palo Alto, California. The Hanover Property is 100% leased to Cooley LLP, an international law firm which has occupied the space since 2000. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 140% and 0.87X, respectively, compared to 137% and 0.89X at the last review.

The second largest loan is the Eastgate One Phases I-VII & XII Loan ($47.8 million -- 6.6% of the pool), which represent a pari passu portion of a $120 million mortgage loan. The loan is secured by the borrower's fee simple interest in an 860,513 SF office development located at the intersection of Eastgate Mall and Towne Centre Drive in San Diego, California. The collateral consists of 16 office buildings that comprise part of the larger 24-building Eastgate Campus. As of September 2021, the properties were a combined 97% leased compared to 96% in March 2019. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 103% and 0.98X, essentially unchanged since last review.

The third largest largest loan is the Eastgate Two Phases VIII-X Loan ($38 million -- 5.3% of the pool), which represents a pari passu portion of a $95.5 million mortgage loan. The loan is secured by the borrower's fee simple interest in a 530,436 SF office development located at the intersection of Eastgate Mall and Towne Center in San Diego, California. The collateral consists of eight office building that compromise a larger 24-building Eastgate Campus. The 16 non-collateral buildings that comprise the remainder of Eastgate Campus collateralize the loan in the pool mentioned above. As of September 2021, the property was 100% leased, unchanged from prior review. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 117% and 0.88X, respectively, compared to 109% and 0.94X at the last review.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Blake Woon

Associate Lead Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Romina Padhi

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Structured Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

