Moody's affirms six classes of WFRBS 2014-C22

Approximately $1.02 billion of structured securities affected

New York, May 16, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on six classes in WFRBS Commercial Mortgage Trust 2014-C22 ("WFRBS 2014-C22"), Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2014-C22 as follows:

Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jun 12, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-5, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jun 12, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-SB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jun 12, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-S, Affirmed Aa1 (sf); previously on Jun 12, 2019 Affirmed Aa1 (sf)

Cl. B, Affirmed Aa3 (sf); previously on Jun 12, 2019 Affirmed Aa3 (sf)

Cl. C, Affirmed A3 (sf); previously on Jun 12, 2019 Affirmed A3 (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on the P&I classes were affirmed because of their credit support and the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable ranges.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 8.8% of the current pooled balance, compared to 8.6% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 8.3% of the original pooled balance, compared to 7.9% at the last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected. Additionally, significant changes in the 5-year rolling average of 10-year US Treasury rates will impact the magnitude of the interest rate adjustment and may lead to future rating actions.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1258254. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the April 18, 2022 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 18% to $1.2 billion from $1.5 billion at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by 110 mortgage loans ranging in size from less than 1% to 12% of the pool, with the top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 51% of the pool. Eighteen loans, constituting 9% of the pool, have defeased and are secured by US government securities. The pool contains 13 low leverage cooperative loans, constituting 3.7% of the pool balance, that were too small to credit assess; however, have Moody's leverage that is consistent with other loans previously assigned an investment grade Structured Credit Assessments.

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 20, compared to 26 at Moody's last review.

As of the April 2022 remittance report, loans representing 97% were current or within their grace period on their debt service payments, less than 1% were beyond their grace period but less than 30 days delinquent and 3% were greater than 90 days, in foreclosure or REO.

Twenty-five loans, constituting 29% of the pool, are on the master servicer's watchlist, of which four loans, representing 9% of the pool, indicate the borrower has received loan modifications in relation to the coronavirus impact on the property. The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that could affect performance.

Two loans have been liquidated from the pool, resulting in an aggregate realized loss of $16.4 million (for an average loss severity of 70%). Four loans, constituting 3% of the pool, are currently in special servicing. Three of the specially serviced loans, representing 1% of the pool, have transferred to special servicing since April 2020.

The largest specially serviced loan is the States Addition Apartments Loan ($22.0 million -- 1.8% of the pool), which is secured by a 235-unit multi-family property located on the Bakken shale formation in Dickinson, North Dakota. Local employment is highly dependent on oil and gas exploration, and property performance has declined significantly since securitization. Occupancy at the property was reported to be 95% as of December 2021 compared to 97% in March 2019 and 55% in May 2017. However, the property's revenue and net operating income (NOI) remains significantly below levels at securitization. The property transferred to special servicing in February 2016 due to payment default and became real estate owned (REO) in September 2017.

The remaining three specially serviced loans, representing an aggregate 1% of the pool, are all secured by hotel properties which have been impacted by business disruptions stemming from the pandemic. Moody's has also assumed a high default probability for two poorly performing loans, constituting 8% of the pool, and has estimated an aggregate loss of $63.2 million (a 46% expected loss on average) from these specially serviced and troubled loans. The largest troubled loan is the Stamford Plaza Portfolio (7.8% of the pool), which is discussed in detail further below.

The credit risk of loans is determined primarily by two factors: 1) Moody's assessment of the probability of default, which is largely driven by each loan's DSCR, and 2) Moody's assessment of the severity of loss upon a default, which is largely driven by each loan's loan-to-value ratio, referred to as the Moody's LTV or MLTV. As described in the CMBS methodology used to rate this transaction, we make various adjustments to the MLTV. We adjust the MLTV for each loan using a value that reflects capitalization (cap) rates that are between our sustainable cap rates and market cap rates. We also use an adjusted loan balance that reflects each loan's amortization profile. The MLTV reported in this publication reflects the MLTV before the adjustments described in the methodology.

Moody's received full year 2020 operating results for 97% of the pool, and full or partial year 2021 operating results for 95% of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans). Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 105%, compared to 104% at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 12% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI), excluding hotel properties that had significantly depressed NOI in 2020 / 2021. Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 9.6%.

Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.66X and 1.08X, respectively, compared to 1.72X and 1.09X at the last review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate the agency applied to the loan balance.

The top three performing loans represent 29.8% of the pool balance. The largest loan is the Bank of America Plaza Loan ($150.0 million -- 12.3% of the pool), which represents a pari passu portion of a $400 million mortgage loan. The loan is secured by a 55-story Class-A office tower located in downtown Los Angeles, California with approximately 1.43 million square feet (SF) of rentable area. The property is LEED Gold certified and was constructed in 1974. As of December 2021, the property was 84% leased, compared to 89% in December 2019 and 87% in December 2018. The property's NOI declined in 2020 due to lower rental revenues, however, 2021 NOI was in line with the property's performance at securitization. The loan is interest only for its entire term and had an NOI DSCR of 2.29X in December 2021. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 104% and 0.93X, respectively, unchanged from the prior review.

The second largest loan is the Columbus Square Portfolio ($118.7 million -- 9.7% of the pool), which represents a pari passu portion of a $379.8 million mortgage loan. The loan is secured by five mixed-use buildings containing approximately 500,000 SF and located on the Upper West Side in New York City. The property contains 31 condominium units at 775, 795, 805 and 808 Columbus Avenue and 801 Amsterdam Avenue. The retail component, which contains approximately 276,000 SF, is anchored by Whole Foods and TJ Maxx. As of December 2021, the property was 94% leased compared to 99% occupied at last review and 95% in December 2019. Target signed a 15-year lease in 2020 to occupy 25,000 SF at the 795 Columbus Avenue location. Another tenant, Michaels (approximately 34,000 SF of retail space), vacated in January 2021. The loan was interest-only for the first 42 months and began amortizing on a 35-year schedule in February 2018. The loan has amortized 5% after the initial interest only period and the year-end 2021 NOI was inline with expectations at securitization. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 124% and 0.71X, respectively, compared to 128% and 0.68X at the last review.

The third largest loan is the Stamford Plaza Portfolio ($95.8 million -- 7.8% of the pool), which represents a pari passu portion of a $258.6 million senior mortgage loan. The property is also encumbered by $227.2 million of mezzanine financing. The loan is secured by a four-building office complex in Stamford, Connecticut containing approximately 982,000 square feet (SF) of rentable area. The Stamford office market has significantly underperformed other large MSA's for several years. Between 2009 and 2019, vacancy rates for office space, as reported by CBRE, ranged between 12.8% (2009) and 23.7% (2013) with an average of 18.6%. The Stamford office market vacancy rate as of Q1 2022 was 18.4%. The loan has been on the watchlist since October 2018 due to several tenants vacating and exercising their early termination options resulting in a decline in the portfolio occupancy. As of December 2021, the portfolio was 62% leased, compared to 65% in June 2020 and 88% at securitization. Several new leases were reported to be signed during 2020 and 2021, however, mostly for smaller tenant spaces. As a result of lower occupancy, the year-end 2021 NOI had declined over 50% since securitization and the loan's actual reported NOI DSCR has been below 1.00X since 2018. After an initial 60-month interest-only period, the loan has amortized by 4% since securitization. Due to the significant decrease in NOI and depressed occupancy level, Moody's considers this loan troubled and has assumed a moderate loss.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

