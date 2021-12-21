Moody's affirms six classes of WFCM 2016-C32

Approximately $640.7 million of structured securities affected

New York, December 21, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service, Inc. ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on six classes in Wells Fargo Commercial Mortgage Trust 2016-C32 ("WFCM 2016-C32"), Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2016-C32 as follows:

Cl. A-3, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jan 23, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-3FL, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jan 23, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-3FX, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jan 23, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jan 23, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-SB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jan 23, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-S, Affirmed Aa2 (sf); previously on Jan 23, 2019 Affirmed Aa2 (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on the P&I classes were affirmed because the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable ranges.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 4.4% of the current pooled balance, compared to 4.3% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 3.9% of the original pooled balance, compared to 4.2% at the last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1258254. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the November 15, 2021 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 11.4% to $851 million from $960 million at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by 107 mortgage loans ranging in size from less than 1% to 9.6% of the pool, with the top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 45.2% of the pool. Nine loans, constituting 3.5% of the pool, have defeased and are secured by US government securities. The pool contains 30 low leverage cooperative loans, constituting 11.9% of the pool balance, that were too small to credit assess; however, have Moody's leverage that is consistent with other loans previously assigned an investment grade Structured Credit Assessments.

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 31, compared to 37 at Moody's last review.

Twenty-five loans, constituting 24.3% of the pool, are on the master servicer's watchlist. The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that could affect performance.

One loan has been liquidated from the pool, resulting in an aggregate realized loss of $47,095 (for an average loss severity of 3.4%). Five loans, constituting 3.9% of the pool, are currently in special servicing.

The largest specially serviced loan is the Hampton Inn Suites Ontario ($11.4 million -- 1.3% of the pool), which is secured by a limited service hotel, located in Ontario, California, adjacent to the Ontario Mills Mall and Ontario Gateway Center, one mile from Citizens Business Bank Arena, and three miles from the LA/Ontario International Airport. The loan transferred for monetary default as a result of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The borrower has expressed intent to bring the loan current and requested noteholder consent for PPP loans.

The remaining specially serviced loans are secured by a mix of property types. Moody's estimates an aggregate $4.5 million loss for three of the specially serviced loans (20% expected loss on average).

The credit risk of loans is determined primarily by two factors: 1) Moody's assessment of the probability of default, which is largely driven by each loan's DSCR, and 2) Moody's assessment of the severity of loss upon a default, which is largely driven by each loan's loan-to-value ratio, referred to as the Moody's LTV or MLTV. As described in the CMBS methodology used to rate this transaction, we make various adjustments to the MLTV. We adjust the MLTV for each loan using a value that reflects capitalization (cap) rates that are between our sustainable cap rates and market cap rates. We also use an adjusted loan balance that reflects each loan's amortization profile. The MLTV reported in this publication reflects the MLTV before the adjustments described in the methodology.

Moody's received full year 2020 operating results for 95% of the pool, and partial year 2021 operating results for 65% of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans). Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 114%, compared to 118% at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 15% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI). Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 10.1%.

Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.48X and 1.00X, respectively, compared to 1.42X and 0.94X at the last review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate the agency applied to the loan balance.

The top three conduit loans represent 22.3% of the pool balance. The largest loan is the North Dallas Retail Portfolio Loan ($81.3 million -- 9.6% of the pool), which is secured by the borrower's fee simple interest in a retail portfolio consisting of eight grocery-anchored properties located in the in the Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington MSA. All property improvements were built between 1992 and 1999, with four of the properties renovated during 2005 and 2007. The retail centers contain approximately 673,400 square feet (SF) of total rentable area. Tom Thumb grocery store is the anchor at seven properties, while Minyard Sun Market is the anchor at the eighth property. As of June 2021, the portfolio was collectively 96% leased, compared to 97% as of December 2020. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 136% and 0.79X, respectively, unchanged from the last review.

The second largest loan is the Marriott Melville Long Island Loan ($59.0 million -- 6.9% of the pool), which is secured by the borrower's fee simple interest in a 369-room, four-story, full-service hotel. The property is located on Long Island in Melville, New York, approximately 32 miles east of Manhattan. Amenities at the property include a business center, a fitness center, a gift shop, a heated indoor swimming pool, a restaurant and a lounge. In December 2014, the borrower executed a renewal franchise agreement with Marriott International, Inc., which required a $9.6 million PIP ($26,016 per room). The two-phase PIP was completed in October 2018. Additionally, there is $9.7 million of mezzanine debt which is held outside of the trust. While the property's performance declined in 2020 and 2021 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the loan has remained current throughout. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 108% and 1.12X, respectively, the same as at the last review.

The third largest loan is the Technology Station Loan ($49.2 million -- 5.8% of the pool), which is secured by the borrower's fee simple interest in a five-story, 94,740 SF office building located in Redwood, California. The property is located approximately 5 miles northwest of Stanford University, 6 miles northwest of Palo Alto and 26 miles southeast of San Francisco. The property was built in 2001 and is generally configured for single tenant occupancy on each floor. In addition to ground level parking, the property includes two levels of subterranean parking. As of September 2021, the property was 100% leased to five tenants. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 96% and 1.15X, respectively, compared to 103% and 1.07X at the last review.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

