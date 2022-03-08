Moody's affirms six classes of WFCM 2016-C37

Approximately $432.4 million of structured securities affected

New York, March 08, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on six classes in Wells Fargo Commercial Mortgage Trust, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2016-C37 as follows:

Cl. A-3, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Apr 12, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Apr 12, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-5, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Apr 12, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-SB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Apr 12, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-S, Affirmed Aa1 (sf); previously on Apr 12, 2019 Affirmed Aa1 (sf)

Cl. X-A*, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Apr 12, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

* Reflects Interest Only Classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on the P&I classes were affirmed because the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable ranges.

The rating on the IO class was affirmed based on the credit quality of the referenced classes.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 4.6% of the current pooled balance, compared to 4.5% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 3.6% of the original pooled balance, compared to 4.4% at the last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected. Additionally, significant changes in the 5-year rolling average of 10-year US Treasury rates will impact the magnitude of the interest rate adjustment and may lead to future rating actions.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The principal methodology used in rating all classes except interest-only classes was "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1258254. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1258254 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1111179. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the February 15, 2022 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 20.1% to $599.4 million from $750.5 million at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by 59 mortgage loans ranging in size from less than 1% to 8.7% of the pool, with the top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 47.1% of the pool. One loan, constituting 8.8% of the pool, has an investment-grade structured credit assessment. Four loans, constituting 6.5% of the pool, have defeased and are secured by US government securities.

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 27, down from 32 at Moody's last review.

As of the February 2022 remittance report, loans representing 95.5% were current or within their grace period on their debt service payments and 4.5% were beyond their grace period but less than 30 days delinquent.

Fifteen loans, constituting 39.1% of the pool, are on the master servicer's watchlist, of which five loans, representing 13.5% of the pool, indicate the borrower has received loan modifications in relation to coronavirus impact on the property. The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that could affect performance.

No loans have been liquidated from the pool and no loans are currently in special servicing.

Moody's has assumed a high default probability for two poorly performing loans, constituting 3.1% of the pool, and has estimated an aggregate loss of $7.5 million (a 40.3% expected loss on average) from these troubled loans. The largest troubled loan is the UCONN Apartment Portfolio, which is backed by a portfolio of five student housing properties serving the University of Connecticut. The portfolio has struggled with occupancy in recent years, due to property condition and increased competition in the market, causing NOI and DSCR to decline. The second troubled loan is Palo Verdo Square, a shopping center in Scottsdale, AZ. Occupancy has declined to 70% as a major tenant vacated the property at lease expiration, leading to a decline in DSCR.

The credit risk of loans is determined primarily by two factors: 1) Moody's assessment of the probability of default, which is largely driven by each loan's DSCR, and 2) Moody's assessment of the severity of loss upon a default, which is largely driven by each loan's loan-to-value ratio, referred to as the Moody's LTV or MLTV. As described in the CMBS methodology used to rate this transaction, we make various adjustments to the MLTV. We adjust the MLTV for each loan using a value that reflects capitalization (cap) rates that are between our sustainable cap rates and market cap rates. We also use an adjusted loan balance that reflects each loan's amortization profile. The MLTV reported in this publication reflects the MLTV before the adjustments described in the methodology.

Moody's received full year 2020 operating results for 97% of the pool, and full or partial year 2021 operating results for 86% of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans). Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 110%, compared to 115% at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 7.6% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI), excluding hotel properties that had significantly depressed NOI in 2020/2021. Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 10.1%.

Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.62X and 1.03X respectively, compared to 1.52X and 0.97X at the last review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate the agency applied to the loan balance.

The loan with a structured credit assessment is the Hilton Hawaiian Village Loan ($52.5 million -- 8.7% of the pool), which is secured by the borrower's fee and leasehold interest in the Hilton Hawaiian Village property. The loan represents a pari-passu portion of a $697 million first mortgage loan. The property is also encumbered with a $578 million subordinate B-note, for a total debt amount of $1.275 billion. The property is situated on 22 beachfront acres overlooking Waikiki Beach in Hawaii. The resort features 2,860 guest rooms spread over five towers, including 20 food and beverage outlets, 150,000 square feet (SF) of meeting space across three conference centers and 130,000 SF of leased retail space. Between 2017 and 2019, the resort had an average occupancy of 94%. The hotel closed between April and December 2020 as a result of the pandemic, and the property's revenues were insufficient to cover its operating expenses in 2020 and parts of 2021. However, the property had exhibited strong performance through year-end 2019 with annual increases in revenue and NOI since securitization. The loan is interest only throughout its term and Moody's structured credit assessment is aa3 (sca.pd).

The top three conduit loans represent 16.0% of the pool balance. The largest loan is the Potomac Mills Loan ($36.4 million -- 6.1% of the pool), which represents a pari-passu portion of a $291 million first mortgage loan. The property is also encumbered with a $125 million subordinate B-note for a total debt amount of $416 million. The loan is secured by a 1.46 million SF portion of a 1.84 million SF super-regional shopping center in Woodbridge, VA, south of Washington DC. The collateral is anchored by a Costco ground lease, JC Penny and an AMC theatre. As of September 30, 2021, the collateral was 90% occupied, down from 98% at securitization. The year-end 2020 NOI has declined slightly since 2017, but property performance has remained generally stable throughout the pandemic. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 75% and 1.31X, respectively, compared to 67% and 1.37X at the last review.

The second largest loan is the 1140 Avenue of the Americas Loan ($30.0 million -- 5.0% of the pool), which represents a pari-passu portion of a $99 million first mortgage loan. The loan is secured by the leasehold interest in a 247,000 SF, class A office property located in Midtown Manhattan. The tenant roster includes a number of financial firms, and the largest tenant, City National Bank recently extended their lease by 10 years through June 2033. As of September 30, 2021, the property was 79% occupied, down from 91% at securitization. The NOI has declined at the property since securitization as a result of lower occupancy and rents. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 136% and 0.69X, respectively, compared to 113% and 0.83X at the last review.

The third largest loan is the Franklin Square III Loan ($29.5 million -- 4.9% of the pool), which is secured by a 272,000 SF shopping center located in Gatstonia, NC. The property is anchored by Kohl's, Gander Outdoor and PetSmart. As of September 30, 2021 the property was 90% occupied, compared to 98% at securitization. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 133% and 0.85X, respectively, compared to 117% and 0.90X at the last review.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

