Moody's affirms six classes of WFCM 2016-LC24

Approximately $783 million of structured securities affected
New York, February 07, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
affirmed the ratings on six classes in Wells Fargo Commercial Mortgage
Trust 2016-LC24 ("WFCM 2016-LC24"), Commercial Mortgage
Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2016-LC24:
Class A-2, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on September
7, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Class A-3, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on September
7, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Class A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on September
7, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Class A-SB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on September
7, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Class A-S, Affirmed Aa2 (sf); previously on September
7, 2018 Affirmed Aa2 (sf)
Class X-A*, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on September
7, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
*Reflects Interest-Only Class
RATINGS RATIONALE
The ratings on the P&I classes were affirmed because the transaction's
key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV)
ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the
transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable
ranges.
The rating on the IO class was affirmed based on the credit quality of
the referenced classes.
Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 3.3%
of the current pooled balance, compared to 3.8% at
Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized
losses is now 3.2% of the original pooled balance,
compared to 3.7% at the last review. Moody's
provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion
CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.
FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:
The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking
view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance
that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's
credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.
Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant
amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's
share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.
Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline
in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase
in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans
or interest shortfalls.
METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION
The principal methodology used in rating all classes except interest-only
class was "Approach to Rating US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion CMBS" published
in July 2017. The methodologies used in rating the interest-only
class were "Approach to Rating US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion CMBS" published
in July 2017 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only
(IO) Securities" published in February 2019. Please see the list
of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are
interest-only (indicated by the *). Please see the Rating
Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these
methodologies.
DEAL PERFORMANCE
As of the January 17, 2020 distribution date, the transaction's
aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 4% to $1.002
billion from $1.045 billion at securitization. The
certificates are collateralized by 90 mortgage loans ranging in size from
less than 1% to 7% of the pool, with the top ten loans
(excluding defeasance) constituting 39% of the pool. One
loan, constituting 4% of the pool, has an investment-grade
structured credit assessment. The pool contains 14 low leverage
cooperative loans, constituting 6% of the pool balance,
that were too small to credit assess; however, have Moody's
leverage that is consistent with other loans previously assigned an investment
grade Structured Credit Assessments.
Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan
sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity.
Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility,
including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances.
The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 42,
the same as at Moody's last review.
Sixteen loans, constituting 12% of the pool, are on
the master servicer's watchlist. The watchlist includes loans
that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the
CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part
of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency
reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that
could affect performance.
No loans have been liquidated from the pool and no loans are currently
in special servicing.
Moody's received full year 2018 operating results for almost 100%%
of the pool, and full or partial year 2019 operating results for
94% of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans).
Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 111%, compared
to 116% at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit
component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased
and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans.
Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut
of 10% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI).
Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of
9.8%.
Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.53X and 0.98X,
respectively, compared to 1.47X and 0.93X at the last
review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF
and the loan's actual debt service.
The loan with a structured credit assessment is Shops at Crystals Loan
($35.0 million -- 3.5% of the pool),
which represents a pari passu portion of a $382.7 million
senior mortgage loan. The total mortgage debt also includes junior
subordinate pari passu notes with an aggregate balance of $167.3
million. The loan is secured by a 262,000 square feet (SF)
luxury shopping center located in Las Vegas, Nevada, attached
to the Aria Resort & Casino. As of June 2019, the property
was 96% occupied, compared to 91% in December 2017
and 88% in April 2016. The larger retail units are occupied
by Louis Vuitton, Dolce & Gabanna, Prada, Gucci
and Tiffany & Co. As a result of increased revenue, property
performance has improved since securitization. The loan is interest
only for its entire term and Moody's structured credit assessment and
stressed DSCR are a2 (sca.pd) and 1.26X.
The top three conduit loans represent 17% of the pool balance.
The largest loan is the Central Park Retail Loan ($66.1
million -- 6.6% of the pool), which
represents a pari passu portion of a $84.9 million mortgage
loan. The loan is secured the borrower's fee simple interest in
441,907 SF of retail space located immediately off Interstate 95
in Fredericksburg, Virginia. The property is located approximately
53 miles southwest of Washington, DC. The property consists
of 29 buildings, 24 of which are located in the Central Park Shopping
Center, a regional power center, and five buildings (10.3%
of NRA) are located in the Waverly Park Shopping Center. The collateral
was 94% leased as of September 2019 rent roll, compared to
97% leased as of June 2018. Major tenants at the property
include Hobby Lobby and Office Depot. Moody's LTV and stressed
DSCR are 116% and 0.86X, respectively, compared
to 119% and 0.84X at the last review.
The second largest loan is the Green Valley Portfolio Loan ($56.4
million -- 5.6% of the pool), which
is secured by seven manufactured housing communities located in Florida
(one property), Ohio (five properties) and New Jersey (one property).
The portfolio contains a total of 2,042 units composed of 745 single-wide
pads and 1,294 double-wide pads. Two of the properties
operate with age restrictions. As of September 2019 rent roll,
the property was 92% occupied, unchanged since March 2018.
The property has maintained greater than 90% occupancy since 2010.
The Sponsor, RHP Properties Inc, is the third-largest
private owner and operator of manufactured housing in the United States.
Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 122% and 0.88X,
respectively, compared to 125% and 0.86X at the last
review.
The third largest loan is the Four Points by Sheraton Times Square -
Leased Fee Loan ($46.7 million -- 4.7%
of the pool), which is secured by the borrower's leased fee interest
in a 0.11-acre parcel located on West 40th Street between
Eighth and Ninth Avenues in the Midtown West area of Manhattan in New
York City, New York. The collateral is improved by the Four
Points by Sheraton Times Square, a 33-story, 244-key
hotel which operates under a franchise agreement with Sheraton Marriott
International expiring in June 2029. The hotel amenities include
the 40-seat Gotham Bistro Restaurant on the ground floor,
12-seat Best Brews bar on the ground floor, 24-hour
business center and 24-hour fitness center. The hotel also
features a 5,000 SF bi-level, rooftop bar / lounge
called the Sky Room Bar which is leased by the Four Points by Sheraton
and the adjacent Fairfield Inn and Suites. Moody's LTV and stressed
DSCR are 121% and 0.56X, respectively, the same
as at the last review.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity
analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity
to Assumptions of the disclosure form.
The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and
performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected
collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a
second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash
flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement,
loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected
loss for each rated instrument.
Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Suzanna Sava
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
Romina Padhi
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Structured Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
