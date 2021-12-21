Moody's affirms six classes of WFCM 2016-C32

Approximately $640.7 million of structured securities affected
New York, December 21, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service, Inc. ("Moody's")
has affirmed the ratings on six classes in Wells Fargo Commercial Mortgage
Trust 2016-C32 ("WFCM 2016-C32"), Commercial Mortgage
Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2016-C32 as follows:
Cl. A-3, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jan
23, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-3FL, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jan
23, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-3FX, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jan
23, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jan
23, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-SB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jan
23, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-S, Affirmed Aa2 (sf); previously on Jan
23, 2019 Affirmed Aa2 (sf)
RATINGS RATIONALE
The ratings on the P&I classes were affirmed because the transaction's
key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV)
ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the
transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable
ranges.
Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 4.4%
of the current pooled balance, compared to 4.3% at
Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized
losses is now 3.9% of the original pooled balance,
compared to 4.2% at the last review. Moody's
provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion
CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.
FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:
The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking
view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance
that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's
credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.
Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant
amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's
share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.
Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline
in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase
in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans
or interest shortfalls.
METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion
Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published
in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1258254.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
DEAL PERFORMANCE
As of the November 15, 2021 distribution date, the transaction's
aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 11.4% to
$851 million from $960 million at securitization.
The certificates are collateralized by 107 mortgage loans ranging in size
from less than 1% to 9.6% of the pool, with
the top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 45.2%
of the pool. Nine loans, constituting 3.5%
of the pool, have defeased and are secured by US government securities.
The pool contains 30 low leverage cooperative loans, constituting
11.9% of the pool balance, that were too small to
credit assess; however, have Moody's leverage that is consistent
with other loans previously assigned an investment grade Structured Credit
Assessments.
Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan
sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity.
Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility,
including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances.
The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 31,
compared to 37 at Moody's last review.
Twenty-five loans, constituting 24.3% of the
pool, are on the master servicer's watchlist. The watchlist
includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established
as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package.
As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the
agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues
that could affect performance.
One loan has been liquidated from the pool, resulting in an aggregate
realized loss of $47,095 (for an average loss severity of
3.4%). Five loans, constituting 3.9%
of the pool, are currently in special servicing.
The largest specially serviced loan is the Hampton Inn Suites Ontario
($11.4 million -- 1.3% of the pool),
which is secured by a limited service hotel, located in Ontario,
California, adjacent to the Ontario Mills Mall and Ontario Gateway
Center, one mile from Citizens Business Bank Arena, and three
miles from the LA/Ontario International Airport. The loan transferred
for monetary default as a result of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
The borrower has expressed intent to bring the loan current and requested
noteholder consent for PPP loans.
The remaining specially serviced loans are secured by a mix of property
types. Moody's estimates an aggregate $4.5 million
loss for three of the specially serviced loans (20% expected loss
on average).
The credit risk of loans is determined primarily by two factors:
1) Moody's assessment of the probability of default, which is largely
driven by each loan's DSCR, and 2) Moody's assessment of the severity
of loss upon a default, which is largely driven by each loan's loan-to-value
ratio, referred to as the Moody's LTV or MLTV. As described
in the CMBS methodology used to rate this transaction, we make various
adjustments to the MLTV. We adjust the MLTV for each loan using
a value that reflects capitalization (cap) rates that are between our
sustainable cap rates and market cap rates. We also use an adjusted
loan balance that reflects each loan's amortization profile.
The MLTV reported in this publication reflects the MLTV before the adjustments
described in the methodology.
Moody's received full year 2020 operating results for 95% of the
pool, and partial year 2021 operating results for 65% of
the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans). Moody's
weighted average conduit LTV is 114%, compared to 118%
at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit component excludes
loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans,
and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash
flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 15% to the most
recently available net operating income (NOI). Moody's value
reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 10.1%.
Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.48X and 1.00X,
respectively, compared to 1.42X and 0.94X at the last
review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF
and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed
DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate
the agency applied to the loan balance.
The top three conduit loans represent 22.3% of the pool
balance. The largest loan is the North Dallas Retail Portfolio
Loan ($81.3 million -- 9.6% of the pool),
which is secured by the borrower's fee simple interest in a retail portfolio
consisting of eight grocery-anchored properties located in the
in the Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington MSA. All property
improvements were built between 1992 and 1999, with four of the
properties renovated during 2005 and 2007. The retail centers contain
approximately 673,400 square feet (SF) of total rentable area.
Tom Thumb grocery store is the anchor at seven properties, while
Minyard Sun Market is the anchor at the eighth property. As of
June 2021, the portfolio was collectively 96% leased,
compared to 97% as of December 2020. Moody's LTV and stressed
DSCR are 136% and 0.79X, respectively, unchanged
from the last review.
The second largest loan is the Marriott Melville Long Island Loan ($59.0
million -- 6.9% of the pool), which
is secured by the borrower's fee simple interest in a 369-room,
four-story, full-service hotel. The property
is located on Long Island in Melville, New York, approximately
32 miles east of Manhattan. Amenities at the property include a
business center, a fitness center, a gift shop, a heated
indoor swimming pool, a restaurant and a lounge. In December
2014, the borrower executed a renewal franchise agreement with Marriott
International, Inc., which required a $9.6
million PIP ($26,016 per room). The two-phase
PIP was completed in October 2018. Additionally, there is
$9.7 million of mezzanine debt which is held outside of
the trust. While the property's performance declined in 2020
and 2021 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the loan has remained
current throughout. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 108%
and 1.12X, respectively, the same as at the last review.
The third largest loan is the Technology Station Loan ($49.2
million -- 5.8% of the pool), which
is secured by the borrower's fee simple interest in a five-story,
94,740 SF office building located in Redwood, California.
The property is located approximately 5 miles northwest of Stanford University,
6 miles northwest of Palo Alto and 26 miles southeast of San Francisco.
The property was built in 2001 and is generally configured for single
tenant occupancy on each floor. In addition to ground level parking,
the property includes two levels of subterranean parking. As of
September 2021, the property was 100% leased to five tenants.
Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 96% and 1.15X, respectively,
compared to 103% and 1.07X at the last review.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and
performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected
collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a
second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash
flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement,
loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected
loss for each rated instrument.
Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
