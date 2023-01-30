Moody's affirms six classes of WFCM 2017-C41

Approximately $583 million of structured securities affected

New York, January 30, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on six classes in Wells Fargo Commercial Mortgage Trust 2017-C41, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2017-C41 as follows:

Cl. A-2, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Dec 9, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-3, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Dec 9, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Dec 9, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-SB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Dec 9, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-S, Affirmed Aa3 (sf); previously on Dec 9, 2020 Affirmed Aa3 (sf)

Cl. X-A*, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Dec 9, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

* Reflects Interest-Only Classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on the P&I classes were affirmed because of their credit support and the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable ranges.

The rating on the IO class was affirmed based on the credit quality of its referenced classes.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 8.1% of the current pooled balance, compared to 9.5% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 9.1% of the original pooled balance, compared to 9.4% at the last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected. Additionally, significant changes in the 5-year rolling average of 10-year US Treasury rates will impact the magnitude of the interest rate adjustment and may lead to future rating actions.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The principal methodology used in rating all classes except interest-only classes was "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391056. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391056 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/59126. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the January 18, 2023 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 6.1% to $737.6 million from $785.9 million at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by 50 mortgage loans ranging in size from less than 1% to 6.8% of the pool, with the top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 41.4% of the pool. One loan, constituting 2% of the pool, has an investment-grade structured credit assessment. Three loans, constituting 7.6% of the pool, have defeased and are secured by US government securities. As of the January 2023 remittance report, all loans were current or less than one month delinquent on their debt service payments.

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 31, compared to 34 at Moody's last review.

Nine loans, constituting 25% of the pool, are on the master servicer's watchlist. The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that could affect performance.

One loan has been liquidated from the pool, resulting in an aggregate realized loss of $11.9 million (for a loss severity of 84%). No loans are currently in special servicing.

Moody's has also assumed a high default probability for three poorly performing loans, constituting 5.4% of the pool, and has estimated an aggregate loss of $7.7 million (an 19% expected loss on average) from these troubled loans. The largest troubled loan is secured by two office buildings located in Las Vegas, Nevada which have experienced declines in revenue and DSCR. The loan previously transferred to special servicer in September 2020 prior to returning to the master servicer as a corrected loan in February 2021. The other two troubled loans are secured by retail properties in North Bergen, NJ and Brooklyn, NY. which have been impacted by higher vacancies and lower net operating income (NOI).

The credit risk of loans is determined primarily by two factors: 1) Moody's assessment of the probability of default, which is largely driven by each loan's DSCR, and 2) Moody's assessment of the severity of loss upon a default, which is largely driven by each loan's loan-to-value ratio, referred to as the Moody's LTV or MLTV. As described in the CMBS methodology used to rate this transaction, we make various adjustments to the MLTV. We adjust the MLTV for each loan using a value that reflects capitalization (cap) rates that are between our sustainable cap rates and market cap rates. We also use an adjusted loan balance that reflects each loan's amortization profile. The MLTV reported in this publication reflects the MLTV before the adjustments described in the methodology.

Moody's received partial year 2022 operating results for 81% of the pool, and full year 2021 operating results for 96% of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans). Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 122%, essentially the same as at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 18.6% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI), excluding properties that had significantly depressed NOI in 2021. Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 10.3%.

Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.53X and 0.94X, respectively, compared to 1.52X and 0.93X at the last review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate the agency applied to the loan balance.

The loan with a structured credit assessment is the Del Amo Fashion Center Loan ($15 million – 2.0% of the pool), which represents a pari passu interest in a $459.3 million senior mortgage loan. The total mortgage loan also includes $125.7 million of subordinate debt. The loan is secured by a 1.8 million SF of the rentable area as part of a 2.5 million SF enclosed super-regional mall located in Torrance, California and sponsored by Simon Property Group. JC Penney and Nordstrom's ground leased parcels are part of the loan's collateral, while Macy's and Sears are excluded. As of September 2022, collateral occupancy was 80%, the same as the prior year. The December 2021 NOI was approximately 8% lower than at securitization due to a combination of lower revenues and higher operating expenses. The loan is interest only throughout the entire 10-year loan term. Moody's structured credit assessment and stressed DSCR is baa3 (sca.pd) and 1.13X, respectively.

The top three conduit loans represent 17.6% of the pool balance. The largest loan is the Headquarters Plaza Loan ($50.0 million – 6.8% of the pool), which represents a pari passu portion of a $150 million mortgage loan. The loan is secured by an approximately 730,000 square feet (SF) mixed-use property located in the central business district of Morristown, New Jersey. The property consists of three Class-A office towers, a retail concourse which includes an AMC movie theatre and a fitness center, and a 256-key full-service Hyatt Regency Hotel. The loan transferred into special servicing in June 2020 due to the negative impact on the retail and hotel component from the coronavirus pandemic and returned as a corrected mortgage effective January 2022. The loan remains current as of the January 2023 remittance statement, however, through June 2022 the property's revenue and NOI remain well below levels at securitization. Servicer commentary indicates that the borrower has recently completed an approximate $15 million PIP for the hotel and approximate $4.8 million renovation for the commercial component of the collateral. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 142% and 0.81X, respectively, compared to 135% and 0.79X at the last review.

The second largest loan is the Marriott LAX Loan ($40.4 million – 5.5% of the pool), which represents a pari passu portion of a $133.2 million mortgage loan. The loan is secured by a 1,004-guestroom, full-service hotel located in Los Angeles, California. The property's performance was significantly impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, however, the performance has since rebounded and the September 2022 NOI DSCR was 1.72X. The loan previously transferred to special servicing in December 2020 but returned to the master servicer in June 2022 and remains current as of the January 2023 remittance report. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 123% and 0.92X, respectively, compared to 128% and 0.89X at the last review.

The third largest loan is the Mall of Louisiana Loan ($39.3 million -- 5.3% of the pool), which represents a pari passu portion of a $311.2 million mortgage loan. The loan is secured by a 776,789 SF portion of a 1,593,545 SF enclosed, two-story super-regional mall located in Baton Rouge, Louisiana and sponsored by Brookfield Properties Retail Group. As of September 2022, the collateral was 91% leased compared to 92% December 2021 and securitization. Major tenants include JC Penny, AMC Theater, Dicks Sporting Goods, Nordstrom, and Apple. The property's performance has declined since securitization and the December 2021 NOI was 34% lower than in 2017 primarily due to lower rental revenues. The loan remains current as of the January 2023 remittance statement and has an NOI DSCR of 1.55X as of September 2022. The loan has now amortized 4% since securitization after its initial interest only period. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 134% and 0.78X, respectively, compared to 126% and 0.89X at last review.

